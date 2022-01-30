January 29, 2022

NFL Playoff Pickem Round 3: 13 Seconds Edition: The AFC and NFC conference championships kick off tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. Eastern. In our contest, Tahoemoj leads by 2 over NoMich and Ufez Jones by 7. The_Black_Hand wins the week with 20. Make your picks and never kick it deep to the Chiefs with 13 seconds remaining.

posted by rcade to football at 07:26 PM - 12 comments