December 17, 2020

NFL Pickem Week 15: Packers Tiebreaker Edition: The Chargers visit the Raiders tonight to begin week 15 of the NFL season. The top 3 in our contest remain the same, with NoMich opening up a 42-point lead over Truthhurts after leading the week with 76. Cixelsyd is in third, only two ahead of a resurgent Rcade. Post your prognostications.

posted by rcade to football at 09:12 AM - 17 comments