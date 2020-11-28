November 24, 2020

NFL Pickem Week 12: Turducken Edition: NFL week 12 begins with three games on Thanksgiving: two turkeys (Washington/Dallas and Houston/Detroit) and a nightcap sending Baltimore to 10-0 Pittsburgh. There's a new leader in our NFL Pickem, as Cixelsyd scores 65 to go seven points over Rcade. NoMich is in third down 32. Bender wins the week with 80. Make your picks.
My picks:
Texans by 3
Cowboys by 7
Steelers by 7
Raiders by 9
Bills by 3
Giants by 6
Titans by 7 (lock)
Vikings by 4
Cardinals by 9
Dolphins by 4
Browns by 4 (lock)
Saints by 9 (lock)
Rams by 9
Chiefs by 9 (lock)
Packers by 7
Seahawks by 9 (lock)
posted by cixelsyd at 09:55 PM on November 24
3rd week in a row that my score was wrong. I should have 8 points for the colts game not 5
i am getting frustrated that this keeps happening and no response that the scores have been adjusted
this new format is complete garbage in my opinion.
posted by truthhurts at 10:00 PM on November 24
Correction, 4th week in a row as far as i can tell
and my posts 2 and 3 weeks ago pointing out the error dont seem to be there, so to track it down i will have to review all of the scores over the past 4 weeks.
way too much trouble
fwiw i think it is around 30 points i am missing
posted by truthhurts at 10:04 PM on November 24
My picks:
Texans by 3
Cowboys by 6
Steelers by 7
Raiders by 3
Bills by 7
Giants by 3
Colts by 4
Vikings by 3
Patriots by 3
Dolphins by 10 (lock)
Browns by 7
Saints by 10 (lock)
Rams by 7
Chiefs by 3
Packers by 10 (lock)
Seahawks by 7
posted by truthhurts at 10:15 PM on November 24
3rd week in a row that my score was wrong. I should have 8 points for the colts game not 5
I corrected two weeks of scores last week after finding an error in how I was entering the results.
You can see old weeks by going to past posts for the contest. Each week has the scores for that week (along with the total season score) on it.
The Colts won by 3. The spread for getting more points is 0 (30% of 3 is 0.9 and that's rounded down). I kept that rule from past seasons. A game has to be won by 4 or more to have a spread that awards more points.
I need to add the game results and the margins back to the results so this is clearer and it's easier to spot errors.
This is the first NFL season with the new code. If anyone else has scores they think are messed up let me know and I'll recheck them.
posted by rcade at 11:03 PM on November 24
My picks:
Lions by 3
Cowboys by 10
Steelers by 6
Raiders by 10
Bills by 7
Giants by 10
Titans by 3
Vikings by 4
Cardinals by 6
Dolphins by 9
Browns by 4
Saints by 10
Rams by 6
Chiefs by 3
Packers by 10
Seahawks by 6
I figure if I keep picking the Lions to win they continue to lose, the more reason for them to sent Quinn and Patricia packing. The good ole Detroit Lions, been rebuilding for 50 years.
posted by ic23b at 11:32 PM on November 24
My picks:
Lions by 14
Cowboys by 9
Ravens by 11
Raiders by 14
Bills by 8
Giants by 2
Titans by 7
Vikings by 7
Cardinals by 7
Dolphins by 17
Browns by 6
Saints by 13
Rams by 7
Chiefs by 5
Packers by 21
Eagles by 4
posted by tommytrump at 08:09 AM on November 25
My picks:
Lions by 9
Cowboys by 12 (lock)
Steelers by 10 (lock)
Falcons by 7
Bills by 6
Bengals by 3
Colts by 9
Vikings by 4
Patriots by 3
Dolphins by 16 (lock)
Browns by 8
Saints by 10 (lock)
Rams by 9 (lock)
Chiefs by 12 (lock)
Packers by 11 (lock)
Seahawks by 6
posted by Howard_T at 02:50 PM on November 25
My picks:
Texans by 6
Cowboys by 8
Steelers by 6
Raiders by 8
Bills by 8
Giants by 6
Titans by 7
Panthers by 6
Cardinals by 8
Dolphins by 8
Browns by 7
Saints by 11 (lock)
Rams by 12 (lock)
Chiefs by 7
Packers by 7
Seahawks by 18 (lock)
posted by NoMich at 03:42 PM on November 25
If anyone else has scores they think are messed up...
My score is messed up, but I don't think you've added incorrectly, rcade
posted by tommytrump at 04:37 PM on November 25
Something is messed up, but it's not my scores. It's more likely my ability to pick winners and losers.
posted by Howard_T at 05:26 PM on November 25
My picks:
Lions by 7
Washington by 3
Steelers by 5
Raiders by 10 (lock)
Bills by 10 (lock)
Bengals by 2
Colts by 2
Vikings by 6
Cardinals by 7
Dolphins by 4
Browns by 10
Saints by 5
Rams by 6
Chiefs by 7
Packers by 3
Seahawks by 7
posted by bender at 07:02 PM on November 25
My picks:
Lions by 4
Cowboys by 4
Steelers by 4
Falcons by 4
Bills by 4
Bengals by 4
Colts by 4
Vikings by 4
Patriots by 4
Dolphins by 10 (lock)
Browns by 4
Saints by 10 (lock)
Rams by 5
Chiefs by 6
Packers by 6 (lock)
Seahawks by 6
posted by prof at 09:18 PM on November 25
My picks:
Lions by 3
Cowboys by 7
Steelers by 6
Raiders by 6
Bills by 13 (lock)
Bengals by 4
Colts by 7
Vikings by 10
Patriots by 7
Dolphins by 3
Jaguars by 6
Broncos by 7
Rams by 13 (lock)
Buccaneers by 3
Packers by 10 (lock)
Seahawks by 14 (lock)
posted by rumple at 10:11 PM on November 25
My picks:
Texans by 7 (lock)
Cowboys by 3 (lock)
Steelers by 10 (lock)
Raiders by 6 (lock)
Bills by 4 (lock)
Giants by 9 (lock)
Titans by 3 (lock)
Vikings by 3 (lock)
Cardinals by 7 (lock)
Dolphins by 13 (lock)
Jaguars by 2
Saints by 3 (lock)
Rams by 6 (lock)
Chiefs by 8 (lock)
Packers by 10 (lock)
Seahawks by 3 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:00 AM on November 26
My picks:
Washington by 4
Steelers by 6
Raiders by 10
Bills by 13 (lock)
Giants by 16
Titans by 6
Vikings by 10 (lock)
Cardinals by 7
Dolphins by 6
Browns by 13 (lock)
Saints by 10 (lock)
Rams by 3
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
Packers by 6
Seahawks by 8
posted by tahoemoj at 01:08 PM on November 26
My picks:
Washington by 6 (lock)
Steelers by 3
Falcons by 3
Bills by 7 (lock)
Giants by 3
Colts by 6
Vikings by 3
Cardinals by 6
Dolphins by 4
Browns by 6
Saints by 14 (lock)
Rams by 7 (lock)
Buccaneers by 3
Packers by 7 (lock)
Seahawks by 3
posted by tron7 at 03:11 PM on November 26
Thanks rcade
posted by truthhurts at 03:36 PM on November 26
BTW Nov 11 you have me with 0 points, but i have picks there 59 i think
posted by truthhurts at 03:38 PM on November 26
BTW Nov 11 you have me with 0 points, but i have picks there 59 i think
posted by truthhurts at 03:38 PM on November 26
My picks:
Lions by 3
Cowboys by 3
Steelers by 3
This is a pretty competitive Turkey Day slate of games. Houston is 3-7 and Detroit 4-6 and the Cowboys and Football Team are a half-game out of the NFC East lead despite being 3-7.
posted by rcade at 09:39 PM on November 24