October 21, 2020

NFL Pickem Week 7: Tank for Trevor Edition: The seventh week of the NFL season begins Thursday night with the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles meeting as two of the league's seven one-win teams. Only the winless New York Jets are winless. Make your picks.
NoMich: When you asked if you scored 0 points in a week, I think you were looking at the Total field on an old post. It always reflects your season total, even if you look at week 1. But I'll check your scores again.
posted by rcade at 09:11 PM on October 21
My picks:
Eagles by 10
Falcons by 3
Browns by 4
Titans by 7
Saints by 13 (lock)
Bills by 10
Cowboys by 6
Packers by 3
Seahawks by 13 (lock)
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Patriots by 7
Chargers by 13 (lock)
Buccaneers by 7
Bears by 3
posted by rumple at 09:35 PM on October 21
My picks:
Eagles by 6
Lions by 3
Browns by 7
Titans by 3
Saints by 10 (lock)
Bills by 6
Washington by 3
Packers by 13
Cardinals by 3
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Patriots by 3
Chargers by 6
Buccaneers by 14 (lock)
Rams by 4
posted by ic23b at 09:35 PM on October 21
My picks:
Eagles by 7 (lock)
Falcons by 7
Browns by 3
Titans by 7
Saints by 7
Bills by 9 (lock)
Washington by 3
Packers by 9
Seahawks by 3
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
49ers by 7
Chargers by 7
Buccaneers by 3
Rams by 7
posted by cixelsyd at 09:48 PM on October 21
My picks:
Giants by 3
Falcons by 3
Browns by 9 (lock)
Titans by 6
Saints by 6
Bills by 14 (lock)
Cowboys by 14 (lock)
Packers by 9
Seahawks by 9
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Patriots by 6
Chargers by 6
Raiders by 17
Rams by 3
posted by cl at 10:32 PM on October 21
My picks:
Eagles by 3 (lock)
Lions by 4
Bengals by 2
Titans by 6
Saints by 7 (lock)
Bills by 17 (lock)
Cowboys by 3
Packers by 5
Seahawks by 4
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
49ers by 3
Jaguars by 2
Raiders by 4 (lock)
Rams by 7
posted by jagsnumberone at 11:56 PM on October 21
My picks:
Eagles by 6
Falcons by 3
Browns by 7
Steelers by 3
Saints by 10
Bills by 17 (lock)
Cowboys by 10
Packers by 6
Seahawks by 7
Chiefs by 14 (lock)
49ers by 3
Chargers by 10
Buccaneers by 7
Rams by 7
posted by truthhurts at 12:25 AM on October 22
My picks:
Eagles by
Lions by
Browns by
Titans by
Panthers by
Bills by 14 (lock)
Cowboys by
Packers by 9 (lock)
Seahawks by
Chiefs by
Patriots by
Chargers by
Buccaneers by
Rams by
posted by Boaz at 07:11 AM on October 22
My picks:
Eagles by 11
Falcons by 10
Browns by 12
Steelers by 5
Saints by 17
Bills by 15
Cowboys by 10
Texans by 3
Seahawks by 8
Chiefs by 14
49ers by 5
Chargers by 4
Buccaneers by 9
Rams by 6
posted by tommytrump at 07:57 AM on October 22
My picks:
Eagles by 5
Lions by 6
Browns by 8
Titans by 7
Saints by 9
Bills by 14 (lock)
Washington by 6
Packers by 14 (lock)
Cardinals by 6
Chiefs by 14 (lock)
Patriots by 8
Chargers by 14 (lock)
Raiders by 7
Rams by 7
posted by NoMich at 08:22 AM on October 22
My picks:
Eagles by 4
Falcons by 5
Browns by 3
Titans by 7
Saints by 10 (lock)
Bills by 3
Washington by 2
Packers by 7
Cardinals by 5
Chiefs by 12 (lock)
Patriots by 6
Chargers by 14 (lock)
Raiders by 10 (lock)
Rams by 12 (lock)
posted by bender at 08:31 AM on October 22
My picks:
Eagles by 6
Falcons by 3
Browns by 7
Titans by 3
Saints by 10
Bills by 17 (lock)
Washington by 7
Packers by 4
Seahawks by 7
Chiefs by 10
Patriots by 3
Chargers by 13 (lock)
Buccaneers by 6
Rams by 7
posted by tahoemoj at 11:54 AM on October 22
My picks:
Eagles by 7 (lock)
Falcons by 3
Browns by 3
Steelers by 6
Saints by 11 (lock)
Bills by 17 (lock)
Washington by 3
Texans by 3
Seahawks by 6
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
49ers by 3
Chargers by 11 (lock)
Buccaneers by 13 (lock)
Rams by 10 (lock)
posted by tron7 at 04:14 PM on October 22
My picks:
Eagles by 4
Falcons by 3
Bengals by 2
Titans by 3
Saints by 4 (lock)
Bills by 10 (lock)
Cowboys by 4
Packers by 3
Cardinals by 2
Chiefs by 9 (lock)
Patriots by 3
Chargers by 7 (lock)
Buccaneers by 3
Rams by 4 (lock)
I knew when there was no Thursday game and going on vacation, I would forget to turn in my picks. Argh!!! And I was in 4th place. Well just going to have to take some Lock risk for rest of season to make up for it :)
posted by prof at 05:26 PM on October 22
My picks:
Eagles by 10
Falcons by 6
Browns by 12 (lock)
Titans by 9 (lock)
Saints by 7
Bills by 19 (lock)
Cowboys by 3
Packers by 8
Seahawks by 7
Chiefs by 16 (lock)
Patriots by 4
Chargers by 6
Buccaneers by 10 (lock)
Bears by 3
Too many choices on the telly tonight. NFL, World Series, or the debate. Since my mind is made up, and I would rather not be confused with facts, I won't watch the debate. If I don't go to bed early, I will probably watch the Series and check on the football between innings.
posted by Howard_T at 06:29 PM on October 22
No baseball tonight, Howard, just exciting NFC East football for you !
posted by tommytrump at 06:50 PM on October 22
Must have read the tv schedule wrong. Lots of talk during the league championships about no days off. I'm easily confused in my old age.
posted by Howard_T at 10:47 PM on October 22
My picks:
Eagles by 7
The NFC Least is back!
posted by rcade at 09:09 PM on October 21