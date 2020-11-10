October 07, 2020

NFL Pickem Week 5: Undefeated Bills Edition: Week 5 of the NFL season kicks off Wednesday night when Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit some unsatisfying quarterback's Chicago Bears. Our contest is led by Cixelsyd with 364, followed by Tron7 and Rcade with 338. Make your picks and don't hug anybody.
You have the Texans playing two different teams on the selection page, which is arguably a little unfair to them to have a doubleheader.
posted by rumple at 05:48 PM on October 07
1
posted by ic23b at 06:09 PM on October 07
I have no clue whats going on with my picks.
posted by ic23b at 06:16 PM on October 07
Thursday Oct 8th Buccaneers vs Bears....Buccaneers by 12
posted by ic23b at 06:31 PM on October 07
My picks:
Buccaneers by 7
Falcons by 3
Bills by 7
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Cardinals by 10 (lock)
Steelers by 7 (lock)
Ravens by 14 (lock)
Texans by 7
Browns by 5
Cowboys by 7 (lock)
Broncos by 3
Seahawks by 7
Saints by 10 (lock)
Rcade, the Dolphins and the Washington games are incorrec
posted by truthhurts at 06:43 PM on October 07
Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Chicago Bears - Tampa by 7
Arizona Cardinals/New York Jets - Arizona by 6 lock
Las Vegas Raiders/Kansas City Chiefs - Kansas City by 9
Buffalo Bills/Tennessee Titans - Buffalo by 6
Denver Broncos/New England Patriots - New England by 7
Los Angeles Rams/Washington Football Team - Los Angeles by 10 lock
Carolina Panthers/Atlanta Falcons - Atlanta by 3
Cincinnati Bengals/Baltimore Ravens - Baltimore by 9 lock
Jacksonville Jaguars/Houston Texans - Houston by 6
Philadelphia Eagles/Pittsburgh Steelers - Pittsburgh by 9 lock
Miami Dolphins/San Francisco 49ers - San Francisco by 6
New York Giants/Dallas Cowboys - Dallas by 7 lock
Indianapolis Colts/Cleveland Browns - Indianapolis by 6
Minnesota Vikings/Seattle Seahawks - Seattle by 10
Los Angeles Chargers/New Orleans Saints - Los Angeles by 6
posted by MeatSaber at 07:13 PM on October 07
My picks:
Buccaneers by 6
Falcons by 3
Bills by 17 (lock)
Chiefs by 21 (lock)
Cardinals by 9
Eagles by 6
Washington by 7
Ravens by 12 (lock)
Jaguars by 3
Dolphins by 3
Browns by 7
Cowboys by 6
Patriots by 10 (lock)
Seahawks by 8
Saints by 5
Patriots becomes the latest team to become infected with the Wuhan Flu. It's only 3 cases, but one is the QB, and another is their top corner. (The 3rd is a practice squad player). Quality over quantity, I guess.
posted by Howard_T at 07:34 PM on October 07
My picks:
Buccaneers by 6 (lock)
Panthers by 13 (lock)
Titans by
Chiefs by
Cardinals by 3 (lock)
Steelers by
Chargers by
Bengals by
Jaguars by
Texans by
Browns by
Cowboys by
Patriots by
Seahawks by
Saints by
posted by Boaz at 07:49 PM on October 07
Texans have to play 2 games on the same day with a new coach .. that's a tough schedule.
posted by cixelsyd at 09:01 PM on October 07
Chargers have a double header as well
posted by NoMich at 09:13 PM on October 07
My picks:
Buccaneers by 6
Panthers by 3
Bills by 3
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
Cardinals by 6 (lock)
Steelers by 7 (lock)
Chargers by 3
Ravens by 10 (lock)
Jaguars by 7
Texans by 4
Colts by 3
Cowboys by 3
Patriots by 3
Seahawks by 4
Saints by 7 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 11:51 PM on October 07
My picks:
Buccaneers by 3
Panthers by 3
Bills by 9
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Jets by 6
Steelers by 10
Ravens by 13 (lock)
Texans by 7
Browns by 6
Cowboys by 14 (lock)
Patriots by 3
Seahawks by 14 (lock)
Saints by 13 (lock)
I'll take 49'ers by 14 (lock) in the second "Texans" game and LA Rams by 10 (lock) in the second "Chargers" game.
posted by rumple at 12:50 AM on October 08
My picks:
Buccaneers by 3
Falcons by 4
Titans by 12 (lock)
Chiefs by 14 (lock)
Jets by 6
Steelers by 13 (lock)
Chargers by 7
Ravens by 10 (lock)
Texans by 5
Texans by 13 (lock)
Colts by 3
Giants by 3
Patriots by 9 (lock)
Seahawks by 17 (lock)
Saints by 4
I picked Chargers in the Chargers @ Washington game under the presumption that "Chargers" here are really the Rams, who are playing in Washington. Chargers by 7 => Rams by 7
Likewise, I picked Texans in the Dolphins @ Texans game under the presumption that "Texans" here are the Dolphins' actual hosts, San Francisco. Texans by 13 => 49ers by 13
posted by bender at 02:50 AM on October 08
My picks:
Buccaneers by 12
Falcons by 7
Bills by 10
Chiefs by 14
Cardinals by 9
Eagles by 2
Chargers by 8
Ravens by 14
Texans by 7
Texans by 7
Browns by 7
Cowboys by 17
Patriots by 8
Seahawks by 13
Saints by 5
posted by tommytrump at 08:03 AM on October 08
That was all kinds of messed up. I set people who picked the Chargers in the Washington game to Rams. I also set people who picked the Texans in the Dolphins game to the 49ers. I didn't edit the comments here. Recheck your picks.
posted by rcade at 10:48 AM on October 08
My picks are in on the pick'em form but doesn't seem to want to add them to this comment location.
posted by ic23b at 10:52 AM on October 08
Buccaneers by 12 (0)
Falcons by 6 (0)
Bills by 3 (0)
Chiefs by 17 lock (0)
Cardinals by 8 (0)
Steelers by 12 (0)
Rams by 14 (0)
Ravens by 21 lock (0)
Jaguars by 3 (0)
49ers by 6 (0)
Browns by 6 (0)
Cowboys by 12 (0)
Patriots by 10 (0)
Seahawks by 10 (0)
Saints by 23 lock (0)
posted by ic23b at 10:58 AM on October 08
My picks:
Buccaneers by 7 (lock)
Panthers by 3
Bills by 3
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Cardinals by 13 (lock)
Steelers by 7
Rams by 9
Ravens by 14 (lock)
Jaguars by 7
49ers by 9
Browns by 7
Cowboys by 9 (lock)
Patriots by 10 (lock)
Seahawks by 9 (lock)
Saints by 9 (lock)
posted by cixelsyd at 11:25 AM on October 08
deleted duplicate entry
posted by cixelsyd at 11:25 AM on October 08
My picks:
Bears by 2
Falcons by 4
Titans by 4
Chiefs by 12 (lock)
Cardinals by 4
Steelers by 4 (lock)
Rams by 10 (lock)
Ravens by 11 (lock)
Texans by 3
49ers by 9 (lock)
Colts by 3
Cowboys by 10 (lock)
Patriots by 7 (lock)
Seahawks by 4
Saints by 4
posted by prof at 11:27 AM on October 08
Revised picks:Rams by 010 (lock)
posted by truthhurts at 12:52 PM on October 08
My picks:
Buccaneers by 7 (lock)
posted by rcade at 02:12 PM on October 08
My picks:
Buccaneers by 13 (lock)
Panthers by 3
Bills by 7
Chiefs by 10
Cardinals by 14
Steelers by 13 (lock)
Rams by 13 (lock)
Ravens by 13 (lock)
Texans by 4
49ers by 10
Browns by 14 (lock)
Cowboys by 10 (lock)
Broncos by 3
Seahawks by 8
Chargers by 3
posted by tahoemoj at 03:54 PM on October 08
I'm not telling you how to do your job, rcade, but why are we spotting certain players between 10 and 70 points before the coin is tossed on the Thursday game?
posted by tahoemoj at 03:58 PM on October 08
My picks:
Buccaneers by 7 (lock)
Falcons by 6 (lock)
Bills by 3
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Cardinals by 7
Steelers by 8 (lock)
Rams by 7 (lock)
Ravens by 8 (lock)
Texans by 3
49ers by 8 (lock)
Colts by 3
Cowboys by 11 (lock)
Patriots by 6
Seahawks by 8 (lock)
Saints by 10 (lock)
posted by tron7 at 03:59 PM on October 08
My picks:
Buccaneers by 14 (lock)
Panthers by 5
Bills by 14 (lock)
Chiefs by 7
Cardinals by 14 (lock)
Steelers by 16 (lock)
Rams by 13 (lock)
Ravens by 16 (lock)
Texans by 6
49ers by 6
Colts by 8
Cowboys by 10 (lock)
Patriots by 8
Seahawks by 14 (lock)
Saints by 8
posted by NoMich at 04:01 PM on October 08
I'm not telling you how to do your job, rcade, but why are we spotting certain players between 10 and 70 points before the coin is tossed on the Thursday game
Can I get some of those 10 to 70 points rcade is dealing?
posted by tommytrump at 06:28 PM on October 08
Prof is clearly cheating.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:52 AM on October 09
I'm not telling you how to do your job, rcade, but why are we spotting certain players between 10 and 70 points before the coin is tossed on the Thursday game?
It looks like locked picks are awarding points before the game has taken place.
Fortune favors the bold.
posted by rcade at 12:17 PM on October 09
Prof is clearly cheating.
I somewhat forgot I picked the Bears. Figuring most missed last nights game, I came out to see who got it right and was shocked that I did :)
For close games I usually pick the home team and did so in this one.
posted by prof at 01:31 PM on October 09
OK. We'll buy your explanation this time. But we're watching you "prof" (if that is your real name).
posted by tahoemoj at 06:09 PM on October 09
My picks:
Falcons by 3
Bills by 12 (lock)
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Cardinals by 8
Steelers by 7 (lock)
Rams by 14 (lock)
Ravens by 17 (lock)
Texans by 5
49ers by 6
Browns by 7
Cowboys by 14 (lock)
Patriots by 17 (lock)
Seahawks by 10
Saints by 10 (lock)
posted by cl at 11:28 AM on October 11
Revised picks:Falcons by 7
posted by rcade at 11:39 AM on October 11
Standings
posted by rcade at 05:45 PM on October 07