January 28, 2023

NFL Playoff Pickem: Conference Championships Edition: And then there were four. The AFC and NFC conference championships will be decided Sunday, starting with San Fran in Philly at 3:00 p.m. Eastern and ending with Cincinnati at Kansas City at 6:30 p.m. Cixelsyd has taken first place in our playoff pickem, followed by former leader Tron7 and Jagsnumberone. Make your picks and don't be a homer like me.

posted by rcade to football at 12:16 PM - 18 comments

Rough week for props. Only one Josh Allen winner and one Ceedee Lamb winner.

Passer: Josh Allen, 264 yards
Rusher: Kenneth Gainwell, 112 yards
Receiver: Ceedee Lamb, 117 yards
Interceptors: Jaylen Watson, James Bradberry, Fred Warner, Deommodore Lenoir, Cam Taylor-Britt

posted by rcade at 12:20 PM on January 28, 2023

My picks:

Eagles by 13 (lock)
Bengals by 7 (lock)
Passer: Joe Burrow
Rusher: Joe Mixon
Receiver: A.J. Brown
Player with sack: Josh Sweat

Last weekend was grim in House Cadenhead. I can't root for the 49ers or Eagles, but having Mr. Irrelevant win a Super Bowl would at least be a storyline for the ages. I would like to see the Bengals beat the Chiefs so Joe Burrow has another shot at raising the Lombardi.

posted by rcade at 12:25 PM on January 28, 2023

My picks:

49ers by 4 (lock)
Bengals by 7 (lock)
Passer: Joe Burrow
Rusher: McCaffrey
Receiver: Chase
Player with sack: Bosa

posted by cixelsyd at 12:42 PM on January 28, 2023

My picks:

Eagles by 10 (lock)
Bengals by 3 (lock)
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: Mixon
Receiver: Brown
Player with sack: Reddick

This is the week Bates gets his interception, isn't it

posted by Goyoucolts at 12:43 PM on January 28, 2023

My picks:

Eagles by 6 (lock)
Chiefs by 6 (lock)
Passer: Joe Burrow
Rusher: K. Gainwell (PHI)
Receiver: T. Kelce (KC)
Player with sack: H. Reddick (PHI)

posted by NoMich at 12:55 PM on January 28, 2023

My picks:

49ers by 6 (lock)
Bengals by 4 (lock)
Passer: Joe Burrow
Rusher: Christian McCaffrey
Receiver: Ja'Marr Chase
Player with sack: Charles Omenihu SF

posted by ic23b at 01:14 PM on January 28, 2023

Revised picks:

Player with interception: Deommodore Lenoir SF Interception.

Which is it Sacks or Interceptions ? Says Sacks on the place your picks sheets, but interceptions after you post it.

posted by ic23b at 01:24 PM on January 28, 2023

It is sacks. Fixed.

posted by rcade at 01:36 PM on January 28, 2023

My picks:

49ers by 6 (lock)
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Passer: Brock Purdy
Rusher: McCaffrey
Receiver: Kelce
Player with sack: Sweat

posted by rumple at 03:11 PM on January 28, 2023

My picks:

Eagles by 13 (lock)
Bengals by 6
Passer: Joe Burrow
Rusher: Sanders
Receiver: Higgins
Player with sack: Reddick

posted by Howard_T at 03:45 PM on January 28, 2023

My picks:

Eagles by 10 (lock)
Bengals by 10 (lock)
Passer: Joe Burrow
Rusher: Miles Sanders
Receiver: Ja'Marr Chase
Player with sack: Brandon Graham

posted by tommybiden at 06:47 PM on January 28, 2023

My picks:

Eagles by 3 (lock)
Bengals by 3 (lock)
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: Mixon
Receiver: Brown (Eagles)
Player with sack: Hendrickson (Bengals)

posted by jagsnumberone at 11:00 PM on January 28, 2023

My picks:

Eagles by 3 (lock)
Bengals by 7 (lock)
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: Joe Mixon

posted by tron7 at 12:36 PM on January 29, 2023

Revised picks:

Receiver: Travis Kelce
Player with sack: Nick bosa

posted by tron7 at 12:38 PM on January 29, 2023

My picks:

Eagles by 4
Bengals by 6
Passer: Joe Burrow
Rusher: Christian McCaffrey
Receiver: Ja'Marr Chase
Player with sack: Haason Reddick

posted by Ufez Jones at 01:00 PM on January 29, 2023

My picks:

Eagles by 6 (lock)
Bengals by 4 (lock)
Passer: Joe Burrow
Rusher: McCaffrey
Receiver: Chase (CIN)
Player with sack: Bosa

posted by tahoemoj at 01:10 PM on January 29, 2023

My picks:

49ers by 7
Bengals by 4
Passer: Brock Purdy
Rusher: Christian McCaffrey
Receiver: Travis Kelce
Player with sack: Josh Sweat

posted by bender at 02:30 PM on January 29, 2023

Revised picks:

Eagles by 7 (lock)
Bengals by 3 (lock)

posted by rcade at 02:54 PM on January 29, 2023

