January 18, 2020

NFL Playoff Pick Em: Conference Championship Round: The NFL conference championships begin at 3:05 p.m. Eastern Sunday. The Titans face the Chiefs and Packers face the 49ers. Make your picks in our pick 'em.

This Week's Games

Tennessee at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)

Green Bay at San Francisco on Fox (Sunday)



Last Week's Results

San Francisco 27, Minnesota 10 (12 < 17 < 22)

Tennessee 28, Baltimore 12 (11 < 16 < 21)

Kansas City 51, Houston 31 (14 < 20 < 26)

Green Bay 28, Seattle 23 (3 < 5 < 7)



Player Scores

bender's picks Minnesota by 6, 0 points

Tennessee by 2, 5 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 7, 8 points

cixelsyd's picks San Francisco by 9 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 7 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 7, 5 points

Seattle by 7, 0 points

gloglu's picks Minnesota by 7 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 7 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 14, 8 points

Green Bay by 4, 8 points

gridironarizona's picks San Francisco by 10, 5 points

Baltimore by 11 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 7, 5 points

Green Bay by 8, 5 points

grum@work's picks San Francisco by 13 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 17 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 3 [lock], -10 points

Howard_T's picks San Francisco by 6, 5 points

Baltimore by 17 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 6, 8 points

ic23b's picks San Francisco by 13 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 17 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 3, 0 points

jagsnumberone's picks San Francisco by 3, 5 points

Baltimore by 17 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 3, 8 points

NoMich's picks San Francisco by 7 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 10 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 8 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 8 [lock], 10 points

prof's picks San Francisco by 7, 5 points

Baltimore by 13 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 4, 8 points

rcade's picks Minnesota by 3, 0 points

Baltimore by 10 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 7, 5 points

Green Bay by 7 [lock], 16 points

rumple's picks Minnesota by 3, 0 points

Tennessee by 7, 5 points

Houston by 9, 0 points

Seattle by 21 [lock], -10 points

tahoemoj's picks San Francisco by 7, 5 points

Baltimore by 13 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 10, 5 points

Seattle by 6, 0 points

tommytrump's picks San Francisco by 17, 10 points

Baltimore by 9, 0 points

Kansas City by 11, 5 points

Seattle by 5, 0 points

tron7's picks San Francisco by 6 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 7 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 13 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 3 [lock], 16 points



Standings (Without Props)

Player Total Score This Week bender 36 23 jagsnumberone 31 13 tommytrump 30 15 Howard_T 19 19 gridironarizona 18 5 ic23b 16 16 cixelsyd 16 5 NoMich 15 20 Boaz 15 0 prof 13 8 tahoemoj 8 0 tron7 6 26 rcade -9 11 grum@work -9 6 gloglu -9 -4 rumple -25 -5

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Saturday's opener you can still choose the remaining games.

posted by rcade to football at 09:34 AM - 16 comments