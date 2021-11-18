NFL Pickem Week 11: Cam Newton is Back Edition: Week 11 of the NFL season begins tonight with the do-they-have-to-be-good-again-already New England Patriots playing the not-even-competitive-mostly Atlanta Falcons. Tahoemoj holds on to the lead in our pickem despite being one of six players to score 0 points. Make your picks.
My picks:
Patriots by 13 (lock)
Bills by 7
Ravens by 7
Browns by 10 (lock)
Titans by 20 (lock)
Packers by 7
Dolphins by 3
Saints by 3
Washington by 3
49ers by 7
Bengals by 3
Cowboys by 3
Cardinals by 7
Chargers by 4
Buccaneers by 10 (lock)
Picking the Jaguars to lose to the Niners without locking it feels like progress in Jacksonville.
posted by rcade at 11:20 AM on November 18, 2021
My picks:
Patriots by 3
Bills by 7
Ravens by 3
Browns by 7
Texans by 3
Packers by 7
Dolphins by 3
Saints by 7
Panthers by 3
49ers by 7
Raiders by 2
Cowboys by 7
Cardinals by 7
Chargers by 4
Buccaneers by 3
posted by Boaz at 11:28 AM on November 18, 2021
My picks:
Patriots by 9
Bills by 3
Ravens by 9
Lions by 3
Titans by 13 (lock)
Packers by 7
Dolphins by 3
Saints by 7
Panthers by 7
49ers by 13 (lock)
Bengals by 7
Chiefs by 9
Cardinals by 7
Chargers by 9
Buccaneers by 10 (lock)
posted by cixelsyd at 11:33 AM on November 18, 2021
My picks:
Patriots by
Bills by
Ravens by
Browns by
Titans by
Packers by
Dolphins by
Eagles by
Panthers by
49ers by
Raiders by
Cowboys by
Cardinals by
Steelers by
Giants by
posted by moder8 at 12:05 PM on November 18, 2021
My picks:
Patriots by 7
Bills by 7
Ravens by 7
Browns by 7
Titans by 9
Packers by 6
Jets by 6
Eagles by 5
Panthers by 7
Raiders by 5
Chiefs by 5
Seahawks by 5
Chargers by 6
Buccaneers by 8
posted by NoMich at 12:40 PM on November 18, 2021
My picks:
Patriots by 23 (lock)
Bills by 3
Ravens by 6
Browns by 13 (lock)
Titans by 21 (lock)
Packers by 13
Dolphins by 7
Saints by 6
Panthers by 13
49ers by 6
Raiders by 3
Chiefs by 3
Cardinals by 10
Chargers by 6
Buccaneers by 14
Lions will NOT go 0-17.
posted by ic23b at 01:16 PM on November 18, 2021
Revised picks:Patriots by 10 (lock)
posted by moder8 at 01:28 PM on November 18, 2021
My picks:
Patriots by 9 (lock)
Bills by 10 (lock)
Ravens by 3 (lock)
Browns by 3 (lock)
Titans by 20 (lock)
Packers by 7 (lock)
Dolphins by 4 (lock)
Eagles by 5 (lock)
Panthers by 7 (lock)
Jaguars by 3 (lock)
Bengals by 14 (lock)
Chiefs by 6 (lock)
Cardinals by 10 (lock)
Chargers by 17 (lock)
Buccaneers by 17 (lock)
What a pitiful week last week. Could've not played and had the same score. lol. I'm far enough out of it that it's time to swing for the fences. All locks. Either it will be a record type of week, or one that will go down in flames.
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:46 PM on November 18, 2021
My picks:
Patriots by 10
Colts by 6
Ravens by 13
Browns by 7 (lock)
Titans by 17
Packers by 6
Dolphins by 7
Eagles by 7
Washington by 4
49ers by 13 (lock)
Bengals by 6
Chiefs by 4
Cardinals by 7
Chargers by 7
Buccaneers by 9
5 blown locks and I end up with 0?! I'll take it!
Anybody else starting to get scared of locking ANYTHING? My gob, last few weeks have been carnage on favorites!
posted by tahoemoj at 02:17 PM on November 18, 2021
Current Standings
Use this link to make your picks: https://sportsfilter.com/game/nfl-pickem
I will be double-checking after work to make sure the Lions-Steelers tie is scored correctly. I think it's supposed to be 0 points for everybody who didn't lock a winner, which would be a -10 deduction.
posted by rcade at 11:16 AM on November 18, 2021