November 18, 2020

NFL Pickem Week 11: Hail Murray Edition: Week 11 of the imperiled NFL season begins Thursday night with the Arizona Cardinals visiting the Seattle Seahawks. Our contest is led by Rcade (who?) with 697. Cixelsyd is 10 back and NoMich 30 back. Make your picks, prognosticators.
My picks:
Seahawks by 11
Browns by 6
Falcons by 8
Bengals by 8
Lions by 6
Steelers by 15
Ravens by 8
Texans by 4
Dolphins by 9
Chargers by 17
Packers by 9
Vikings by 14
Chiefs by 15
Buccaneers by 2
posted by tommytrump at 08:18 PM on November 18
My picks:
Seahawks by
Browns by
Saints by
Bengals by
Panthers by
Steelers by 21 (lock)
Ravens by 3 (lock)
Patriots by
Dolphins by
Chargers by
Packers by
Vikings by
Chiefs by
Rams by
posted by Boaz at 09:02 PM on November 18
My picks:
Seahawks by 6
Browns by 9
Saints by 6
Bengals by 8
Lions by 6
Steelers by 14 (lock)
Titans by 6
Patriots by 6
Dolphins by 8
Chargers by 10 (lock)
Packers by 6
Vikings by 8
Chiefs by 8
Buccaneers by 6
posted by NoMich at 09:02 PM on November 18
My picks:
Seahawks by 4
Browns by 3
Saints by 4
Bengals by 3
Panthers by 4
Steelers by 13 (lock)
Ravens by 6
Patriots by 4
Dolphins by 4
Chargers by 10 (lock)
Colts by 2
Vikings by 9 (lock)
Chiefs by 9 (lock)
Buccaneers by 3
posted by prof at 09:14 PM on November 18
Revised picks:Seahawks by 10 (lock)
posted by Boaz at 09:45 PM on November 18
My picks:
Cardinals by 3
Browns by 6
Falcons by 3
Washington by 7
Lions by 3
Steelers by 10 (lock)
Titans by 3
Patriots by 6
Dolphins by 12
Chargers by 12
Vikings by 7
Chiefs by 9
Buccaneers by 14
I'll never learn, going with the Lions again.
posted by ic23b at 10:34 PM on November 18
My picks:
Seahawks by 3
Eagles by 2
Saints by 6 (lock)
Bengals by 7
Lions by 7 (lock)
Jaguars by 2
Titans by 4
Patriots by 6 (lock)
Dolphins by 3
Chargers by 10 (lock)
Packers by 7 (lock)
Vikings by 4 (lock)
Chiefs by 14 (lock)
Buccaneers by 7
posted by jagsnumberone at 11:22 PM on November 18
I don't think my total is correct either. Shouldn't the Lions score be worth 8 points not 5 (and maybe the Vikings game, but I'm not as sure on that one/lol), and for some reason my Lock on the Saints game went away (if you go to the comment section you can see it says lock for that game).
posted by jagsnumberone at 11:30 PM on November 18
My picks:
Cardinals by 6
Browns by 9 (lock)
Falcons by 7
Bengals by 10
Lions by 3
Steelers by 12 (lock)
Titans by 5
Patriots by 3
Dolphins by 9
Chargers by 10 (lock)
Packers by 11
Vikings by 6
Chiefs by 14 (lock)
Buccaneers by 8 (lock)
posted by Howard_T at 01:39 AM on November 19
My picks:
Seahawks by 3
Browns by 7 (lock)
Saints by 9 (lock)
Washington by 7 (lock)
Lions by 3
Steelers by 12 (lock)
Ravens by 4
Texans by 2
Broncos by 2
Chargers by 14 (lock)
Colts by 7
Vikings by 7
Raiders by 3
Rams by 10 (lock)
posted by bender at 09:25 AM on November 19
My picks:
Cardinals by 4
Browns by 7 (lock)
Falcons by 3
Washington by 7
Panthers by 7
Steelers by 10 (lock)
Titans by 7
Patriots by 7
Dolphins by 9 (lock)
Chargers by 7 (lock)
Colts by 7
Vikings by 3
Chiefs by 7
Rams by 9 (lock)
posted by cixelsyd at 09:54 AM on November 19
My picks:
Seahawks by 3
Browns by 6
Falcons by 4
Bengals by 6
Lions by 3
Steelers by 13 (lock)
Ravens by 14 (lock)
Texans by 3
Dolphins by 4
Chargers by 8
Packers by 6
Vikings by 7
Chiefs by 4
Rams by 6
Has anybody else noticed that I'm really, really bad at this?
posted by tahoemoj at 12:00 PM on November 19
Has anybody else noticed that I'm really, really bad at this?
Ummmm
posted by tommytrump at 01:47 PM on November 19
My picks:
Seahawks by 3
Browns by 3
Saints by 6
Washington by 6
Panthers by 4
Steelers by 10 (lock)
Ravens by 6
Texans by 4
Dolphins by 7 (lock)
Chargers by 6
Packers by 3
Vikings by 7 (lock)
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Buccaneers by 4
posted by tron7 at 05:00 PM on November 19
My picks:
Seahawks by 13
Browns by 7
Saints by 14 (lock)
Bengals by 3
Panthers by 9
Steelers by 10 (lock)
Ravens by 17 (lock)
Patriots by 7
Dolphins by 6
Chargers by 14 (lock)
Colts by 3
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Buccaneers by 6
posted by rumple at 07:01 PM on November 19
The standings I see have zeros for everyone
posted by bender at 08:44 AM on November 20
That's because we're *all* losers. /sigh
posted by NoMich at 09:33 AM on November 20
Ummmm
Well, that's just not a fair comparison, tommyt. I can't expect someone who is really, really, REALLY bad at it to recognize my own futility. /cheers, fellow futilitarian.
posted by tahoemoj at 02:40 PM on November 20
Here are the current standings.
posted by rcade at 06:56 PM on November 20
