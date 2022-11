November 10, 2022

NFL Pickem Week 10: J-E-T-S Jets Jets Jets Edition: The Falcons and Panthers play tonight on Amazon to open week 10 of the NFL season. Truthhurts holds onto first in the pickem with myself in second and Tommybiden third. The_Black_Hand wins the week with 96 after locking every single game and only losing two. Onwards and upwards.

posted by rcade to football at 09:28 AM - 10 comments