June 08, 2022

Enter the SportsFilter CFL Pickem: The Canadian Football League season begins Thursday night when Montreal travels to Calgary. Though the chicobangs Memorial has ended after 16 epic years, there will be a new contest to succeed it this season. Pick each game's winner and margin of victory, then decide whether to make each pick a lock to double your points or increase your agony of defeat. Good luck!

posted by rcade to football at 06:52 PM - 7 comments