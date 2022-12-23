NFL Pickem Week 16: It's a Tie Game Jakobi Edition: Three weeks remain in the NFL season. The Jags and Jets kick off the week tonight on Amazon, followed by a lot of games on Christmas Eve, three on Christmas Day and one on Monday. Truthhurts keeps first and becomes the first player to pass 1,000. NoMich keeps second. Jagsnumberone wins the week with 117 and was the only player to pick Jacksonville. I (sigh) locked Dallas. Make your picks and be true to yourselves and your team.
My picks:
Jaguars by 3
Bills by 7 (lock)
Browns by 7
Titans by 3
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Vikings by 7
Bengals by 3
Lions by 10 (lock)
Ravens by 7
49ers by 7
Cowboys by 7
Raiders by 3
Dolphins by 3
Broncos by 3
Buccaneers by 7
Chargers by 3
You have no idea what it means in Jacksonville to have the Jaguars play a meaningful game in late December.
posted by rcade at 09:12 AM on December 22, 2022
My picks:
Jaguars by 6
Bills by 16 (lock)
Browns by 6
Texans by 2
Chiefs by 11 (lock)
Vikings by 10 (lock)
Bengals by 14 (lock)
Lions by 4
Ravens by 5
49ers by 7
Cowboys by 4
Raiders by 6
Dolphins by 3
Broncos by 2
Buccaneers by 10 (lock)
Chargers by 13 (lock)
Merry Christmas & a Happy Festivus to one & all. I'm finding my late-season swoon quite impressive!!
posted by tommybiden at 10:01 AM on December 22, 2022
My picks:
Jaguars by 5
Bills by 7 (lock)
Browns by 7 (lock)
Titans by 7 (lock)
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Vikings by 7 (lock)
Bengals by 7 (lock)
Lions by 7 (lock)
Ravens by 10 (lock)
49ers by 10 (lock)
Cowboys by 7
Raiders by 5
Dolphins by 5
Broncos by 5
Buccaneers by 7 (lock)
Chargers by 10 (lock)
posted by NoMich at 10:06 AM on December 22, 2022
My picks:
Jaguars by 3
Bills by 14 (lock)
Browns by 4
Titans by 6
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
Vikings by 6
Bengals by 13
Lions by 6 (lock)
Ravens by 7
49ers by 9 (lock)
Eagles by 6
Raiders by 6
Dolphins by 10
Rams by 3
Buccaneers by 13 (lock)
Chargers by 7
GO LIONS !!!!
posted by ic23b at 10:35 AM on December 22, 2022
My picks:
Jets by 3
posted by truthhurts at 11:03 AM on December 22, 2022
My picks:
Jets by
Bills by
Browns by
Titans by
Chiefs by
Vikings by
Bengals by
Lions by
Ravens by
49ers by
Eagles by
Steelers by
Dolphins by
Rams by
Buccaneers by
Chargers by
posted by moder8 at 11:32 AM on December 22, 2022
My picks:
Jaguars by 3 (lock)
Bills by 7 (lock)
Saints by 1
Texans by 3
Chiefs by 14 (lock)
Vikings by 4 (lock)
Bengals by 6 (lock)
Lions by 3 (lock)
Ravens by 4 (lock)
49ers by 7 (lock)
Cowboys by 3 (lock)
Steelers by 1
Packers by 3
Broncos by 6 (lock)
Buccaneers by 10 (lock)
Chargers by 3 (lock)
posted by Goyoucolts at 12:16 PM on December 22, 2022
My picks:
Jets by 3
Bills by 17 (lock)
Browns by 3
Titans by 6 (lock)
Chiefs by 6 (lock)
Vikings by 6 (lock)
Bengals by 6
Lions by 10 (lock)
Ravens by 7
49ers by 10 (lock)
Eagles by 3
Steelers by 3
Dolphins by 3
Broncos by 3
Buccaneers by 6
Chargers by 3
posted by tron7 at 12:19 PM on December 22, 2022
My picks:
Jaguars by 10 (lock)
Bills by 3
Browns by 3
Titans by 13 (lock)
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Vikings by 14 (lock)
Patriots by 3
Lions by 6
Ravens by 13 (lock)
49ers by 10 (lock)
Cowboys by 6
Steelers by 3
Dolphins by 10
Rams by 10 (lock)
Buccaneers by 7
Colts by 3
posted by rumple at 02:46 PM on December 22, 2022
My picks:
Jaguars by 3
Bills by 9 (lock)
Saints by 3 (lock)
Titans by 7 (lock)
Chiefs by 9 (lock)
Giants by 7 (lock)
Bengals by 6 (lock)
Lions by 7 (lock)
Ravens by 8 (lock)
49ers by 9 (lock)
Eagles by 4 (lock)
Steelers by 6 (lock)
Dolphins by 13 (lock)
Broncos by 7
Cardinals by 3
Chargers by 7 (lock)
posted by cixelsyd at 02:51 PM on December 22, 2022
My picks:
Jaguars by 13
posted by jagsnumberone at 04:57 PM on December 22, 2022
My picks:
Jaguars by 7
Bills by 13 (lock)
Browns by 6
Titans by 4
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Vikings by 3
Bengals by 10 (lock)
Lions by 13 (lock)
Falcons by 3
49ers by 4
Cowboys by 6
Raiders by 7
Dolphins by 10 (lock)
Broncos by 7
Buccaneers by 7
Chargers by 10
posted by tahoemoj at 05:34 PM on December 22, 2022
My picks:
Bills by 9
Browns by 11 (lock)
Titans by 6
Chiefs by 14 (lock)
Vikings by 7 (lock)
Patriots by 5
Lions by 3
Ravens by 3
49ers by 13 (lock)
Cowboys by 8 (lock)
Steelers by 7
Dolphins by 9 (lock)
Rams by 7 (lock)
Cardinals by 10 (lock)
Chargers by 7
Why does Thursday come so early? I'm trying to get these done in between laundry and making pies for Christmas dinner. I will be going nuts from now until Friday night because of laundry, grocery shopping, cooking, church, and so on. We'll see how it goes. Merry Christmas and the best of the season to all.
posted by Howard_T at 10:37 PM on December 22, 2022
Revised picks:
Bills by 10 (lock)
Browns by 3
Texans by 3
Chiefs by 16 (lock)
Giants by 4
Bengals by 13 (lock)
Lions by 6
Ravens by 2
49ers by 10 (lock)
Eagles by 6
Steelers by 7
Dolphins by 13
Rams by 6
Buccaneers by 3 (lock)
Chargers by 7 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:19 AM on December 23, 2022
Current Standings
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nfl-pickem
