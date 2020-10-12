December 09, 2020

NFL Pickem Week 14: You Caught That Tyreek Edition: The weeks are blending together. NFL Week 14 begins Thursday night with the Patriots visiting the Rams. In our contest the top three are NoMich, Truthhurts, and Cixelsyd. Ic23b wins the week with 71. Make your picks.
My picks:
Rams by 3
Saints by 10 (lock)
posted by rcade at 10:52 AM on December 09
My picks:
Rams by 7
Texans by 3
Bengals by 5
Chiefs by 10
Cardinals by 3
Buccaneers by 10 (lock)
Panthers by 7
Titans by 7
Colts by 3
Seahawks by 7 (lock)
Packers by 7
Saints by 10 (lock)
Falcons by 5
49ers by 7
Steelers by 7
Ravens by 7
posted by truthhurts at 11:05 AM on December 09
My picks:
Rams by 5
Texans by 11
Cowboys by 4
Chiefs by 19 (lock)
Cardinals by 14 (lock)
Buccaneers by 8
Panthers by 6
Titans by 8
Raiders by 5
Seahawks by 27 (lock)
Packers by 24 (lock)
Saints by 15 (lock)
Falcons by 11
Washington by 2
Steelers by 3
Browns by 5
posted by tommytrump at 11:18 AM on December 09
My picks:
Patriots by 6
Texans by 3
Cowboys by 3
Chiefs by 7
Cardinals by 6
Buccaneers by 10
Broncos by 3
Titans by 12
Colts by 9
Jets by 3
Lions by 3
Saints by 13 (lock)
Chargers by 6
Washington by 3
Bills by 3
Browns by 3
For the first time in a long time my Detroit Lions players looked like they wanted to play and was having fun doing it. Look out Packers, the Lions are ready for you.
posted by ic23b at 12:09 PM on December 09
My picks:
Rams by 7
Texans by 4
Bengals by 4
Chiefs by 7
Cardinals by 7
Buccaneers by 9
Panthers by 7
Titans by 10 (lock)
Raiders by 4
Seahawks by 7 (lock)
Packers by 4
Saints by 9 (lock)
Falcons by 7
49ers by 7
Bills by 7
Ravens by 9
posted by cixelsyd at 12:11 PM on December 09
My picks:
Patriots by 7
Bears by 11 (lock)
Bengals by 13 (lock)
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Giants by 3
Buccaneers by 13 (lock)
Panthers by 3
Titans by 4
Raiders by 6
Seahawks by 21 (lock)
Lions by 3
Saints by 6
Chargers by 8
49ers by 3
Bills by 9
Ravens by 7
posted by rumple at 01:37 PM on December 09
My picks:
Rams by 6
Texans by 8
Cowboys by 6
Chiefs by 9
Giants by 6
Buccaneers by 6
Panthers by 8
Titans by 12 (lock)
Colts by 8
Seahawks by 18 (lock)
Packers by 12 (lock)
Saints by 8
Falcons by 6
Washington by 6
Bills by 6
Ravens by 6
posted by NoMich at 04:47 PM on December 09
My picks:
Patriots by 3
Bears by 6
Bengals by 7
Chiefs by 9 (lock)
Giants by 3
Buccaneers by 10 (lock)
Panthers by 7
Titans by 4
Colts by 8 (lock)
Seahawks by 16 (lock)
Packers by 14 (lock)
Saints by 10
Falcons by 3
Washington by 7
Steelers by 9
Browns by 7
posted by Howard_T at 05:01 PM on December 09
I should have put in a pick of the Jagsnumberone/rcade team to defeat the evil no lock on line 12. Come to think of it, is there any significance to 12 also being the jersey number of a certain well-known quarterback?
posted by Howard_T at 05:05 PM on December 09
My picks:
Rams by 12 (lock)
Texans by 2
Bengals by 3
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Cardinals by 7
Buccaneers by 5
Panthers by 3
Titans by 7
Raiders by 6
Seahawks by 20 (lock)
Lions by 3
Saints by 5
Chargers by 2
49ers by 10 (lock)
Bills by 2
Browns by 3
posted by bender at 05:38 PM on December 09
My picks:
Rams by 4
Bears by 4
Bengals by 4
Chiefs by 7 (lock)
Cardinals by 4
Buccaneers by 4
Panthers by 4
Titans by 7 (lock)
Colts by 4
Seahawks by 9 (lock)
Packers by 8 (lock)
Saints by 8 (lock)
Falcons by 5
49ers by 7 (lock)
Steelers by 3
Ravens by 8 (lock)
posted by prof at 08:09 PM on December 09
My picks:
Patriots by 3
Texans by 7 (lock)
Cowboys by 3 (lock)
Chiefs by 4 (lock)
Giants by 6
Buccaneers by 4
Broncos by 3
Jaguars by 2
Colts by 5
Seahawks by 7 (lock)
Packers by 14 (lock)
Saints by 10 (lock)
Chargers by 3
Washington by 6
Steelers by 7 (lock)
Ravens by 3
Well, locking everything didn't create a "miracle" week, so back to the normal strategy for now/lol.
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:05 PM on December 10
My picks:
Rams by 4
Texans by 13 (lock)
Cowboys by 6
Chiefs by 14 (lock)
Giants by 3
Vikings by 3
Broncos by 4
Titans by 6
Raiders by 4
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Packers by 14 (lock)
Saints by 10 (lock)
Falcons by 4
Washington by 6
Bills by 6
Ravens by 4
posted by tahoemoj at 01:17 PM on December 10
Current Standings
I fixed the bug Jagsnumberone found that caused each week's 12th game not to have locks saved correctly. Here are the changes.
Week 1: Cixelsyd and Tron7 locked Saints over Buccaneers (Saints won)
Week 2: Ic23b locked Cardinals over Washington (Cardinals won)
Week 3: Rcade, NoMich, Ic23b, Cixelsyd, Tron7, Tahoemoj, Jagsnumberone, and Howard_T locked Buccaneers over Broncos (Buccaneers won)
Week 4: Rcade, NoMich, Tron7, MeatSaber, Truthhurts, Howard_T, Cl, Ic23b, Tahoemoj, Bender, Prof and Jagsnumberone locked Rams over Giants (Rams won)
Week 5: Truthhurts, Rumple, Cixelsyd, Prof, Tahoemoj, Tron7, NoMich, and Cl locked Cowboys over Giants (Cowboys won)
Week 6: Cl and Jagsnumberone locked Rams over 49ers (49ers won)
Week 7: Rcade, Rumple, NoMich, Bender, Tahoemoj, Tron7, and Prof locked Chargers over Jaguars (Chargers won)
Week 8: Rumple, Howard_T, and Bender locked Seahawks over 49ers (Seahawks won)
Week 9: Rcade, Bender, Rumple, Howard_T, and Tron7 locked Cardinals over Dolphins (Dolphins won)
Week 10: Rcade, Rumple, Ic23b, Howard_T, Jagsnumberone, NoMich, Truthhurts, Tron7, and Tahoemoj locked Saints over 49ers (Saints won)
Week 11: Prof, Truthhurts, Jagsnumberone, and Tron7 locked Vikings over Cowboys (Cowboys won)
Week 12: Rcade, Truthhurts, Tommytrump, Howard_T, NoMich, Prof, Jagsnumberone, Tahoemoj, and Tron7 locked Saints over Broncos (Saints won)
Standings Before the Correction Through 12 Weeks:
NoMich: 791
Truthhurts: 784
Cixelsyd: 767
Rcade: 735
Rumple: 725
Tahoemoj: 701
Ic23b: 693
Jagsnumberone: 677
Tron7: 671
Bender: 662
Howard_T: 646
Prof: 626
Tommytrump: 620
Standings After the Correction Through 12 Weeks:
NoMich: 826
Truthhurts: 797
Cixelsyd: 785
Rcade: 753
Rumple: 746
Tahoemoj: 740
Ic23b: 721
Tron7: 697 (up one)
Jagsnumberone: 680 (down one)
Howard_T: 667 (up one)
Bender: 667 (down one)
Prof: 639
Tommytrump: 628
posted by rcade at 10:49 AM on December 09