December 03, 2020

NFL Pickem Week 13: 269 Receiving Yards Edition: An NFL week that has games on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday begins on Sunday with seven early games (assuming no more coronavirus outbreaks). The only teams on a bye are the Buccaneers and Ravens. In our contest, a scoring bug has been fixed, upending the leaders. NoMich is now in first with 791, followed by Truthhurts with 784 and Cixelsyd with 767. Tahoemoj wins the week with 89. Make your picks.
My picks:
Falcons by 5
Lions by 4
Browns by 9
Dolphins by 11
Vikings by 20 (lock)
Raiders by 24
Texans by 6
Cardinals by 10
Seahawks by 21 (lock)
Packers by 21 (lock)
Chargers by 4
Chiefs by 26 (lock)
Washington by 20 (lock)
49ers by 7
Ravens by 11
posted by tommytrump at 07:42 PM on December 03
My picks:
Saints by 17 (lock)
Bears by 14 (lock)
Titans by 7
Dolphins by 13 (lock)
Vikings by 14 (lock)
Jets by 10
Colts by 9
Cardinals by 3
Seahawks by 17 (lock)
Packers by 13 (lock)
Patriots by 7
Chiefs by 21 (lock)
Steelers by 13 (lock)
49ers by 3
Ravens by 10 (lock)
posted by rumple at 09:31 PM on December 03
My picks:
Saints by 3
Bears by 7
Titans by 7
Dolphins by 17 (lock)
Vikings by 10 (lock)
Raiders by 14 (lock)
Colts by 7
Rams by 3
Seahawks by 7 (lock)
Packers by 10 (lock)
Chargers by 3
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Steelers by 14 (lock)
49ers by 3
Ravens by 10 (lock)
posted by truthhurts at 10:01 PM on December 03
I figure if I keep picking the Lions to win they continue to lose, the more reason for them to sent Quinn and Patricia packing.
Mission accomplished, ic23b!
posted by rcade at 10:20 PM on December 03
Truthhurts, I went through your old comments about mistakes to do more testing. Here's what I found.
BTW Nov 11 you have me with 0 points, but i have picks there 59 i think ... I should have 8 points for the cardinals game, not 5
You have 58 points in Week 10. The Cardinals won by 2, so there was no 8-pointer possible.
i should have 15 more points from this week, i got the falcons, raiders and titans exact
I have you at 85 points for Week 9 with those three games as 10-pointers because you got the exact score.
RCADE, I think I get 16 points for the chiefs game, not 10
Your score for that game is 16 in Week 8.
Thanks for help finding bugs!
posted by rcade at 10:52 PM on December 03
Current Standings
I went over all Week 12 scores by hand and found an error in the source code that was costing players some 8-point scores. That has been fixed and all 12 weeks rerun. The scores for this week are now correct.
I also tested one player's season total by adding all of their scores. It was correct.
posted by rcade at 07:07 PM on December 03