December 09, 2022

NFL Pickem Week 14: They Play on Thursday? Edition: Sat down to watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon and realized I hadn't posted the pickem. Apologies to everyone who had the Rams beating the Raiders 17-16 on a last-minute drive by Baker Mayfield. In the contest Truthhurts remains in first, six further ahead of NoMich after an 81-point week. Goyoucolts had a week that was as good as the Colts' week was bad, scoring 111 points. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 09:43 AM - 17 comments