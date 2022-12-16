December 15, 2022

NFL Pickem Week 15: Homestretch Edition: Week 15 of the NFL season starts with a game tonight and three games on Saturday. Truthhurts and NoMich keep first and second place with the same margin after tying with 60 points apieces. Tron7 jumps to third after winning the week with 81. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 11:26 AM - 20 comments