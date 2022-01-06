NHL Playoff Pickem: Third Round: The NHL Conference Finals begin Tuesday night when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Colorado Avalanche. On Wednesday night the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Rangers. NoMich leads by four over Ic23b and 10 over Rumple. Make your picks.
My picks:
Avalanche in 7
Lightning in 6
Top goals: Conor McDavid
Top goalie (save %): Darcy Kuemper
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Team with shutout: Lightning
I can't see Andrei Vasilevskiy putting up another .981 save percentage in this round.
posted by rcade at 06:52 PM on May 30, 2022
My picks:
Avalanche in 6
Lightning in 6
Top goals: kadri
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Team with shutout: Lightning
posted by tommybiden at 07:09 PM on May 30, 2022
My picks:
Avalanche in 7
Lightning in 5
Top goals: McDavid
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team with shutout: Lightning
posted by grum@work at 08:13 PM on May 30, 2022
My picks:
Oilers in 6
Hurricanes/Rangers in 7
Top goals: McDavid
Top goalie (save %): Igor Shesterkin
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team with shutout: Rangers
posted by rumple at 09:46 PM on May 30, 2022
My picks:
Avalanche in 6
Lightning in 6
Top goals: Evander Kane
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Team with shutout: Lightning
posted by ic23b at 11:48 PM on May 30, 2022
My picks:
Avalanche in 7
Lightning in 5
Top goals: MacKinnon
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Team with shutout: Lightning
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:40 AM on May 31, 2022
Revised picks:
Rangers in 7
posted by rcade at 08:23 AM on May 31, 2022
My picks:
Avalanche in 6
Rangers in 6
Top goals: MacKinnon
Top goalie (save %): Igor Shesterkin
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Team with shutout: Rangers
posted by cixelsyd at 10:05 AM on May 31, 2022
My picks:
Avalanche in 6
Lightning in 5
Top goals: N. MacKinnon (COL)
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Game 1 winner: Lightning
posted by NoMich at 01:49 PM on May 31, 2022
NORAD HQ in Colorado Springs is bringing in tracking gear to try to measure on-ice speed peaks during the Oilers - Avs game.
The equipment may not be up to the task. Thus far, it's only been tested on missiles.
posted by beaverboard at 02:29 PM on May 31, 2022
My picks:
Avalanche in 6
Lightning in 5
Top goals: MacKinnon
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Game 1 winner: Lightning
Gotta make them picks to legitimize the Costanza!
posted by tahoemoj at 02:37 PM on May 31, 2022
On edit: sorry about your picks NoMich.
posted by tahoemoj at 02:39 PM on May 31, 2022
Current Standings
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nhl-playoff-pickem
posted by rcade at 06:41 PM on May 30, 2022