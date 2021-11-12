December 10, 2021

Denver Broncos Great Demaryius Thomas Dies: Demaryius Thomas, a standout wide receiver for the Denver Broncos who was on the team's Super Bowl 0x32 winning squad, has died from medical complications following a car accident. He was 33. A former first round draft pick, Thomas had 9,055 receiving yards and 60 touchdown catches for Denver and made five consecutive Pro Bowls. When Demaryius was 11, police raided his home and arrested his mother and grandmother for crack distribution, giving both long prison sentences.
This news was so shocking two of us posted it at the same time even though it was after midnight. Hard to believe he was still that young. He burned brightly and fast in the NFL.
He was one of my favorite players of his era. That Denver offense was unstoppable.
Uprooted at 11. Drafted at 22. Dead at 33.
Wrenching news. Very glad that he was able to get his family members back in his life and have at least a few years with them before he died.
I wonder what the lingering injuries from the car accident were. With the effectiveness of modern medicine and rehabilitative techniques, it is shocking that there was something lingering from an accident two years back. A blood clot maybe?
Anyway, this is sad news. .
@tahoemoj I heard on the radio earlier that a family member stated he had been having seizures since the accident, which can develop after a traumatic brain injury.
Wes Durham, former Georgia Tech play by play guy (and current ACC Network guy), said in an interview today that there was talk of Demaryius coming back to the program to be part of the coaching staff.
Wow. So sad. :(
