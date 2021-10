October 21, 2021

NFL Pickem Week 7: Thanks Brocephus Edition: It's the broadcast brouhaha of the bros tonight as the Broncos meet the Browns to broach the seventh week of the NFL season. In our NFL Pickem, tahoemoj broadens their lead with Ufez Jones, ic23b and rcade within 32. Ufez wins the week with 90. Make your picks, broody brothers.

posted by rcade to football at 08:44 AM - 16 comments