CFL Pickem Week 6: Touchdown Atlantic Edition: The CFL week begins tonight when Edmonton visits Montreal. The marquee event is the Touchdown Atlantic game Saturday between Toronto and Saskatechewan in Nova Scotia. Our contest is dominated by Jacksonville as jagsnumberone takes first place five ahead of me. Make your picks, future Schooners fans!
My picks:
Alouettes by 10 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 3
Argonauts by 3
Tiger-Cats by 13 (lock)
posted by rcade at 10:16 AM on July 14, 2022
My picks:
Alouettes by 7 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 3
Argonauts by 7
Tiger-Cats by 10 (lock)
posted by cixelsyd at 10:26 AM on July 14, 2022
My picks:
Alouettes by 9
Blue Bombers by 3
Roughriders by 4
posted by ic23b at 11:18 AM on July 14, 2022
Revised picks:
Tiger-Cats by 4
posted by ic23b at 11:18 AM on July 14, 2022
My picks:
Alouettes by 7
Stampeders by 8
Roughriders by 9
Tiger-Cats by 10
posted by rumple at 01:06 PM on July 14, 2022
My picks:
Alouettes by 7 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Roughriders by 4 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 7
posted by scooby10672 at 03:46 PM on July 14, 2022
My picks:
Alouettes by 11
Blue Bombers by 5
Argonauts by 3
Tiger-Cats by 9
posted by argoal at 04:03 PM on July 14, 2022
My picks:
Alouettes by 18 (lock)
Stampeders by 5
Argonauts by 6 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 10 (lock)
5 points last week ... is the collapse commencing?
posted by jjzucal at 06:02 PM on July 14, 2022
If a new team is going to be based in Halifax, I think I'd rather see them called the Privateers than the Schooners.
posted by beaverboard at 06:46 PM on July 14, 2022
My picks:
Alouettes by 10 (lock)
Stampeders by 4
Argonauts by 3
Tiger-Cats by 22 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 07:08 PM on July 14, 2022
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 5 (lock)
Roughriders by 6 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 15 (lock)
posted by The_Black_Hand at 11:04 PM on July 14, 2022
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 4
Roughriders by 11 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 7 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:10 AM on July 15, 2022
Current Standings
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/cfl-pickem
