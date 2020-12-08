August 11, 2020

Enter SportsFilter's NHL Playoff Pick 'Em: The NHL playoffs begin Wednesday night with five games. Our annual NHL Playoff Pick 'Em has returned. Pick the eight teams that will advance out of the first round and the number of games each series will require along with four prop bets. The winner over the entire playoffs receives a New Era 59Fifty cap of their favorite NHL team.

posted by rcade to hockey at 12:33 AM - 20 comments