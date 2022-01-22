January 21, 2022

NFL Playoff Pickem Round 2: Hand the Ref the Ball Edition: The divisional round of the NFL Playoffs begins Saturday at 4:30 p.m. when the Bengals face the Titans. Our contest leaders at the first turn are NoMich and Tahoemoj with 51 points. When you pick, make better choices than Dak Prescott.

posted by rcade to football at 09:31 PM - 13 comments