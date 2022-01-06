May 30, 2022

NHL Playoff Pickem: Third Round: The NHL Conference Finals begin Tuesday night when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Colorado Avalanche. On Wednesday night the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Rangers. NoMich leads by four over Ic23b and 10 over Rumple. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to hockey at 06:40 PM - 13 comments

Current Standings

Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nhl-playoff-pickem

posted by rcade at 06:41 PM on May 30, 2022

My picks:

Avalanche in 7
Lightning in 6
Top goals: Conor McDavid
Top goalie (save %): Darcy Kuemper
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Team with shutout: Lightning

I can't see Andrei Vasilevskiy putting up another .981 save percentage in this round.

posted by rcade at 06:52 PM on May 30, 2022

My picks:

Avalanche in 6
Lightning in 6
Top goals: kadri
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Team with shutout: Lightning

posted by tommybiden at 07:09 PM on May 30, 2022

My picks:

Avalanche in 7
Lightning in 5
Top goals: McDavid
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team with shutout: Lightning

posted by grum@work at 08:13 PM on May 30, 2022

My picks:

Oilers in 6
Hurricanes/Rangers in 7
Top goals: McDavid
Top goalie (save %): Igor Shesterkin
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team with shutout: Rangers

posted by rumple at 09:46 PM on May 30, 2022

My picks:

Avalanche in 6
Lightning in 6
Top goals: Evander Kane
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Team with shutout: Lightning

posted by ic23b at 11:48 PM on May 30, 2022

My picks:

Avalanche in 7
Lightning in 5
Top goals: MacKinnon
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Team with shutout: Lightning

posted by jagsnumberone at 12:40 AM on May 31, 2022

Revised picks:

Rangers in 7

posted by rcade at 08:23 AM on May 31, 2022

My picks:

Avalanche in 6
Rangers in 6
Top goals: MacKinnon
Top goalie (save %): Igor Shesterkin
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Team with shutout: Rangers

posted by cixelsyd at 10:05 AM on May 31, 2022

My picks:

Avalanche in 6
Lightning in 5
Top goals: N. MacKinnon (COL)
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Game 1 winner: Lightning

posted by NoMich at 01:49 PM on May 31, 2022

NORAD HQ in Colorado Springs is bringing in tracking gear to try to measure on-ice speed peaks during the Oilers - Avs game.

The equipment may not be up to the task. Thus far, it's only been tested on missiles.

posted by beaverboard at 02:29 PM on May 31, 2022

My picks:

Avalanche in 6
Lightning in 5
Top goals: MacKinnon
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Game 1 winner: Lightning

Gotta make them picks to legitimize the Costanza!

posted by tahoemoj at 02:37 PM on May 31, 2022

On edit: sorry about your picks NoMich.

posted by tahoemoj at 02:39 PM on May 31, 2022

