CFL Pickem Week 2: Nathan Rourke is Rolling Edition: Week 2 of the CFL begins Thursday night when the Montreal Alouettes help the Toronto Argonauts kick off their season. I am leading our pickem after one week, 5 ahead of Jjzucal because I locked the Lions. Make your picks.
My picks:
Alouettes by 3
Blue Bombers by 9
Tiger-Cats by 7
Roughriders by 24 (lock)
posted by cixelsyd at 09:09 PM on June 15, 2022
My picks:
Argonauts by 6
Blue Bombers by 10
Stampeders by 10
Roughriders by 26 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 10:04 PM on June 15, 2022
My picks:
Argonauts by 3
Blue Bombers by 2
Stampeders by 4
Roughriders by 10 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 10:37 PM on June 15, 2022
My picks:
Argonauts by 9 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 3
Tiger-Cats by 8
Roughriders by 18 (lock)
posted by jjzucal at 11:50 PM on June 15, 2022
My picks:
Argonauts by 10
Redblacks by 3
Tiger-Cats by 12
Elks by 9
posted by rumple at 01:13 AM on June 16, 2022
Current Standings
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/cfl-pickem
My picks:
Argonauts by 8 (lock)
Redblacks by 3
Stampeders by 14 (lock)
Roughriders by 23 (lock)
This is the year I'm going to see a game won by a rouge on a missed field goal that ends up in the stands.
posted by rcade at 08:54 PM on June 15, 2022