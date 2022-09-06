Enter the SportsFilter CFL Pickem: The Canadian Football League season begins Thursday night when Montreal travels to Calgary. Though the chicobangs Memorial has ended after 16 epic years, there will be a new contest to succeed it this season. Pick each game's winner and margin of victory, then decide whether to make each pick a lock to double your points or increase your agony of defeat. Good luck!
My picks:
Stampeders by 13 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 20 (lock)
Roughriders by 9
Lions by 11 (lock)
I still think it was a missed opportunity not to call them the Elk.
posted by rcade at 07:07 PM on June 08, 2022
My picks:
Alouettes by 4
Blue Bombers by 13 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 4
Lions by 4
Ticket sales are brisk in Vancouver, the Lions plan to open (at least parts of) the upper bowl at B.C. Place. This has not been done in quite a while.
posted by tommybiden at 07:21 PM on June 08, 2022
My picks:
Stampeders by 13 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 15 (lock)
Roughriders by 3
Lions by 3
posted by jjzucal at 07:50 PM on June 08, 2022
My picks:
Stampeders by 5 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 15 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 3 (lock)
Lions by 6 (lock)
posted by The_Black_Hand at 09:32 PM on June 08, 2022
My picks:
Stampeders by 10 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 23 (lock)
Roughriders by 6
Elks by 4
posted by ic23b at 09:57 PM on June 08, 2022
My picks:
Stampeders by 13
Blue Bombers by 7
Tiger-Cats by 17
Elks by 10
posted by jagsnumberone at 11:35 PM on June 08, 2022
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/cfl-pickem/2022/1/24801
posted by rcade at 07:06 PM on June 08, 2022