December 27, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 17: Crunch Time Edition: The NFL's final regular season weekend features all 16 games on Sunday. In SportsFilter's NFL Pick 'Em, Tron7 is in first at 1136, Jagsnumberone second at 1112 and Cixelsyd third at 1048. Everyone else is over 100 back, a situation akin to Oakland's playoff scenario. Howard_T wins the week with 116. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)
Cleveland at Cincinnati on Fox (Sunday)
Green Bay at Detroit on Fox (Sunday)
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)
Chicago at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday)
Miami at New England on CBS (Sunday)
Atlanta at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)
New Orleans at Carolina on Fox (Sunday)
Washington at Dallas on Fox (Sunday)
Oakland at Denver on CBS (Sunday)
Arizona at L.A. Rams on Fox (Sunday)
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday)
Indianapolis at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday)
Pittsburgh at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday)
Tennessee at Houston on CBS (Sunday)
San Francisco at Seattle on NBC (Sunday)
Last Week's Results
Houston 23, Tampa Bay 20 (2 < 3 < 4)
New England 24, Buffalo 17 (5 < 7 < 9)
San Francisco 34, L.A. Rams 31 (2 < 3 < 4)
Atlanta 24, Jacksonville 12 (8 < 12 < 16)
Baltimore 31, Cleveland 15 (11 < 16 < 21)
New Orleans 38, Tennessee 28 (7 < 10 < 13)
Indianapolis 38, Carolina 6 (22 < 32 < 42)
Miami 38, Cincinnati 35 (2 < 3 < 4)
N.Y. Jets 16, Pittsburgh 10 (4 < 6 < 8)
N.Y. Giants 41, Washington 35 (4 < 6 < 8)
Denver 27, Detroit 17 (7 < 10 < 13)
Oakland 24, L.A. Chargers 17 (5 < 7 < 9)
Philadelphia 17, Dallas 9 (6 < 8 < 10)
Arizona 27, Seattle 13 (10 < 14 < 18)
Kansas City 26, Chicago 3 (16 < 23 < 30)
Green Bay 23, Minnesota 10 (9 < 13 < 17)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Tampa Bay by 2, 0 points
New England by 7, 10 points
San Francisco by 3, 10 points
Atlanta by 9 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 3, 5 points
Indianapolis by 10 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 4, 8 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points
Washington by 3, 0 points
Detroit by 4, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points
Philadelphia by 8 [lock], 20 points
Seattle by 14 [lock], -10 points
Chicago by 5, 0 points
Green Bay by 4, 5 points
cixelsyd's picks
Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points
Buffalo by 4, 0 points
San Francisco by 7, 5 points
Atlanta by 9 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 13 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points
Indianapolis by 4, 5 points
Miami by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 3 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Giants by 4, 8 points
Denver by 6, 5 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points
Dallas by 7, 0 points
Seattle by 6 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 4 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 4, 0 points
cl's picks
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 20 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 6, 5 points
Indianapolis by 6, 5 points
Miami by 7 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 9 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Giants by 7, 8 points
Denver by 7 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
Dallas by 20, 0 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 7, 0 points
grum@work's picks
Houston by 6 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 3 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 9 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 10 [lock], -10 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 9 [lock], 16 points
Carolina by 13 [lock], -10 points
Miami by 6 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Giants by 9 [lock], 10 points
Detroit by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 13 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 10 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 3 [lock], -10 points
Howard_T's picks
Houston by 12, 5 points
New England by 10, 5 points
San Francisco by 7, 5 points
Miami by 14 [lock], 10 points
N.Y. Giants by 9, 5 points
Atlanta by 13 [lock], 16 points
Indianapolis by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 20 points
N.Y. Jets by 7, 8 points
Denver by 13, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 10, 0 points
Seattle by 15 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 6, 8 points
Kansas City by 12 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 3, 5 points
ic23b's picks
Tampa Bay by 7 [lock], -10 points
New England by 6 [lock], 16 points
San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 20 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 27 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 4, 5 points
Miami by 6, 5 points
N.Y. Jets by 7, 8 points
N.Y. Giants by 6, 10 points
Denver by 10 [lock], 20 points
L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 14 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 17 [lock], 16 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Houston by 3, 10 points
New England by 4, 5 points
San Francisco by 7 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 10, 0 points
Baltimore by 6 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 10 [lock], 20 points
Indianapolis by 3, 5 points
Cincinnati by 6, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points
Washington by 7, 0 points
Denver by 9 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Chargers by 2, 0 points
Philadelphia by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 14 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 4, 0 points
NoMich's picks
Houston by 8, 5 points
New England by 8, 8 points
San Francisco by 14 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 14 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 12 [lock], 16 points
Tennessee by 4, 0 points
Indianapolis by 6, 5 points
Miami by 5, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points
Washington by 7, 0 points
Denver by 6, 5 points
Oakland by 5, 8 points
Philadelphia by 4, 5 points
Seattle by 14 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 6, 5 points
Minnesota by 4, 0 points
rcade's picks
Tampa Bay by 1, 0 points
New England by 5, 8 points
San Francisco by 5, 5 points
Atlanta by 8 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 2, 5 points
Indianapolis by 5, 5 points
Miami by 4, 8 points
Pittsburgh by 1, 0 points
Washington by 1, 0 points
Denver by 11 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points
Philadelphia by 3, 5 points
Seattle by 12 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 4, 5 points
Minnesota by 5, 0 points
rumple's picks
Houston by 7, 5 points
New England by 15 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 17 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 20 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 21 [lock], 16 points
Tennessee by 3, 0 points
Indianapolis by 9, 5 points
Miami by 7, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 11 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Giants by 9, 5 points
Denver by 7, 8 points
L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points
Seattle by 24 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 9, 0 points
tahoemoj's picks
Tampa Bay by 6 [lock], -10 points
Buffalo by 3 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points
Atlanta by 13 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 6 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 4 [lock], 10 points
Miami by 9 [lock], 10 points
Pittsburgh by 6 [lock], -10 points
Washington by 6 [lock], -10 points
Denver by 6 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 4 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 6 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 16 points
tommytrump's picks
Houston by 21 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 2 [lock], -10 points
San Francisco by 4 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 5 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 28 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points
Indianapolis by 7 [lock], 10 points
Cincinnati by 8 [lock], -10 points
Pittsburgh by 5 [lock], -10 points
N.Y. Giants by 4 [lock], 16 points
Denver by 6 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Chargers by 9 [lock], -10 points
Dallas by 10 [lock], -10 points
Seattle by 11 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 3 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 12 [lock], 16 points
tron7's picks
Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points
New England by 6, 8 points
San Francisco by 7, 5 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 16 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
New Orleans by 7, 8 points
Indianapolis by 6, 5 points
Miami by 3, 10 points
Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 3, 5 points
Denver by 7 [lock], 16 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points
Dallas by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 6 [lock], -10 points
Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 3, 0 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|tron7
|1136
|83
|jagsnumberone
|1112
|86
|cixelsyd
|1048
|58
|rumple
|1034
|74
|Howard_T
|1027
|116
|ic23b
|1008
|95
|rcade
|993
|73
|NoMich
|989
|78
|grum@work
|976
|-2
|bender
|970
|95
|tahoemoj
|931
|38
|tommytrump
|851
|58
|cl
|828
|66
|Boaz
|542
|0
|Ufez Jones
|520
|0
|jjzucal
|421
|0
|wfrazerjr
|388
|0
|truthhurts
|148
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
HARKERSDAY
Buffalo by 8
Cincinnati by 6
Green Bay by 9
Kansas City by 8
Minnesota by 6
New England by 14
Atlanta by 6
New Orleans by 14
Dallas by 8
Oakland by 6
L.A. Rams by 8
Philadelphia by 14
Jacksonville by 6
Baltimore by 6
Houston by 6
Seattle by 6
Lock 'em all up!
posted by NoMich at 07:59 PM on December 27
Buffalo by 16
Cleveland by 7
Green Bay by 7
Kansas City by 2
Minnesota by 11
New England by 21
Atlanta by 14
New Orleans by 14
Dallas by 11
Denver by 4
Arizona by 3
Philadelphia by 21
Indianapolis by 5
Baltimore by 9
Houston by 8
Seattle by 1
posted by tommytrump at 08:14 PM on December 27
Buffalo by 10
Cleveland by 6
Green Bay by 7
Kansas City by 20
Chicago by 7
New England by 7
Tampa Bay by 10
New Orleans by 6
Washington by 6
Denver by 9
Rams by 7
N.Y. Giants by 10
Indianapolis by 14
Baltimore by 6
Tennessee by 9
Seattle by 10
Lickety locks all the way
posted by cl at 09:38 PM on December 27
Well that was certainly refreshing; 116 points with a 10 point deduction for a blown lock. I can't believe you did that to me, Seattle.
Vikings will do what Norsemen have done for centuries, slay bears. Minnesota by 16 LOCK
The Ohio championship trophy will rest near Lake Erie. Cleveland by 12 LOCK
Chiefs will be playing for a bye week, but only if Patriots lose. Kansas City by 17 LOCK
Dolphins do not win in Foxborough in December. New England by 13 LOCK
Falcons fly south, but this is not a migratory trip. Tampa Bay by 9
Jets shuffle off to Buffalo but stumble once they get there. Buffalo by 13
Packers put some Lion meat in the can. Green Bay by 16 LOCK
3 teams looking for the NFC bye week, and Saints are one of them. New Orleans by 14 LOCK
The passes on I-5 and I-15 leading out of LA were blocked by snow. Maybe the desert dwellers should stay home. Los Angeles (National Conference) by 13 LOCK
Perhaps we can call this one the "Cure for Insomnia Bowl" Jacksonville by 6
And this one might be called the "New Jersey Turnpike Toll Booth Bowl" Philadelphia by 9
Ravens might have their taxi squad in to play this one. Baltimore by 18 LOCK
Titans need this one for a shot at the wild card. Tennessee by 3
Seahawks could put 49ers into the wild card game while clinching a home game for themselves. Seattle by 7
posted by Howard_T at 10:23 PM on December 27
Buffalo BY 10 LOCK
Cleveland BY 3
Green Bay BY 10 LOCK
Kansas City BY 10 LOCK
Minnesota BY 10 LOCK
New England BY 7
Atlanta BY 7
New Orleans BY 10 LOCK
Dallas BY 3
Denver BY 3
Arizona BY 7
Philadelphia BY 7
Indianapolis BY 10
Baltimore BY 7
Tennessee BY 3
San Francisco BY 3 LOCK
posted by cixelsyd at 11:11 PM on December 27
Buffalo by 13 (LOCK)
Cleveland by 10 (LOCK)
Green Bay by 23 (LOCK)
Kansas City by 17 (LOCK)
Minnesota by 6 (LOCK)
New England by 13 (LOCK)
Atlanta by 10 (LOCK)
New Orleans by 26 (LOCK)
Dallas by 23 (LOCK)
Denver by 6 (LOCK)
L.A.Rams by 10 (LOCK)
Philadelphia by 12 (LOCK)
Indianapolis by 3 (LOCK)
Baltimore by 13 (LOCK)
Houston by 10 (LOCK)
San Francisco by 13 (LOCK)
L.A.Rams are playing Arizona not the Chargers.
posted by ic23b at 11:11 PM on December 27
LOCK Buffalo by 8 LOCK
Cleveland by 3
LOCK Green Bay by 8 LOCK
LOCK Kansas City by 12 LOCK
LOCK Minnesota by 13 LOCK
LOCK New England by 18 LOCK
Tampa Bay by 3
LOCK New Orleans by 9 LOCK
LOCK Dallas by 5 LOCK
Denver by 4
LOCK L.A. Rams by 14 LOCK
LOCK Philadelphia by 10 LOCK
Indianapolis by 2
LOCK Baltimore by 13 LOCK
LOCK Tennessee by 6 LOCK
Seattle by 5
posted by bender at 11:31 PM on December 27
Buffalo by 3
Cleveland by 13 - LOCK
Green Bay by 17 -LOCK
Kansas City by 7
Minnesota by 3
New England by 13 - LOCK
Tampa Bay by 6
New Orleans by 14 - LOCK
Dallas by 17 - LOCK
Denver by 3
Arizona by 6
Philadelphia by 3
Indianapolis by 7
Baltimore by 4
Tennessee by 7
San Francisco by 6
posted by tron7 at 03:19 PM on December 28
L.A.Rams are playing Arizona not the Chargers.
Fixed. If anyone needs to change that pick just post it in a new comment.
posted by rcade at 03:44 PM on December 28
Buffalo by 18
Cincinnati by 6
Green Bay by 14
Kansas City by 7
Minnesota by 8
New England by 13
Tampa Bay by 3
New Orleans by 17
Dallas by 8
Oakland by 7
L.A. Rams by 7
Philadelphia By 6
Jacksonville by 4
Baltimore by 7
Houston by 10
San Francisco by 6
Lock em all. Still in the running for the Costanza!
posted by tahoemoj at 11:35 PM on December 28
Well, it comes down to this-the hardest week of the year to predict (lol), even more so than week 1. Who's "mailing it in" and who's playing for their coaches, etc. So, here goes nothing.
NY Jets by 7 (Buffalo has nothing to play for)
Cincinnati by 3 (The Browns can't start the off season fast enough, and Dalton wants to go out in fashion)
Green Bay by 17 LOCK (Detroit is not the same team without Stafford, and Green Bay still has a chance at a higher seed)
Kansas City by 20 LOCK (Chargers mailing it in)
Minnesota by 10 LOCK (Bears just want to end this season)
New England by 27 LOCK (Game still matters to the Patriots and seeding)
Tampa Bay by 6 (Arians has them playing above their heads, though Atlanta has played better down the stretch, expect a shoot out.)
New Orleans by 14 LOCK (Can still get number one seed)
Dallas by 14 LOCK (Must win)
Oakland by 3 (Denver is playing better, but Oakland needs this plus 4 other things to make the playoffs with 5 of original 10 happening last week)
Arizona by 7 (confidence brewing after last weeks big upset)
Philadelphia by 4 LOCK (must win)
Jacksonville by 3 (Duuuvvvalll, if I lose this because of my picking of the Jaguars, so be it. I think Indy wins, but I just can't pick them.)
Baltimore by 17 LOCK (Nothing would make many Raven fans happier than eliminating the Steelers. Plus who's left to play for the Steelers?)
Houston by 4 (Tennessee needs the win more, and I've flipped several times on this game, but these teams know each other so well, that I think the home field is the difference, as Watson makes a special play late for the win)
Seattle by 7 (They've been here before, in a must win scenario. Wilson gets it done, but barely)
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:19 AM on December 29
buffalo by 10 lock
Cleveland by 14 lock
Detroit by 9 lock
KC by 17 lock
Minnesota by 10 lock
New England By 21 lock
Tampa Bay by 7 lock
New Orleans by 13 lock
Dallas by 17 lock
Oakland by 7 lock
Arizona By 7 lock
Philadelphia By 14 lock
Indianapolis by 12 lock
Baltimore by 20 lock
Houston by 13 lock
Seattle by 15 lock
posted by rumple at 03:38 AM on December 29
There are 2 occasions when I should never do my NFL picks. The first is when I am tired, and the second is when my wife is in the room and wants to talk to me. Both were the case Friday night when I did my picks, and I managed to omit 2 games. Please add the following:
Raiders want to stay alive, even though they will never return to the Bay. Oakland by 6
William S. Hart, Gene Autry, Roy Rogers, and Randolph Scott will not be on the Cowboys' side in this Western Movie. Nonetheless the Native Americans will suffer yet another defeat. Dallas by 17 LOCK
posted by Howard_T at 11:02 AM on December 29
Buffalo by 8 (lock)
Cleveland by 4 (lock)
Green Bay by 12 (lock)
Kansas City by 13 (lock)
Minnesota by 2 (lock)
New England by 15 (lock)
Tampa Bay by 2 (lock)
New Orleans by 11 (lock)
Dallas by 11 (lock)
Denver by 11 (lock)
L.A. Rams by 10 (lock)
N.Y. Giants by 3 (lock)
Jacksonville by 3 (lock)
Baltimore by 7 (lock)
Tennessee by 3 (lock)
San Francisco by 2 (lock)
I'm picking the Jaguars in tribute to the man who was almost named Beowulf Minshew.
posted by rcade at 11:39 AM on December 29
If my math is right, I may have just held on and won by one point. Which means, my picking of the Jaguars today may have won it for me/lmao.
posted by jagsnumberone at 11:37 PM on December 29
There is a chance I won't be able to submit my week 17 picks any time after this, so I'm going to do so now:
Browns by 13
Patriots by 17
Vikings by 13
Chiefs by 10
Bills by 13
Lions by 3
Saints by 17
Buccaneers by 9
Eagles by 10
Titans by 3
Cowboys by 10
Ravens by 13
Jaguars by 3
Raiders by 10
Cardinals by 10
49ers by 13
Again, there is no reason not to push all the chips in, so let's lock them all!
posted by grum@work at 12:08 AM on December 27