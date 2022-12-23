December 22, 2022

NFL Pickem Week 16: It's a Tie Game Jakobi Edition: Three weeks remain in the NFL season. The Jags and Jets kick off the week tonight on Amazon, followed by a lot of games on Christmas Eve, three on Christmas Day and one on Monday. Truthhurts keeps first and becomes the first player to pass 1,000. NoMich keeps second. Jagsnumberone wins the week with 117 and was the only player to pick Jacksonville. I (sigh) locked Dallas. Make your picks and be true to yourselves and your team.

posted by rcade to football at 09:05 AM - 15 comments