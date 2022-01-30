NFL Playoff Pickem Round 3: 13 Seconds Edition: The AFC and NFC conference championships kick off tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. Eastern. In our contest, Tahoemoj leads by 2 over NoMich and Ufez Jones by 7. The_Black_Hand wins the week with 20. Make your picks and never kick it deep to the Chiefs with 13 seconds remaining.
My picks:
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Rams by 6 (lock)
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: Eli Mitchell
Receiver: Tee Higgins
Player with sack: Nick Bosa
posted by Goyoucolts at 07:33 PM on January 29, 2022
Just to confirm, that's a sack and not an interception, correct?
posted by Goyoucolts at 07:35 PM on January 29, 2022
My picks:
Bengals by 3 (lock)
Rams by 7 (lock)
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: Mixon
Receiver: Chase
Player with sack: Donald
posted by tahoemoj at 07:53 PM on January 29, 2022
My picks:
Chiefs by 9 (lock)
49ers by 4 (lock)
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: Mitchell (SF)
Receiver: Hill (KC)
Player with sack: Bosa (SF)
Niners!!
posted by cixelsyd at 07:55 PM on January 29, 2022
Echoing 'colts .. pick is for sack not int.
posted by cixelsyd at 07:57 PM on January 29, 2022
My picks:
Bengals by 4 (lock)
49ers by 6 (lock)
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: Joe Mixon
Receiver: Cooper Kupp
Player with sack: Aaron Donald
I still can't believe the last three minutes of that Chiefs-Bills game.
I am also extremely happy I never have to see Tom Brady on a football field again.
posted by The_Black_Hand at 08:25 PM on January 29, 2022
Just to confirm, that's a sack and not an interception, correct?
Correct. The prop is player with a sack.
posted by rcade at 09:01 PM on January 29, 2022
My picks:
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
Rams by 13 (lock)
Passer: Matthew Stafford
Rusher: Joe Mixon
Receiver: Tyreek Hill
Player with sack: Nick Bosa
posted by rumple at 09:27 PM on January 29, 2022
My picks:
Bengals by 14 (lock)
Rams by 14 (lock)
Passer: Joe Burrow
Rusher: Akers
Receiver: Chase
Player with sack: Miller
posted by tommybiden at 09:59 PM on January 29, 2022
My picks:
Bengals by 3 (lock)
Rams by 3 (lock)
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: Joe Mixon
Receiver: Cooper Kupp
Player with sack: Nick Bosa
posted by ic23b at 10:45 PM on January 29, 2022
My picks:
Bengals by 3 (lock)
49ers by 3 (lock)
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: Mixon
Receiver: Kupp
Player with sack: Donald
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:42 AM on January 30, 2022
Current Standings
Link to make picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nfl-playoff-pickem
My picks:
Bengals by 3 (lock)
Rams by 3 (lock)
Passer: Joe Burrow
Rusher: Elijah Mitchell
Receiver: Cooper Kupp
Player with sack: Von Miller
I still can't believe the Chiefs came back in 13 seconds.
posted by rcade at 07:28 PM on January 29, 2022