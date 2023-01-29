NFL Playoff Pickem: Conference Championships Edition: And then there were four. The AFC and NFC conference championships will be decided Sunday, starting with San Fran in Philly at 3:00 p.m. Eastern and ending with Cincinnati at Kansas City at 6:30 p.m. Cixelsyd has taken first place in our playoff pickem, followed by former leader Tron7 and Jagsnumberone. Make your picks and don't be a homer like me.
My picks:
Eagles by 13 (lock)
Bengals by 7 (lock)
Passer: Joe Burrow
Rusher: Joe Mixon
Receiver: A.J. Brown
Player with sack: Josh Sweat
Last weekend was grim in House Cadenhead. I can't root for the 49ers or Eagles, but having Mr. Irrelevant win a Super Bowl would at least be a storyline for the ages. I would like to see the Bengals beat the Chiefs so Joe Burrow has another shot at raising the Lombardi.
posted by rcade at 12:25 PM on January 28, 2023
My picks:
49ers by 4 (lock)
Bengals by 7 (lock)
Passer: Joe Burrow
Rusher: McCaffrey
Receiver: Chase
Player with sack: Bosa
posted by cixelsyd at 12:42 PM on January 28, 2023
My picks:
Eagles by 10 (lock)
Bengals by 3 (lock)
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: Mixon
Receiver: Brown
Player with sack: Reddick
This is the week Bates gets his interception, isn't it
posted by Goyoucolts at 12:43 PM on January 28, 2023
My picks:
Eagles by 6 (lock)
Chiefs by 6 (lock)
Passer: Joe Burrow
Rusher: K. Gainwell (PHI)
Receiver: T. Kelce (KC)
Player with sack: H. Reddick (PHI)
posted by NoMich at 12:55 PM on January 28, 2023
My picks:
49ers by 6 (lock)
Bengals by 4 (lock)
Passer: Joe Burrow
Rusher: Christian McCaffrey
Receiver: Ja'Marr Chase
Player with sack: Charles Omenihu SF
posted by ic23b at 01:14 PM on January 28, 2023
Revised picks:
Player with interception: Deommodore Lenoir SF Interception.
Which is it Sacks or Interceptions ? Says Sacks on the place your picks sheets, but interceptions after you post it.
posted by ic23b at 01:24 PM on January 28, 2023
It is sacks. Fixed.
posted by rcade at 01:36 PM on January 28, 2023
My picks:
49ers by 6 (lock)
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Passer: Brock Purdy
Rusher: McCaffrey
Receiver: Kelce
Player with sack: Sweat
posted by rumple at 03:11 PM on January 28, 2023
My picks:
Eagles by 13 (lock)
Bengals by 6
Passer: Joe Burrow
Rusher: Sanders
Receiver: Higgins
Player with sack: Reddick
posted by Howard_T at 03:45 PM on January 28, 2023
My picks:
Eagles by 10 (lock)
Bengals by 10 (lock)
Passer: Joe Burrow
Rusher: Miles Sanders
Receiver: Ja'Marr Chase
Player with sack: Brandon Graham
posted by tommybiden at 06:47 PM on January 28, 2023
My picks:
Eagles by 3 (lock)
Bengals by 3 (lock)
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: Mixon
Receiver: Brown (Eagles)
Player with sack: Hendrickson (Bengals)
posted by jagsnumberone at 11:00 PM on January 28, 2023
My picks:
Eagles by 3 (lock)
Bengals by 7 (lock)
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: Joe Mixon
posted by tron7 at 12:36 PM on January 29, 2023
Revised picks:
Receiver: Travis Kelce
Player with sack: Nick bosa
posted by tron7 at 12:38 PM on January 29, 2023
My picks:
Eagles by 4
Bengals by 6
Passer: Joe Burrow
Rusher: Christian McCaffrey
Receiver: Ja'Marr Chase
Player with sack: Haason Reddick
posted by Ufez Jones at 01:00 PM on January 29, 2023
My picks:
Eagles by 6 (lock)
Bengals by 4 (lock)
Passer: Joe Burrow
Rusher: McCaffrey
Receiver: Chase (CIN)
Player with sack: Bosa
posted by tahoemoj at 01:10 PM on January 29, 2023
My picks:
49ers by 7
Bengals by 4
Passer: Brock Purdy
Rusher: Christian McCaffrey
Receiver: Travis Kelce
Player with sack: Josh Sweat
posted by bender at 02:30 PM on January 29, 2023
Revised picks:
Eagles by 7 (lock)
Bengals by 3 (lock)
posted by rcade at 02:54 PM on January 29, 2023
Rough week for props. Only one Josh Allen winner and one Ceedee Lamb winner.
Passer: Josh Allen, 264 yards
Rusher: Kenneth Gainwell, 112 yards
Receiver: Ceedee Lamb, 117 yards
Interceptors: Jaylen Watson, James Bradberry, Fred Warner, Deommodore Lenoir, Cam Taylor-Britt
posted by rcade at 12:20 PM on January 28, 2023