January 18, 2020

NFL Playoff Pick Em: Conference Championship Round: The NFL conference championships begin at 3:05 p.m. Eastern Sunday. The Titans face the Chiefs and Packers face the 49ers. Make your picks in our pick 'em.

This Week's Games

Tennessee at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)
Green Bay at San Francisco on Fox (Sunday)

Last Week's Results

San Francisco 27, Minnesota 10 (12 < 17 < 22)
Tennessee 28, Baltimore 12 (11 < 16 < 21)
Kansas City 51, Houston 31 (14 < 20 < 26)
Green Bay 28, Seattle 23 (3 < 5 < 7)

Player Scores

bender's picks

Minnesota by 6, 0 points
Tennessee by 2, 5 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 7, 8 points

cixelsyd's picks

San Francisco by 9 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 7 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 7, 5 points
Seattle by 7, 0 points

gloglu's picks

Minnesota by 7 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 7 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 14, 8 points
Green Bay by 4, 8 points

gridironarizona's picks

San Francisco by 10, 5 points
Baltimore by 11 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 8, 5 points

grum@work's picks

San Francisco by 13 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 3 [lock], -10 points

Howard_T's picks

San Francisco by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 6, 8 points

ic23b's picks

San Francisco by 13 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points

jagsnumberone's picks

San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 3, 8 points

NoMich's picks

San Francisco by 7 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 8 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 8 [lock], 10 points

prof's picks

San Francisco by 7, 5 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 4, 8 points

rcade's picks

Minnesota by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 16 points

rumple's picks

Minnesota by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 5 points
Houston by 9, 0 points
Seattle by 21 [lock], -10 points

tahoemoj's picks

San Francisco by 7, 5 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 10, 5 points
Seattle by 6, 0 points

tommytrump's picks

San Francisco by 17, 10 points
Baltimore by 9, 0 points
Kansas City by 11, 5 points
Seattle by 5, 0 points

tron7's picks

San Francisco by 6 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 7 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 3 [lock], 16 points

Standings (Without Props)

PlayerTotal ScoreThis Week
bender3623
jagsnumberone3113
tommytrump3015
Howard_T1919
gridironarizona185
ic23b1616
cixelsyd165
NoMich1520
Boaz150
prof138
tahoemoj80
tron7626
rcade-911
grum@work-96
gloglu-9-4
rumple-25-5

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.

posted by rcade to football at 09:34 AM - 16 comments

PlayerTotal ScoreProps
bender5615
jagsnumberone415
gridironarizona3810
cixelsyd3615
tommytrump350
tron73115
Howard_T295
ic23b265
Boaz250
tahoemoj2310
prof235
NoMich205
gloglu610
rcade110
grum@work-40
rumple-155

1. Passer: Deshaun Watson, 388 yards -- none

2. Rusher: Derrick Henry, 195 yards -- cixelsyd, tron7, rcade, bender

3: Receiver: Davante Adams, 160 yards -- none

4: Sacker: Danielle Hunter (Min) -- rcade, gridironarizona, jagsnumberone, NoMich; Nick Bosa (SF) -- cixelsyd, tahoemoj, Howard_T; Za'Darius Smith (GB) -- tron7, prof, bender; Arik Armstead (SF) -- ic23b; Jadaveon Clowney (Sea) -- rumple; Preston Smith (GB) -- gloglu; Stephen Weatherly (Min), Solomon Thomas (SF), DeForest Buckner (SF), Dee Ford (SF), Jurrell Casey (Ten), Harold Landry III (Ten), Kamalei Correa (Ten), Earl Thomas III (Bal), Gareon Conley (Hou), Rashad Fenton (Kan), Frank Clark (Kan), Dorian O'Daniel (Kan), K.J. Wright (Sea), Shaquem Griffin (Sea), and Kenny Clark (GB) -- none

5. Most points: Kansas City, 51 -- ic23b, cixelsyd, tron7, tahoemoj, gloglu, gridironarizona, bender

posted by rcade at 09:35 AM on January 18

Pick these five prop bets for the entire weekend (not for each game):

1. The quarterback with the most passing yards. +5 points

2. The player with the most rushing yards. +5 points

3. The player with the most receiving yards. +5 points

4. A player who will get an interception. +5 points

5. A player who will get more than 5 tackles. +5 points

posted by rcade at 09:36 AM on January 18

GAMES
Kansas City by 7
San Francisco by 7

Lock them both up, please.

PROP BETS
The quarterback with the most passing yards: P. Mahomes (KC)
The player with the most rushing yards: D. Henry (TEN)
The player with the most receiving yards: D. Adams (GB)
A player who will get an interception: R. Sherman (SF)
A player who will get more than 5 tackles: F. Warner (SF)

posted by NoMich at 12:02 PM on January 18

Kansas City by 13 - LOCK
San Francisco by 3 - LOCK

Passing: Mahomes
Rushing: Henry
Receiving: Tyreek Hill
Interception: Blake Martinez
Tackles: Blake Martinez

posted by tron7 at 12:37 PM on January 18

Kansas City by 12 (LOCK)

San Francisco by 10 (LOCK)

Passing Yards: Patrick Mahomes

Rushing Yards: Derrick Henry

Receiving Yards: Travis Kelce

Interception: Richard Sherman

+5 Tackles: Logan Ryan (Ten)

posted by ic23b at 12:43 PM on January 18

Kansas City by 21

San Francisco by 15

Passer: Mahomes

Rusher: Henry

Receiver: Kelce

Interceper: Martinez

Tackler: Evans

posted by tommytrump at 01:28 PM on January 18

Green Bay by 3 LOCK
Tennessee by 4 LOCK

Passing: Garoppolo (SF)
Rushing: Henry (Tenn)
Receiving: D. Adams (GB)
Interceptor: K Byard (Tenn)
Tackler: B Martinez (GB)

posted by gloglu at 01:54 PM on January 18

KC by 10 LOCK

SF BY 15 LOCK

QB: Mahomes

RB: Henry

Receiver: Kittle

Int: Byard (Tenn)

Tackles: Ryan (Tenn)

posted by cixelsyd at 01:56 PM on January 18

Tennessee by 4
LOCK San Francisco by 7 LOCK

1. Aaron Rodgers
2. Derrick Henry
3. Davante Adams
4. Logan Ryan
5. Logan Ryan

posted by bender at 04:00 PM on January 18

KC by 9 LOCK
SF by 9 LOCK

Passing: Rodgers GB
Rushing: Henry KC
Receiving: Davante Adams GB
Int: Sherman SF
Tackles: Sorensen, KC

posted by prof at 06:29 PM on January 18

Kansas City by 10 (lock)
San Francisco by 3 (lock)

Passer: Patrick Mahomes (KC)
Rusher: Derrick Henry (Ten)
Receiver: Travis Kelce (KC)
Intercepter: Kenny Vaccaro (Ten)
Tackler: Blake Martinez (FB)

posted by rcade at 07:32 PM on January 18

Tennessee by 3
San Francisco by 17 LOCK

Passing: Patrick Mahomes (KC)
Rushing: Derrick Henry (TEN)
Receiving: Travis Kelce (KC)
INT: Emmanuel Moseley (SF)
Tackles: Rashaan Evans (TEN)

posted by gridironarizona at 01:06 AM on January 19

Kansas City by 3 LOCK

San Francisco by 10 LOCK

Pass yards: Rodgers

Rush yards: Coleman

Receiving yards: Kelce

Interception: Mathieu

Tackles: Martinez

posted by jagsnumberone at 03:31 AM on January 19

KC by 17 lock

SF by 6 lock

Passing yards: Maholmes

Rushing yards:

posted by tahoemoj at 11:34 AM on January 19

Damn phone.

Rushing: Coleman (SF)

Receiving: Kittle

Interception: Sorensen (KC)

5+: Martinez (GB)

posted by tahoemoj at 11:39 AM on January 19

KC by 27 LOCK

GB by 13 LOCK

1. Mahomes

2. Jones GB

3. Adams

4. Sherman

5. Martinez GB

posted by rumple at 02:05 PM on January 19

