NFL Playoff Pickem Round 2: Hand the Ref the Ball Edition: The divisional round of the NFL Playoffs begins Saturday at 4:30 p.m. when the Bengals face the Titans. Our contest leaders at the first turn are NoMich and Tahoemoj with 51 points. When you pick, make better choices than Dak Prescott.
My picks:
Bengals by 10 (lock)
Packers by 13 (lock)
Buccaneers by 12 (lock)
Chiefs by 11 (lock)
Passer: Joe Burrow
Rusher: Singletary (Bills)
Receiver: Chase (Bengals)
Player with interception: Barret (TB)
posted by rumple at 09:44 PM on January 21, 2022
My picks:
Titans by 3
Packers by 10 (lock)
Buccaneers by 7
Bills by 3
Passer: Aaron Rodgers
Rusher: Derrick Henry
Receiver: Davante Adams
Player with interception: Jalen Ramsey
How do you end a game on a quarterback sneak anywhere other than the 1-yard line? Dallas is a quarter century past greatness.
posted by rcade at 09:55 PM on January 21, 2022
My picks:
Bengals by 10
49ers by 6
Rams by 13
Bills by 7
Passer: Joe Burrow
Rusher: Akers (LA)
Receiver: Higgins (CIN)
Player with interception: Douglas (GB)
posted by tahoemoj at 10:04 PM on January 21, 2022
My picks:
Bengals by 3
Packers by 6 (lock)
Rams by 4
Bills by 6
Passer: Josh Allen
Rusher: Devin Singletary
Receiver: Davante Adams
Player with interception: Jessie Bates III
posted by Goyoucolts at 10:06 PM on January 21, 2022
My picks:
Bengals by 7
Packers by 4
Rams by 8
Chiefs by 9
Passer: Aaron Rodgers
Rusher: Mitchell (SF)
Receiver: Adams (GB)
Player with interception: Ramsey (Rams)
posted by cixelsyd at 11:52 PM on January 21, 2022
My picks:
Titans by 3
Packers by 10
Rams by 6
Bills by 3
Passer: Josh Allen
Rusher: Derick Henry
Receiver: Cooper Kupp
Player with interception: MICAH HYDE Buffalo
posted by ic23b at 12:00 AM on January 22, 2022
My picks:
Bengals by 3
Packers by 7 (lock)
Buccaneers by 4
Bills by 3
Passer: Josh Allen
Rusher: Jones (Green Bay)
Receiver: Chase (Bengals)
Player with interception: Douglas (Green Bay)
It's not a prop, but my "bold" prediction this week is that Henry gains less than 100 yards (He'll be effective just not over 100). I think he splits carries first off, and the time off (and coming off injury) will keep him from being 100 percent. Plus, I think the gals try to make Tannehill beat them by stacking the box. He might end up with something like 18 carries for 80 yards but it won't be 32 carries for 217 yards type of day. Just my two cents which isn't worth a nickel, so there's that. lol
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:11 AM on January 22, 2022
My picks:
Bengals by 6
Packers by 10 (lock)
Rams by 2
Bills by 3
Passer: Aaron Rodgers
Rusher: Singletary
Receiver: Diggs
Player with interception: Hyde
posted by tommybiden at 08:40 AM on January 22, 2022
My picks:
Bengals by 7 (lock)
49ers by 4 (lock)
Rams by 12 (lock)
Bills by 12 (lock)
Passer: Tom Brady
Rusher: Deebo Samuels
Receiver: Jamarr Chase
Player with interception: Chidobe Awuzie
posted by The_Black_Hand at 09:02 AM on January 22, 2022
My picks:
Titans by 6 (lock)
Packers by 7 (lock)
Buccaneers by 7 (lock)
Chiefs by 7 (lock)
Passer: Tom Brady
Rusher: E. Mitchell (SF)
Receiver: C. Kupp (LA)
Player with interception: S. Barrett (TB)
posted by NoMich at 09:49 AM on January 22, 2022
My picks:
Titans by 7 (lock)
Packers by 13
Buccaneers by 3
Bills by 5
Passer: Tom Brady
Rusher: Derrick Henry
Receiver: Tyreek Hill
Player with interception: Kevin Byard
3/3 in games I picked last week"too bad I didn't pick the first three. Go Titans!
posted by bender at 10:37 AM on January 22, 2022
My picks:
Titans by 3
Packers by 7 (lock)
Rams by 3
Bills by 3
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: Aaron Jones
Receiver: Davante Adams
Player with interception: Matthieu
posted by tron7 at 10:38 AM on January 22, 2022
It was a rough week for props. Only Patrick Mahomes and his 404 passing yards won some points for players.
