NFL Pickem Champion: Tahoemoj: The SportsFilter NFL Pickem was won by Tahoemoj, who beat me (sad trombone) by only 4 points after getting the 49ers over the Rams and Seahawks over the Cardinals in the final Sunday's afternoon block. That's at least the second pickem crown for Tahoemoj, who also won last season's NHL Playoff Pickem. Congratulations!
/applause for Tahoemoj
posted by billsaysthis at 03:33 PM on January 17, 2022
I think Tahoe's win was a wire to wire job. Most impressive.
This is the appropriate outcome because...why would you want to upset an attorney with a pit bull from the gateway to Donner country?
posted by beaverboard at 05:44 PM on January 17, 2022
Congrats to both of you on a terrific season. Job well done.
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:03 AM on January 18, 2022
Congrats to Tahoe on the win, rcade with a valiant effort!
posted by tommybiden at 07:01 AM on January 18, 2022
That was fun. I had an 11-point lead when the Rams and Cardinals were dominating their games and figured that if I could just get one of them I would be the champeen.
I still would've won in the final game of the NFL season if the Chargers had scored an overtime-ending touchdown to win by 6 instead of kicking a field goal to tie before ultimately losing. That's how close this season was!
posted by rcade at 03:27 PM on January 17, 2022