November 23, 2022

NFL Pickem Week 12: Turducken Edition: There's an above average slate of games on Thanksgiving with the Giants/Cowboys, Bills/Lions and Patriots/Vikings. In the pickem I drop out of second and the top three become Truthhurts, NoMich and a tie between Tommybiden and myself. Jagsnumberone wins the Jaguars bye week with 104 points. Make your picks and pass the turkey.

posted by rcade to football at 09:47 PM - 16 comments