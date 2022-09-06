The 17th Annual chicobangs Memorial CFL Pick ‘Em: … will not happen. After a wonderful sixteen years, I’m hanging 'em up. Gushing farewell inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 02:07 PM - 5 comments
well, in life it is inevitable that peoples schedules and time availability would cause a great thing to wind up, and be a happy memory of what was.
Many thanks for your tireless and hard work Dr. John Evans!
It was a fun ride.
Go Argos go!
Cheers to the CFL.
posted by argoal at 03:42 PM on June 08, 2022
Thank you for running the contest all these years and winning some converts to three-down football. I look forward to the CFL season each year because I finally started playing the pickem here. It's a great league and one of these days I'm going to travel north to see a game in person.
The NFL season comes so much more quickly when you watch Canadian football.
I hope you don't mind the pickem continuing for at least one season. I had started work on adding CFL support to the software I created for running pickem contests last year and took your news as inspiration to finish it.
posted by rcade at 06:56 PM on June 08, 2022
Thanks for running this so well for so many years, Dr. John
Through the final Renegades season, an 8 team CFL, the RedBlacks arrival, an ongoing wish for an Atlantic Schooners club.
Cheers!
posted by tommybiden at 07:17 PM on June 08, 2022
Even when life called me away from SpoFi, the cbMCFLPE was never far from my heart. I might even have a Costanza somewhere from those heady days.
Many thanks, Dr. John!
posted by The_Black_Hand at 09:28 PM on June 08, 2022
When all this started, it was the halcyon summer of 2005. I had a summer office job with too much time on my hands, the NHL lockout meant that we'd had nothing to pick in months, and the young Canadian Football League season was too tempting to pass up.
Seventeen years, six computers, many jobs, four houses, one degree, one cat, and two kids later, things around here are a lot different, but the Pick 'Em has always been a wonderful constant of community, punditry, margins of error, no-stakes gambling, and unlikely comebacks. I've appreciated every moment, but my aching fingers say it's time to bring this chapter to a close.
I would like to thank everybody who has ever played along and helped to while away those long Canadian summers. Special thanks to Reever for making it possible for me to go on vacation, and of course to rcade for keeping this whole thing going.
The 2022 CFL season kicks off tomorrow, and who knows? Maybe I'll run into you at the 55 yard line one of these days. Thanks to all of you, and good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 02:07 PM on June 08, 2022