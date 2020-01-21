January 18, 2020

NFL Playoff Pick Em: Conference Championship Round: The NFL conference championships begin at 3:05 p.m. Eastern Sunday. The Titans face the Chiefs and Packers face the 49ers. Make your picks in our pick 'em.
This Week's Games
Tennessee at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)
Green Bay at San Francisco on Fox (Sunday)
Last Week's Results
San Francisco 27, Minnesota 10 (12 < 17 < 22)
Tennessee 28, Baltimore 12 (11 < 16 < 21)
Kansas City 51, Houston 31 (14 < 20 < 26)
Green Bay 28, Seattle 23 (3 < 5 < 7)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Minnesota by 6, 0 points
Tennessee by 2, 5 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 7, 8 points
cixelsyd's picks
San Francisco by 9 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 7 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 7, 5 points
Seattle by 7, 0 points
gloglu's picks
Minnesota by 7 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 7 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 14, 8 points
Green Bay by 4, 8 points
gridironarizona's picks
San Francisco by 10, 5 points
Baltimore by 11 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 8, 5 points
grum@work's picks
San Francisco by 13 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 3 [lock], -10 points
Howard_T's picks
San Francisco by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 6, 8 points
ic23b's picks
San Francisco by 13 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
jagsnumberone's picks
San Francisco by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 3, 8 points
NoMich's picks
San Francisco by 7 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 8 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 8 [lock], 10 points
prof's picks
San Francisco by 7, 5 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 4, 8 points
rcade's picks
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 7, 5 points
Green Bay by 7 [lock], 16 points
rumple's picks
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 5 points
Houston by 9, 0 points
Seattle by 21 [lock], -10 points
tahoemoj's picks
San Francisco by 7, 5 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 10, 5 points
Seattle by 6, 0 points
tommytrump's picks
San Francisco by 17, 10 points
Baltimore by 9, 0 points
Kansas City by 11, 5 points
Seattle by 5, 0 points
tron7's picks
San Francisco by 6 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 7 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 13 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 3 [lock], 16 points
Standings (Without Props)
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|bender
|36
|23
|jagsnumberone
|31
|13
|tommytrump
|30
|15
|Howard_T
|19
|19
|gridironarizona
|18
|5
|ic23b
|16
|16
|cixelsyd
|16
|5
|NoMich
|15
|20
|Boaz
|15
|0
|prof
|13
|8
|tahoemoj
|8
|0
|tron7
|6
|26
|rcade
|-9
|11
|grum@work
|-9
|6
|gloglu
|-9
|-4
|rumple
|-25
|-5
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.
Pick these five prop bets for the entire weekend (not for each game):
1. The quarterback with the most passing yards. +5 points
2. The player with the most rushing yards. +5 points
3. The player with the most receiving yards. +5 points
4. A player who will get an interception. +5 points
5. A player who will get more than 5 tackles. +5 points
posted by rcade at 09:36 AM on January 18
GAMES
Kansas City by 7
San Francisco by 7
Lock them both up, please.
PROP BETS
The quarterback with the most passing yards: P. Mahomes (KC)
The player with the most rushing yards: D. Henry (TEN)
The player with the most receiving yards: D. Adams (GB)
A player who will get an interception: R. Sherman (SF)
A player who will get more than 5 tackles: F. Warner (SF)
posted by NoMich at 12:02 PM on January 18
Kansas City by 13 - LOCK
San Francisco by 3 - LOCK
Passing: Mahomes
Rushing: Henry
Receiving: Tyreek Hill
Interception: Blake Martinez
Tackles: Blake Martinez
posted by tron7 at 12:37 PM on January 18
Kansas City by 12 (LOCK)
San Francisco by 10 (LOCK)
Passing Yards: Patrick Mahomes
Rushing Yards: Derrick Henry
Receiving Yards: Travis Kelce
Interception: Richard Sherman
+5 Tackles: Logan Ryan (Ten)
posted by ic23b at 12:43 PM on January 18
Kansas City by 21
San Francisco by 15
Passer: Mahomes
Rusher: Henry
Receiver: Kelce
Interceper: Martinez
Tackler: Evans
posted by tommytrump at 01:28 PM on January 18
Green Bay by 3 LOCK
Tennessee by 4 LOCK
Passing: Garoppolo (SF)
Rushing: Henry (Tenn)
Receiving: D. Adams (GB)
Interceptor: K Byard (Tenn)
Tackler: B Martinez (GB)
posted by gloglu at 01:54 PM on January 18
KC by 10 LOCK
SF BY 15 LOCK
QB: Mahomes
RB: Henry
Receiver: Kittle
Int: Byard (Tenn)
Tackles: Ryan (Tenn)
posted by cixelsyd at 01:56 PM on January 18
Tennessee by 4
LOCK San Francisco by 7 LOCK
1. Aaron Rodgers
2. Derrick Henry
3. Davante Adams
4. Logan Ryan
5. Logan Ryan
posted by bender at 04:00 PM on January 18
KC by 9 LOCK
SF by 9 LOCK
Passing: Rodgers GB
Rushing: Henry KC
Receiving: Davante Adams GB
Int: Sherman SF
Tackles: Sorensen, KC
posted by prof at 06:29 PM on January 18
Kansas City by 10 (lock)
San Francisco by 3 (lock)
Passer: Patrick Mahomes (KC)
Rusher: Derrick Henry (Ten)
Receiver: Travis Kelce (KC)
Intercepter: Kenny Vaccaro (Ten)
Tackler: Blake Martinez (FB)
posted by rcade at 07:32 PM on January 18
Tennessee by 3
San Francisco by 17 LOCK
Passing: Patrick Mahomes (KC)
Rushing: Derrick Henry (TEN)
Receiving: Travis Kelce (KC)
INT: Emmanuel Moseley (SF)
Tackles: Rashaan Evans (TEN)
posted by gridironarizona at 01:06 AM on January 19
Kansas City by 3 LOCK
San Francisco by 10 LOCK
Pass yards: Rodgers
Rush yards: Coleman
Receiving yards: Kelce
Interception: Mathieu
Tackles: Martinez
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:31 AM on January 19
KC by 17 lock
SF by 6 lock
Passing yards: Maholmes
Rushing yards:
posted by tahoemoj at 11:34 AM on January 19
Damn phone.
Rushing: Coleman (SF)
Receiving: Kittle
Interception: Sorensen (KC)
5+: Martinez (GB)
posted by tahoemoj at 11:39 AM on January 19
KC by 27 LOCK
GB by 13 LOCK
1. Mahomes
2. Jones GB
3. Adams
4. Sherman
5. Martinez GB
posted by rumple at 02:05 PM on January 19
1. Passer: Deshaun Watson, 388 yards -- none
2. Rusher: Derrick Henry, 195 yards -- cixelsyd, tron7, rcade, bender
3: Receiver: Davante Adams, 160 yards -- none
4: Sacker: Danielle Hunter (Min) -- rcade, gridironarizona, jagsnumberone, NoMich; Nick Bosa (SF) -- cixelsyd, tahoemoj, Howard_T; Za'Darius Smith (GB) -- tron7, prof, bender; Arik Armstead (SF) -- ic23b; Jadaveon Clowney (Sea) -- rumple; Preston Smith (GB) -- gloglu; Stephen Weatherly (Min), Solomon Thomas (SF), DeForest Buckner (SF), Dee Ford (SF), Jurrell Casey (Ten), Harold Landry III (Ten), Kamalei Correa (Ten), Earl Thomas III (Bal), Gareon Conley (Hou), Rashad Fenton (Kan), Frank Clark (Kan), Dorian O'Daniel (Kan), K.J. Wright (Sea), Shaquem Griffin (Sea), and Kenny Clark (GB) -- none
5. Most points: Kansas City, 51 -- ic23b, cixelsyd, tron7, tahoemoj, gloglu, gridironarizona, bender
posted by rcade at 09:35 AM on January 18