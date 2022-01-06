June 01, 2022

NBA Playoff Pickem: Finals Round: The NBA Finals begin Wednesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern when the Boston Celtics visit the Golden State Warriors. Pick the winner and number of games along with several prop bets and a tiebreaker. I'm leading the contest by eight over The_Black_Hand and 25 over NoMich. Good luck, ladies and germs.

posted by rcade to basketball at 04:03 PM - 2 comments