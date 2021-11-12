December 10, 2021

Denver Broncos Great Demaryius Thomas Dies: Demaryius Thomas, a standout wide receiver for the Denver Broncos who was on the team's Super Bowl 0x32 winning squad, has died from medical complications following a car accident. He was 33. A former first round draft pick, Thomas had 9,055 receiving yards and 60 touchdown catches for Denver and made five consecutive Pro Bowls. When Demaryius was 11, police raided his home and arrested his mother and grandmother for crack distribution, giving both long prison sentences.

posted by The_Black_Hand to football at 12:09 AM - 8 comments