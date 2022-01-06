NBA Playoff Pickem: Finals Round: The NBA Finals begin Wednesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern when the Boston Celtics visit the Golden State Warriors. Pick the winner and number of games along with several prop bets and a tiebreaker. I'm leading the contest by eight over The_Black_Hand and 25 over NoMich. Good luck, ladies and germs.
posted by rcade to basketball at 04:03 PM - 2 comments
My picks:
Celtics in 6
Top point scorer: Jayson Tatum
Top rebounder: Al Horford
Top scoring team: Warriors
Team scoring 130: Warriors
Series MVP: Jayson Tatum
Top fouler: Jaylen Brown
Three-point shooter: Steph Curry
Winning team points last game: 111
I like Boston in this one -- and not just because I desperately want it to happen. The Warriors, I contend, are not that good. Change my mind.
posted by rcade at 04:07 PM on June 01, 2022
Current Standings
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nba-playoff-pickem
posted by rcade at 04:04 PM on June 01, 2022