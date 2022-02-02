February 02, 2022

Hail to the Washington Commanders: Washington's football team has announced the adoption of the new name Commanders and new uniforms that include a black alternate jersey and second helmet. The logo is a W, which gave the team a burgundy and golden opportunity to wax poetic about fonts: "[T]he W's angled cuts, bolded lines and serifs signify forward movement and progress. The slanted elements of the stripes bordering the 'W' are inspired by military rank insignia, helping to infuse the familiar mark with elements of the team's new identity."

posted by rcade to football at 09:15 AM - 3 comments