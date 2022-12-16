NFL Pickem Week 15: Homestretch Edition: Week 15 of the NFL season starts with a game tonight and three games on Saturday. Truthhurts and NoMich keep first and second place with the same margin after tying with 60 points apieces. Tron7 jumps to third after winning the week with 81. Make your picks.
My picks:
Seahawks by 3
Bills by 10 (lock)
Browns by 3
Vikings by 10 (lock)
Saints by 3
Commanders by 7
Eagles by 14 (lock)
Lions by 3
Steelers by 3
Cowboys by 7 (lock)
Chiefs by 14 (lock)
Broncos by 3
Titans by 3
Bengals by 3
Patriots by 3
Packers by 10 (lock)
I hope this trend of the Lions, Jets and Jaguars not being terrible lasts awhile. Those fanbases deserve a respite from misery.
posted by rcade at 11:31 AM on December 15, 2022
My picks:
49ers by 7 (lock)
Bills by 9 (lock)
Ravens by 5
Vikings by 7
Saints by 3
Commanders by 5
Eagles by 8 (lock)
Jets by 3
Steelers by 3
Cowboys by 7 (lock)
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Broncos by 3
Chargers by 7
Bengals by 7 (lock)
Patriots by 3
Packers by 7 (lock)
posted by cixelsyd at 11:35 AM on December 15, 2022
My picks:
49ers by 10 (lock)
Bills by 6
Ravens by 3 (lock)
Vikings by 10 (lock)
Saints by 4
Commanders by 6
Eagles by 14 (lock)
Lions by 7
Panthers by 3
Cowboys by 10 (lock)
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Broncos by 3
Chargers by 4
Bengals by 6
Raiders by 6
Packers by 6
GO LIONS !!!!
posted by ic23b at 12:24 PM on December 15, 2022
My picks:
49ers by
Bills by (lock)
Ravens by (lock)
Vikings by (lock)
Saints by
Commanders by
Eagles by (lock)
Lions by
Steelers by
Cowboys by (lock)
Chiefs by (lock)
Cardinals by
Chargers by
Bengals by (lock)
Patriots by (lock)
Rams by
posted by moder8 at 12:30 PM on December 15, 2022
My picks:
Seahawks by 3
Bills by 10
Browns by 4
Vikings by 7
Saints by 7
Commanders by 10
Eagles by 17 (lock)
Lions by 6
Panthers by 4
Cowboys by 10
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Broncos by 7
Chargers by 6
Bengals by 13 (lock)
Raiders by 7
Rams by 6
posted by tahoemoj at 12:53 PM on December 15, 2022
My picks:
49ers by 7 (lock)
Bills by 3 (lock)
Ravens by 3
Vikings by 10 (lock)
Falcons by 4
Commanders by 6
Eagles by 10 (lock)
Lions by 10
Panthers by 3
Jaguars by 4
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Broncos by 3
Chargers by 7
Bengals by 13 (lock)
Raiders by 6
Packers by 4
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:27 PM on December 15, 2022
Revised picks:
Panthers by 3
Steelers have as much uncertainty at quarterback as the Panthers.
posted by rcade at 01:53 PM on December 15, 2022
My picks:
Seahawks by 7
Bills by 7
Ravens by 7
Vikings by 13 (lock)
Saints by 6
Commanders by 9
Eagles by 17 (lock)
Lions by 6
Panthers by 9
Cowboys by 15 (lock)
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Broncos by 13 (lock)
Chargers by 3
Buccaneers by 7
Raiders by 7
Packers by 6
posted by rumple at 03:39 PM on December 15, 2022
My picks:
Seahawks by 7
Bills by 14 (lock)
Ravens by 7
Vikings by 7
Saints by 3
Commanders by 4
Eagles by 8
Jets by 17 (lock)
Steelers by 3
Cowboys by 12 (lock)
Chiefs by 21 (lock)
Cardinals by 3
Chargers by 5
Bengals by 5
Raiders by 3
Rams by 6
posted by bender at 04:56 PM on December 15, 2022
My picks:
49ers by 8
posted by NoMich at 05:07 PM on December 15, 2022
My picks:
49ers by 6 (lock)
Bills by 7 (lock)
Ravens by 3
Vikings by 10 (lock)
Saints by 3
Commanders by 3
Eagles by 14 (lock)
Jets by 6
Steelers by 3
Cowboys by 13 (lock)
Chiefs by 11 (lock)
Broncos by 3
Chargers by 3
Bengals by 3
Patriots by 6
Packers by 10 (lock)
Worst Bronco season ever. Russel Wilson is bizarro Tebow
posted by tron7 at 05:46 PM on December 15, 2022
My picks:
49ers by 5
Bills by 10 (lock)
Browns by 3
Vikings by 7
Saints by 5
Giants by 7
Eagles by 14 (lock)
Jets by 3
posted by truthhurts at 06:28 PM on December 15, 2022
Revised picks:
Panthers by 3
Cowboys by 7
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Broncos by 3
Chargers by 3
Bengals by 5
Raiders by 7
Packers by 10
posted by truthhurts at 06:31 PM on December 15, 2022
It's 8:19 p.m. Watching Rangers Maple Leafs, if i can still jump in, Seattle by 4
posted by tommybiden at 08:20 PM on December 15, 2022
My picks:
Bills by 14 (lock)
Ravens by 1
Vikings by 8
Saints by 10 (lock)
Giants by 3
Eagles by 16 (lock)
Lions by 4
Panthers by 7
Cowboys by 13 (lock)
Chiefs by 26 (lock)
Broncos by 3
Titans by 4
Bengals by 6
Patriots by 5
Rams by 5
posted by tommybiden at 08:25 PM on December 15, 2022
My picks:
Bills by 11
Browns by 6
Vikings by 14 (lock)
Saints by 9 (lock)
Commanders by 3
Eagles by 15 (lock)
Lions by 7
Panthers by 3
Cowboys by 12 (lock)
Chiefs by 16 (lock)
Broncos by 6
Chargers by
Buccaneers by 9
Patriots by 4
Packers by 7
The new alternative to TGIF is So Happy It's Thursday, and I missed it again.
posted by Howard_T at 12:19 AM on December 16, 2022
My picks:
Bills by 4 (lock)
Ravens by 3
Vikings by 7 (lock)
Saints by 1
Commanders by 3
Eagles by 7 (lock)
Jets by 3
Panthers by 4 (lock)
Cowboys by 6 (lock)
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Broncos by 8 (lock)
Chargers by 6 (lock)
Bengals by 7 (lock)
Patriots by 4 (lock)
Packers by 10 (lock)
Far enough back that it's time for "almost every game is locked!" tactics.
posted by Goyoucolts at 01:27 AM on December 16, 2022
Hey moder8, maybe it's just me but it looks like there are no scores on your picks, just teams.
posted by Goyoucolts at 01:29 AM on December 16, 2022
Revised picks:
Bills by 8 (lock)
Ravens by 5
Vikings by 12 (lock)
Saints by 5
Commanders by 5
Eagles by 12 (lock)
Lions by 5
Panthers by 5
Cowboys by 10 (lock)
Chiefs by 16 (lock)
Cardinals by 6
Chargers by 5
Bengals by 5
Patriots by 5
Packers by 10 (lock)
posted by NoMich at 11:36 AM on December 16, 2022
Current Standings
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nfl-pickem
Note: Saturday's games and a few on Sunday are not in chronological order. My source for importing the schedule didn't know some game times.
posted by rcade at 11:27 AM on December 15, 2022