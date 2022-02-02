Hail to the Washington Commanders: Washington's football team has announced the adoption of the new name Commanders and new uniforms that include a black alternate jersey and second helmet. The logo is a W, which gave the team a burgundy and golden opportunity to wax poetic about fonts: "[T]he W's angled cuts, bolded lines and serifs signify forward movement and progress. The slanted elements of the stripes bordering the 'W' are inspired by military rank insignia, helping to infuse the familiar mark with elements of the team's new identity."
Agreed on the players' numbers on the helmets. Thought that was a nice throwback touch. I'm still amazed that the team agreed to leave the old name behind without any sort of contingency plan except just calling themselves the Football Team. Then again, it's Dan Snyder, so nothing should be surprising.
posted by The_Black_Hand at 11:13 AM on February 02, 2022
The Commies? This feels like a bit.
posted by tron7 at 11:16 AM on February 02, 2022
I liked the WFT unis and helmets as soon as I saw them in 2020 and knew that I would not like whatever came next nearly as much. So I enjoyed the time we had with the WFT look, knowing it wasn't going to last very long.
Cleveland used to have the players' numbers on the sides of their helmets when I was a kid and they should definitely add those back.
posted by beaverboard at 10:01 AM on February 02, 2022