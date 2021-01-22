NFL Playoff Pickem: Conference Championship Round: On Sunday the NFC and AFC will decide their champions for Super Bowl 0x37 as the Bucs visit the Packers and Bills visit the Chiefs. In our pickem Tron7 has climbed into first with 47, followed by Howard_T and Tommybiden with 84. Howard_T wins the week with 48. Make your picks.
My picks:
Buccaneers by 7 (lock)
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: Fournette
Receiver: Tyreek Hill
Player with interception: Mathieu
posted by rumple at 10:55 PM on January 21, 2021
My picks:
Buccaneers by 4 (lock)
Bills by 3 (lock)
Passer: Josh Allen
Rusher: CLYDE EDWARDS-HELAIRE
Receiver: DAVANTE ADAMS
Player with interception: TARON JOHNSON
Picked who I want to win.
posted by ic23b at 02:42 AM on January 22, 2021
Current Standings
Results
Packers by 14
Bills by 14
Chiefs by 5
Buccaneers by 10
Passer: Aaron Rodgers, 296 yards
Rusher: Aaron Jones, 99 yards
Receiver: Tyreek Hill, 110 yards
Interceptions: Taron Johnson, Karl Joseph, Tyrann Matthieu, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Devin White, Mike Edwards
My picks:
Packers by 7
Chiefs by 7 (lock)
Passer: Aaron Rodgers
Rusher: Aaron Jones
Receiver: Mike Evans
Player with interception: Tyrann Mathieu
These are two great matchups. I don't want any of these teams to lose.
posted by rcade at 10:00 PM on January 21, 2021