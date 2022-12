December 29, 2022

NFL Pickem Week 17: Zach Attack Edition: The second-to-last week of the NFL season kicks off tonight on Amazon, where the Cowboys visit the Titans at a point that's so low stakes Tennessee might rest players. Good luck making that sound exciting, Al. Truthhurts leads the NFL Pickem for a sixth straight week, 58 points ahead of NoMich. No matter your place in the standings, you're having a better season than this guy. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 08:53 AM - 15 comments