NFL Pickem Week 12: Turducken Edition: There's an above average slate of games on Thanksgiving with the Giants/Cowboys, Bills/Lions and Patriots/Vikings. In the pickem I drop out of second and the top three become Truthhurts, NoMich and a tie between Tommybiden and myself. Jagsnumberone wins the Jaguars bye week with 104 points. Make your picks and pass the turkey.
My picks:
Bills by 7 (lock)
Cowboys by 10 (lock)
Vikings by 3
Buccaneers by 3
Bengals by 3
Dolphins by 17 (lock)
Jets by 3
Commanders by 7
Broncos by 3
Ravens by 3
Chargers by 3
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
49ers by 7
Eagles by 10 (lock)
Colts by 3
posted by rcade at 09:50 PM on November 23, 2022
My picks:
Bills by 13 (lock)
Giants by 6 (lock)
Patriots by 3
Buccaneers by 3
Titans by 4
Dolphins by 14 (lock)
Jets by 8
Commanders by 3
Broncos by 6
Ravens by 7 (lock)
Chargers by 4 (lock)
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Chiefs by 20 (lock)
49ers by 6 (lock)
Eagles by 16 (lock)
Steelers by 1
posted by Goyoucolts at 10:08 PM on November 23, 2022
My picks:
Bills by 17 (lock)
Cowboys by 5
Vikings by 7
Browns by 3
Titans by 8
Dolphins by 12 (lock)
Bears by 5
Commanders by 7
Broncos by 2
Ravens by 6
Chargers by 7
Seahawks by 11 (lock)
Chiefs by 14 (lock)
49ers by 6
Eagles by 7
Colts by 10 (lock)
posted by bender at 10:16 PM on November 23, 2022
My picks:
Bills by 21 (lock)
Cowboys by 7
Vikings by 3
Buccaneers by 7
Titans by 3
Dolphins by 17 (lock)
Jets by 10
Commanders by 7
Panthers by 3
Ravens by 5
Chargers by 7
Seahawks by 3
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
49ers by 10 (lock)
Eagles by 10
Colts by 3
posted by truthhurts at 10:17 PM on November 23, 2022
My picks:
Bills by 11
Cowboys by 9 (lock)
Patriots by 3
Buccaneers by 7
Titans by 12 (lock)
Dolphins by 16 (lock)
Jets by 6
Commanders by 7
Panthers by 6
Jaguars by 7
Chargers by 9
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
49ers by 10 (lock)
Eagles by 6
Steelers by 9
Pies are made, stuffing is ready, cooking the bird tomorrow. Big flat screen in the kitchen, so we are good to go. Happy Thanksgiving to all.
posted by Howard_T at 10:25 PM on November 23, 2022
My picks:
Bills by 7 (lock)
Cowboys by 10 (lock)
Patriots by 3
Buccaneers by 6
Titans by 6
Dolphins by 10 (lock)
Jets by 3
Commanders by 6
Broncos by 3
Ravens by 7 (lock)
Chargers by 3
Seahawks by 6 (lock)
Chiefs by 7 (lock)
49ers by 6 (lock)
Eagles by 10 (lock)
Steelers by 3
posted by tron7 at 11:12 PM on November 23, 2022
My picks:
Lions by 6
Cowboys by 12 (lock)
Patriots by 6
Buccaneers by 17 (lock)
Titans by 3
Dolphins by 13 (lock)
Jets by 3
Commanders by 7
Panthers by 6
Ravens by 9 (lock)
Chargers by 10 (lock)
Seahawks by 6
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
49ers by 9 (lock)
Eagles by 4
Colts by 3
posted by ic23b at 11:23 PM on November 23, 2022
GO LIONS 4 IN A ROW !!!
posted by ic23b at 11:26 PM on November 23, 2022
My picks:
Bills by 13 (lock)
Giants by 3
Vikings by 6
Buccaneers by 3
Bengals by 7
Dolphins by 27 (lock)
Jets by 3
Commanders by 3
Panthers by 2
Jaguars by 7
Chargers by 10 (lock)
Seahawks by 6
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
49ers by 16 (lock)
Eagles by 10
Colts by 7
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:45 AM on November 24, 2022
My picks:
Bills by 14 (lock)
Cowboys by 9
Vikings by 14 (lock)
Buccaneers by 7
Bengals by 13 (lock)
Dolphins by 6
Bears by 5
Falcons by 2
Broncos by 3
Ravens by 8
Chargers by 4
Seahawks by 2
Chiefs by 9
49ers by 6
Eagles by 5
Steelers by 5
posted by tommybiden at 08:55 AM on November 24, 2022
My picks:
Bills by 10 (lock)
Cowboys by 10 (lock)
Vikings by 5
Buccaneers by 5
Titans by 5
Dolphins by 13 (lock)
Jets by 7
Commanders by 7
Broncos by 5
Ravens by 7
Chargers by 5
Seahawks by 7
Chiefs by 14 (lock)
49ers by 10 (lock)
Eagles by 10 (lock)
Steelers by 5
posted by NoMich at 09:59 AM on November 24, 2022
My picks:
Bills by 7
Cowboys by 9 (lock)
Vikings by 3
Buccaneers by 7
Titans by 7 (lock)
Dolphins by 10 (lock)
Jets by 3
Commanders by 7 (lock)
Panthers by 3
Ravens by 7 (lock)
Chargers by 5
Seahawks by 4
Chiefs by 9 (lock)
49ers by 9
Eagles by 7 (lock)
Steelers by 4
posted by cixelsyd at 10:27 AM on November 24, 2022
My picks:
Bills by 7
Giants by 4
Vikings by 5
posted by Ufez Jones at 11:32 AM on November 24, 2022
My picks:
Cowboys by 17 (lock)
Vikings by 13 (lock)
Browns by 3
Titans by 7
Dolphins by 13 (lock)
Jets by 9
Commanders by 12 (lock)
Panthers by 6
Ravens by 13 (lock)
Cardinals by 3
Seahawks by 14 (lock)
Chiefs by 21 (lock)
49ers by 9
Eagles by 15 (lock)
Colts by 7
posted by rumple at 12:33 PM on November 24, 2022
My picks:
Cowboys by 13 (lock)
Vikings by 4
Browns by 6
Bengals by 4
Dolphins by 13 (lock)
Bears by 6
Commanders by 5
Broncos by 7
Ravens by 14 (lock)
Chargers by 12 (lock)
Seahawks by 7
Chiefs by 23 (lock)
49ers by 11 (lock)
Eagles by 7
Colts by 5
posted by tahoemoj at 12:58 PM on November 24, 2022
Current Standings
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nfl-pickem
posted by rcade at 09:47 PM on November 23, 2022