December 27, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 17: Crunch Time Edition: The NFL's final regular season weekend features all 16 games on Sunday. In SportsFilter's NFL Pick 'Em, Tron7 is in first at 1136, Jagsnumberone second at 1112 and Cixelsyd third at 1048. Everyone else is over 100 back, a situation akin to Oakland's playoff scenario. Howard_T wins the week with 116. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo on CBS (Sunday)

Cleveland at Cincinnati on Fox (Sunday)

Green Bay at Detroit on Fox (Sunday)

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)

Chicago at Minnesota on Fox (Sunday)

Miami at New England on CBS (Sunday)

Atlanta at Tampa Bay on Fox (Sunday)

New Orleans at Carolina on Fox (Sunday)

Washington at Dallas on Fox (Sunday)

Oakland at Denver on CBS (Sunday)

Arizona at L.A. Rams on Fox (Sunday)

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants on Fox (Sunday)

Indianapolis at Jacksonville on CBS (Sunday)

Pittsburgh at Baltimore on CBS (Sunday)

Tennessee at Houston on CBS (Sunday)

San Francisco at Seattle on NBC (Sunday)



Last Week's Results

Houston 23, Tampa Bay 20 (2 < 3 < 4)

New England 24, Buffalo 17 (5 < 7 < 9)

San Francisco 34, L.A. Rams 31 (2 < 3 < 4)

Atlanta 24, Jacksonville 12 (8 < 12 < 16)

Baltimore 31, Cleveland 15 (11 < 16 < 21)

New Orleans 38, Tennessee 28 (7 < 10 < 13)

Indianapolis 38, Carolina 6 (22 < 32 < 42)

Miami 38, Cincinnati 35 (2 < 3 < 4)

N.Y. Jets 16, Pittsburgh 10 (4 < 6 < 8)

N.Y. Giants 41, Washington 35 (4 < 6 < 8)

Denver 27, Detroit 17 (7 < 10 < 13)

Oakland 24, L.A. Chargers 17 (5 < 7 < 9)

Philadelphia 17, Dallas 9 (6 < 8 < 10)

Arizona 27, Seattle 13 (10 < 14 < 18)

Kansas City 26, Chicago 3 (16 < 23 < 30)

Green Bay 23, Minnesota 10 (9 < 13 < 17)



Player Scores

bender's picks Tampa Bay by 2, 0 points

New England by 7, 10 points

San Francisco by 3, 10 points

Atlanta by 9 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 17 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 3, 5 points

Indianapolis by 10 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 4, 8 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points

Washington by 3, 0 points

Detroit by 4, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points

Philadelphia by 8 [lock], 20 points

Seattle by 14 [lock], -10 points

Chicago by 5, 0 points

Green Bay by 4, 5 points

cixelsyd's picks Tampa Bay by 7, 0 points

Buffalo by 4, 0 points

San Francisco by 7, 5 points

Atlanta by 9 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 13 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 7, 8 points

Indianapolis by 4, 5 points

Miami by 7, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 3 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Giants by 4, 8 points

Denver by 6, 5 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points

Dallas by 7, 0 points

Seattle by 6 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 4 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 4, 0 points

cl's picks Atlanta by 10 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 20 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 6, 5 points

Indianapolis by 6, 5 points

Miami by 7 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 9 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Giants by 7, 8 points

Denver by 7 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

Dallas by 20, 0 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 7, 0 points

grum@work's picks Houston by 6 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 3 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 9 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 10 [lock], -10 points

Baltimore by 17 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 9 [lock], 16 points

Carolina by 13 [lock], -10 points

Miami by 6 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 13 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Giants by 9 [lock], 10 points

Detroit by 7 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 13 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 13 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 10 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 3 [lock], -10 points

Howard_T's picks Houston by 12, 5 points

New England by 10, 5 points

San Francisco by 7, 5 points

Miami by 14 [lock], 10 points

N.Y. Giants by 9, 5 points

Atlanta by 13 [lock], 16 points

Indianapolis by 6, 5 points

Baltimore by 17 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 20 points

N.Y. Jets by 7, 8 points

Denver by 13, 8 points

L.A. Chargers by 10, 0 points

Seattle by 15 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 6, 8 points

Kansas City by 12 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 3, 5 points

ic23b's picks Tampa Bay by 7 [lock], -10 points

New England by 6 [lock], 16 points

San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 20 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 27 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 4, 5 points

Miami by 6, 5 points

N.Y. Jets by 7, 8 points

N.Y. Giants by 6, 10 points

Denver by 10 [lock], 20 points

L.A. Chargers by 10 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 14 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 17 [lock], 16 points

Minnesota by 3, 0 points

jagsnumberone's picks Houston by 3, 10 points

New England by 4, 5 points

San Francisco by 7 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 10, 0 points

Baltimore by 6 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 10 [lock], 20 points

Indianapolis by 3, 5 points

Cincinnati by 6, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points

Washington by 7, 0 points

Denver by 9 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Chargers by 2, 0 points

Philadelphia by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 14 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 4, 0 points

NoMich's picks Houston by 8, 5 points

New England by 8, 8 points

San Francisco by 14 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 14 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 12 [lock], 16 points

Tennessee by 4, 0 points

Indianapolis by 6, 5 points

Miami by 5, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 6, 0 points

Washington by 7, 0 points

Denver by 6, 5 points

Oakland by 5, 8 points

Philadelphia by 4, 5 points

Seattle by 14 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 6, 5 points

Minnesota by 4, 0 points

rcade's picks Tampa Bay by 1, 0 points

New England by 5, 8 points

San Francisco by 5, 5 points

Atlanta by 8 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 2, 5 points

Indianapolis by 5, 5 points

Miami by 4, 8 points

Pittsburgh by 1, 0 points

Washington by 1, 0 points

Denver by 11 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points

Philadelphia by 3, 5 points

Seattle by 12 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 4, 5 points

Minnesota by 5, 0 points

rumple's picks Houston by 7, 5 points

New England by 15 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 17 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 20 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 21 [lock], 16 points

Tennessee by 3, 0 points

Indianapolis by 9, 5 points

Miami by 7, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 11 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Giants by 9, 5 points

Denver by 7, 8 points

L.A. Chargers by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 13 [lock], 10 points

Seattle by 24 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 9, 0 points

tahoemoj's picks Tampa Bay by 6 [lock], -10 points

Buffalo by 3 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 10 [lock], 10 points

Atlanta by 13 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 17 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 6 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 4 [lock], 10 points

Miami by 9 [lock], 10 points

Pittsburgh by 6 [lock], -10 points

Washington by 6 [lock], -10 points

Denver by 6 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 4 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 6 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 14 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], 16 points

tommytrump's picks Houston by 21 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 2 [lock], -10 points

San Francisco by 4 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 5 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 28 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 17 [lock], 10 points

Indianapolis by 7 [lock], 10 points

Cincinnati by 8 [lock], -10 points

Pittsburgh by 5 [lock], -10 points

N.Y. Giants by 4 [lock], 16 points

Denver by 6 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Chargers by 9 [lock], -10 points

Dallas by 10 [lock], -10 points

Seattle by 11 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 3 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 12 [lock], 16 points

tron7's picks Tampa Bay by 4, 0 points

New England by 6, 8 points

San Francisco by 7, 5 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], 16 points

Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points

New Orleans by 7, 8 points

Indianapolis by 6, 5 points

Miami by 3, 10 points

Pittsburgh by 3, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 3, 5 points

Denver by 7 [lock], 16 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 0 points

Dallas by 4, 0 points

Seattle by 6 [lock], -10 points

Kansas City by 10 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 3, 0 points



Standings

Player Total Score This Week tron7 1136 83 jagsnumberone 1112 86 cixelsyd 1048 58 rumple 1034 74 Howard_T 1027 116 ic23b 1008 95 rcade 993 73 NoMich 989 78 grum@work 976 -2 bender 970 95 tahoemoj 931 38 tommytrump 851 58 cl 828 66 Boaz 542 0 Ufez Jones 520 0 jjzucal 421 0 wfrazerjr 388 0 truthhurts 148 0

Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.

