August 11, 2020

Enter SportsFilter's NHL Playoff Pick 'Em: The NHL playoffs begin Wednesday night with five games. Our annual NHL Playoff Pick 'Em has returned. Pick the eight teams that will advance out of the first round and the number of games each series will require along with four prop bets. The winner over the entire playoffs receives a New Era 59Fifty cap of their favorite NHL team.
Revised picks:Stars in 5
posted by rcade at 12:47 AM on August 11
My picks:
Lightning in 7
Flames in 7
Hurricanes in 6
Blackhawks in 6
Islanders in 7
Avalanche in 4
Canadiens in 7
Canucks in 7
Top goals: JT Miller
Top goalie (save %): Jacob Markstrom
Team scoring 6 goals: Hurricanes
Team giving up 0 goals: Canucks
posted by rumple at 12:49 AM on August 11
Crazy times y'all, hope you're all doing well and it seems to me that hockey is the one sport that is going to be closest to its normal form since all the players will be there and based on the play-ins, the games will be tough and grunty.
Would not be surprised to see Carolina take it all.
posted by rumple at 12:53 AM on August 11
I was going to make my picks, but to emulate my Leafs I've decide not to show up in the end.
*sigh*
posted by grum@work at 01:24 AM on August 11
My picks:
Blue Jackets in 6
Stars in 5
Bruins in 6
Golden Knights in 5
Islanders in 6
Avalanche in 5
Canadiens in 7
Blues in 6
Top goals: Pastrnak (Boston)
Top goalie (save %): Robin Lehner
Team scoring 6 goals: Blues
Team giving up 0 goals: Islanders
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:37 AM on August 11
I noticed that it only shows the first 4 series on this page (though I picked all 8), just in case there is an issue, my other pics were the Isles in 6, Avs in 5, Habs in 7, Blues in 6.
It also says Game 1 winner instead of team scoring 6 goals.
By the way I really like the format of choosing your teams with the drop down, even if they don't seem to quite transfer to this page quite right. Liked it last year, too.
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:43 AM on August 11
My picks:
Blue Jackets in 6
Stars in 5
Hurricanes in 6
Golden Knights in 5
Capitals in 6
Avalanche in 4
Flyers in 6
Canucks in 5
Top goals: Ovechkin
Top goalie (save %): Petr Mrazek
Team scoring 6 goals: Golden Knights
Team giving up 0 goals: Blue Jackets
posted by bender at 08:30 AM on August 11
My picks:
Lightning in 6
Stars in 7
Bruins in 6
Golden Knights in 6
Capitals in 7
Avalanche in 5
Flyers in 4
Blues in 6
Top goals: A. Ovechkin
Top goalie (save %): Tuuka Rask
Team scoring 6 goals: Bruins
Team giving up 0 goals: Bruins
posted by NoMich at 09:00 AM on August 11
My picks:
Blue Jackets in 6
Stars in 6
Hurricanes in 7
Golden Knights in 6
Capitals in 5
Avalanche in 7
Flyers in 6
Blues in 6
Top goals: Ovechkin
Top goalie (save %): Ben Bishop
Team scoring 6 goals: Flyers
Team giving up 0 goals: Blues
posted by Ufez Jones at 09:18 AM on August 11
My picks:
Lightning in 6
Stars in 6
Bruins in 7
Golden Knights in 6
Capitals in 7
Avalanche in 5
Flyers in 6
Blues in 6
Top goals: Nathan MacKinnon
Top goalie (save %): Carter Hart
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Team giving up 0 goals: Bruins
posted by cixelsyd at 10:22 AM on August 11
I noticed that it only shows the first 4 series on this page (though I picked all 8), just in case there is an issue, my other pics were the Isles in 6, Avs in 5, Habs in 7, Blues in 6.
I fixed that problem and manually added the picks for series 5 through 8 to comments. If there's a discrepancy between the comment here and what's saved in your pick 'em entry (which can still be edited), your entry takes precedence.
posted by rcade at 11:16 AM on August 11
My picks:
Lightning in 6
Flames in 7
Bruins in 6
Golden Knights in 6
Capitals in 7
Avalanche in 6
Flyers in 6
Canucks in 6
Top goals: MacKinnon
Top goalie (save %): Jacob Markstrom
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Team giving up 0 goals: Lightning
posted by geneparmesan at 12:49 PM on August 11
I'm trying to set myself up for a Hurricanes loss in their series with Boston. I love hockey, but it's 100% tied into how well the Hurricanes are performing, so if I'm able to successfully set the bar for this series really low, I won't be too disappointed if they do lose and maybe I'll be able to enjoy the other games.
posted by NoMich at 01:02 PM on August 11
I really just want the Stars and Blues to face off again (but only if Dallas wins) so I can tell everyone in STL that gives me shit for last year's series between the two to (politely but passive-aggressively, per MidWest tradition) go shove it.
posted by Ufez Jones at 01:20 PM on August 11
My picks:
Lightning in 6
Flames in 5
Bruins in 6
Blackhawks in 7
Capitals in 5
Avalanche in 6
Flyers in 6
Blues in 6
Top goals: Alex Ovechkin
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Team giving up 0 goals: Golden Knights
posted by Derek_Wildstar at 01:27 PM on August 11
My picks:
Lightning in 6
Flames in 7
Hurricanes in 5
Golden Knights in 4
Capitals in 6
Coyotes in 6
Flyers in 5
Blues in 7
Top goals: alex ovechkin
Top goalie (save %): Darcy Kuemper
Team scoring 6 goals: Golden Knights
Team giving up 0 goals: Blues
posted by Dj3000 at 02:05 PM on August 11
My picks:
Lightning in 5
Flames in 5
Hurricanes in 6
Golden Knights in 6
Capitals in 7
Avalanche in 6
Flyers in 4
Blues in 7
Top goals: Alex Tuch
Top goalie (save %): Carter Hart
Team scoring 6 goals: Flyers
Team giving up 0 goals: Blues
Go Flames
posted by prof at 02:48 PM on August 11
My picks:
Lightning in 5
Stars in 6
Bruins in 7
Blackhawks in 5
Capitals in 6
Avalanche in 6
Flyers in 6
Blues in 6
Top goals: Alex Ovechkin
Top goalie (save %): Andrei Vasilevskiy
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Team giving up 0 goals: Bruins
Time to make up for last season's early out!! LFG!
posted by FLsportsman at 02:58 PM on August 11
Revised picks:Top goalie (save %): Jordan Binnington
posted by rcade at 03:12 PM on August 11
The first series (Lightning/Blue Jackets) begins at 3 p.m. Eastern Tuesday, but you can pick the others (and change your picks) until the puck drops.
My picks:
Lightning in 5
Stars in 6
Hurricanes in 7
Golden Knights in 6
Capitals in 7
Avalanche in 6
Flyers in 7
Blues in 5
Top goals: Sebastian Aho
Top goalie (save %): Jacob Markstrom
Team scoring 6 goals: Lightning
Team giving up 0 goals: Stars
August feels more like April to me now.
posted by rcade at 12:33 AM on August 11