January 22, 2021

NFL Playoff Pickem: Conference Championship Round: On Sunday the NFC and AFC will decide their champions for Super Bowl 0x37 as the Bucs visit the Packers and Bills visit the Chiefs. In our pickem Tron7 has climbed into first with 47, followed by Howard_T and Tommybiden with 84. Howard_T wins the week with 48. Make your picks.

