November 18, 2020

NFL Pickem Week 11: Hail Murray Edition: Week 11 of the imperiled NFL season begins Thursday night with the Arizona Cardinals visiting the Seattle Seahawks. Our contest is led by Rcade (who?) with 697. Cixelsyd is 10 back and NoMich 30 back. Make your picks, prognosticators.

posted by rcade to football at 08:00 PM - 22 comments