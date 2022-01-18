January 17, 2022

NFL Pickem Champion: Tahoemoj: The SportsFilter NFL Pickem was won by Tahoemoj, who beat me (sad trombone) by only 4 points after getting the 49ers over the Rams and Seahawks over the Cardinals in the final Sunday's afternoon block. That's at least the second pickem crown for Tahoemoj, who also won last season's NHL Playoff Pickem. Congratulations!

posted by rcade to football at 03:22 PM - 5 comments