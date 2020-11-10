October 07, 2020

NFL Pickem Week 5: Undefeated Bills Edition: Week 5 of the NFL season kicks off Wednesday night when Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit some unsatisfying quarterback's Chicago Bears. Our contest is led by Cixelsyd with 364, followed by Tron7 and Rcade with 338. Make your picks and don't hug anybody.

05:43 PM - 34 comments