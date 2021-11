November 10, 2021

NFL Pickem Week 10: That Wasn't Taunting Edition: Week 10 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday night with the Baltimore Ravens vacationing at the Miami Dolphins. Our contest continues to be led by the sagacious Tahoemoj but I have managed to pull to 30 back. We collectively scored -95 on the Bills/Jaguars game with the steadfast Jagsnumberone as the only one in the win column. Make your picks and feel free to trash talk the opposition for all the NFL players who can't.

posted by rcade to football at 11:15 PM - 11 comments