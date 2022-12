December 01, 2022

NFL Pickem Week 13: Going for 2 to Win Edition: Things might be looking grim for your fantasy football team but you're never on the brink of elimination in the SportsFilter NFL Pickem. As Buffalo faces New England in the Thursday night BezosBowl to begin the 13th week of the NFL season, Truthhurts remains atop the contest but NoMich has pulled to within 17 after a monster 118-point week. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 09:31 AM - 6 comments