November 24, 2020

NFL Pickem Week 12: Turducken Edition: NFL week 12 begins with three games on Thanksgiving: two turkeys (Washington/Dallas and Houston/Detroit) and a nightcap sending Baltimore to 10-0 Pittsburgh. There's a new leader in our NFL Pickem, as Cixelsyd scores 65 to go seven points over Rcade. NoMich is in third down 32. Bender wins the week with 80. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 09:36 PM - 21 comments