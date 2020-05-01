December 11, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 15: NFC Least Edition: Only three weeks to go in the NFL Pick 'Em. The Jets visit the Ravens Thursday night to start the NFL's fifteenth week. In our pick 'em contest, Tron7 scores a week-best 98 to take a staggering 50-point lead over Cixelsyd. Jagsnumberone holds on to third despite demonstrating unwavering loyalty to Duuuuval. Make your picks.
This Week's Games
N.Y. Jets at Baltimore on Fox (Thursday)
New England at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday)
Tampa Bay at Detroit on Fox (Sunday)
Chicago at Green Bay on Fox (Sunday)
Houston at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)
Denver at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)
Miami at N.Y. Giants on CBS (Sunday)
Philadelphia at Washington on Fox (Sunday)
Seattle at Carolina on Fox (Sunday)
Jacksonville at Oakland on CBS (Sunday)
Cleveland at Arizona on CBS (Sunday)
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)
L.A. Rams at Dallas on Fox (Sunday)
Atlanta at San Francisco on Fox (Sunday)
Buffalo at Pittsburgh on NBC (Sunday)
Indianapolis at New Orleans on ESPN (Monday)
Last Week's Results
Chicago 31, Dallas 24 (5 < 7 < 9)
Atlanta 40, Carolina 20 (14 < 20 < 26)
Baltimore 24, Buffalo 17 (5 < 7 < 9)
Cleveland 27, Cincinnati 19 (6 < 8 < 10)
Green Bay 20, Washington 15 (3 < 5 < 7)
Minnesota 20, Detroit 7 (9 < 13 < 17)
San Francisco 48, New Orleans 46 (1 < 2 < 3)
N.Y. Jets 22, Miami 21 (1 < 1 < 1)
Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 35 (2 < 3 < 4)
Denver 38, Houston 24 (10 < 14 < 18)
L.A. Chargers 45, Jacksonville 10 (24 < 35 < 46)
Tennessee 42, Oakland 21 (15 < 21 < 27)
Kansas City 23, New England 16 (5 < 7 < 9)
Pittsburgh 23, Arizona 17 (4 < 6 < 8)
L.A. Rams 28, Seattle 12 (11 < 16 < 21)
Philadelphia 23, N.Y. Giants 17 (4 < 6 < 8)
Player Scores
bender's picks
Chicago by 5, 8 points
Atlanta by 8 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 2, 0 points
Cleveland by 2, 5 points
Green Bay by 8 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 11 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 7, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 6, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 10 points
Houston by 10 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 4, 0 points
Tennessee by 5, 5 points
New England by 3, 0 points
Arizona by 1, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 4, 5 points
Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points
cixelsyd's picks
Dallas by 3, 0 points
Atlanta by 7, 5 points
Baltimore by 7, 10 points
Cleveland by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 16 points
San Francisco by 7, 5 points
Miami by 3, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 5, 5 points
Houston by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 8, 5 points
Tennessee by 4, 5 points
Kansas City by 6, 8 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 9 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 7, 8 points
cl's picks
Atlanta by 6, 5 points
Buffalo by 6, 0 points
Cleveland by 10 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 6, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 7, 5 points
Indianapolis by 6, 0 points
Houston by 7 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
New England by 12, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 21 [lock], 10 points
grum@work's picks
Dallas by 7, 0 points
Carolina by 6, 0 points
Baltimore by 7, 10 points
Cleveland by 6, 8 points
Green Bay by 17 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 9, 8 points
New Orleans by 7, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points
Indianapolis by 10, 0 points
Houston by 13 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 9, 5 points
Oakland by 7, 0 points
Kansas City by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 8 points
Seattle by 10, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 8, 0 points
Howard_T's picks
Dallas by 13, 0 points
New Orleans by 6, 0 points
Cleveland by 10, 8 points
Houston by 17 [lock], -10 points
Indianapolis by 12, 0 points
Miami by 9, 0 points
Minnesota by 16 [lock], 16 points
Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points
Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 19 [lock], 10 points
Jacksonville by 4, 0 points
New England by 6, 0 points
Arizona by 9, 0 points
Tennessee by 16, 8 points
Philadelphia by 8, 8 points
ic23b's picks
Chicago by 4, 5 points
Atlanta by 10, 5 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Cleveland by 3, 5 points
Green Bay by 17 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 8, 5 points
San Francisco by 6, 5 points
Miami by 4, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 10 points
Houston by 10, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
Tennessee by 12, 5 points
Kansas City by 4, 5 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
jagsnumberone's picks
Dallas by 3, 0 points
Atlanta by 10, 5 points
Baltimore by 7, 10 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 12 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 4, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points
Indianapolis by 6, 0 points
Houston by 7, 0 points
Jacksonville by 3, 0 points
Tennessee by 6, 5 points
New England by 4, 0 points
Arizona by 5, 0 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
jjzucal's picks
Dallas by 5, 0 points
Atlanta by 3, 5 points
Buffalo by 2, 0 points
Cleveland by 15 [lock], 10 points
Green Bay by 12 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 18 [lock], 10 points
San Francisco by 7, 5 points
Miami by 4 [lock], -10 points
Tampa Bay by 5, 5 points
Houston by 9, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 12 [lock], 10 points
Oakland by 10 [lock], -10 points
New England by 13 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 10, 5 points
NoMich's picks
Dallas by 6, 0 points
Atlanta by 12 [lock], 10 points
Buffalo by 6, 0 points
Cleveland by 6, 8 points
Green Bay by 16 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 14 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 5, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 4, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points
Houston by 14 [lock], -10 points
Jacksonville by 5, 0 points
Oakland by 4, 0 points
New England by 5, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 9, 5 points
Seattle by 6, 0 points
Philadelphia by 9, 5 points
rcade's picks
Dallas by 3, 0 points
Atlanta by 3, 5 points
Baltimore by 4, 5 points
Cleveland by 9 [lock], 16 points
Green Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 17 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 3, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 5, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 2, 8 points
Houston by 9 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 2, 5 points
Tennessee by 3, 5 points
New England by 4, 0 points
Pittsburgh by 4, 8 points
L.A. Rams by 1, 5 points
Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points
rumple's picks
Chicago by 3, 5 points
Atlanta by 6, 5 points
Buffalo by 6, 0 points
Cleveland by 7, 8 points
Green Bay by 17 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 13 [lock], 20 points
New Orleans by 7, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 10 points
Houston by 10, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
Tennessee by 10, 5 points
New England by 15 [lock], -10 points
Arizona by 3, 0 points
Seattle by 13 [lock], -10 points
Philadelphia by 7, 8 points
tahoemoj's picks
Dallas by 7, 0 points
Atlanta by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 3, 5 points
Cincinnati by 3, 0 points
Green Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 12 [lock], 16 points
San Francisco by 6, 5 points
Miami by 10, 0 points
Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points
Houston by 17 [lock], -10 points
L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points
Tennessee by 13, 5 points
Kansas City by 10, 5 points
Arizona by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 7, 0 points
N.Y. Giants by 6, 0 points
tommytrump's picks
Dallas by 11, 0 points
Atlanta by 7, 5 points
Baltimore by 11, 5 points
Cleveland by 7, 8 points
Green Bay by 28, 5 points
Minnesota by 17, 8 points
New Orleans by 2, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 1, 10 points
Indianapolis by 3, 0 points
Houston by 10, 0 points
L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points
Tennessee by 2, 5 points
Kansas City by 5, 8 points
Arizona by 4, 0 points
Seattle by 8, 0 points
Philadelphia by 14, 5 points
tron7's picks
Dallas by 3, 0 points
Atlanta by 6, 5 points
Baltimore by 10 [lock], 10 points
Cleveland by 6, 8 points
Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points
Minnesota by 10 [lock], 16 points
New Orleans by 3, 0 points
N.Y. Jets by 6, 5 points
Tampa Bay by 3, 10 points
Houston by 7, 0 points
Jacksonville by 4, 0 points
Tennessee by 7, 5 points
Kansas City by 3, 5 points
Pittsburgh by 7, 8 points
Seattle by 3, 0 points
Philadelphia by 7 [lock], 16 points
Standings
|Player
|Total Score
|This Week
|tron7
|963
|98
|cixelsyd
|913
|62
|jagsnumberone
|909
|61
|grum@work
|885
|49
|rumple
|862
|61
|rcade
|857
|88
|ic23b
|841
|75
|tahoemoj
|822
|51
|NoMich
|816
|54
|Howard_T
|808
|60
|bender
|798
|74
|cl
|762
|77
|tommytrump
|732
|64
|Boaz
|542
|0
|Ufez Jones
|520
|0
|wfrazerjr
|388
|0
|jjzucal
|354
|20
|truthhurts
|148
|0
Picks must be submitted in this discussion before the game's kickoff. So if you miss Thursday night's opener you can still choose the Sunday and Monday games.
Baltimore by 34
New England by 20
Tampa Bay by 11
Green Bay by 4
Houston by 2
Kansas City by 10
N.Y. Giants by 7
Philadelphia by 14
Seattle by 17
Oakland by 10
Cleveland by 6
L.A. Chargers by 3
L.A. Rams by 7
San Francisco by 21
Buffalo by 4
New Orleans by 17
posted by tommytrump at 09:20 AM on December 11
Baltimore by 17 LOCK
New England by 14 LOCK
Tampa Bay by 8
Green Bay by 13 LOCK
Tennessee by 3
Kansas City by 10 LOCK
Miami by 3
Philadelphia by 6
Seattle by 14 LOCK
Oakland by 7
Cleveland by 6
L.A. Chargers by 4
L.A. Rams by 7
San Francisco by 13 LOCK
Buffalo by 10
New Orleans by 17 LOCK
posted by tahoemoj at 11:49 AM on December 11
Baltimore by 23 (LOCK)
New England by 14 (LOCK)
Tampa Bay by 17 (LOCK)
Chicago by 3
Tennessee by by 10 (LOCK)
Kansas City by 12 (LOCK)
Miami by 6
Philadelphia by 10
Seattle by 3
Oakland by 7
Cleveland by 6
Minnesota by 3
L.A,Rams by 14
San Francisco by 12 (LOCK)
Buffalo by 7
New Orleans by 17 (LOCK)
posted by ic23b at 12:15 PM on December 11
Baltimore by 14 LOCK
New England by 10 LOCK
Tampa Bay by 7 LOCK
Green Bay by 7 LOCK
Tennessee by 7 LOCK
Kansas City by 10 LOCK
N.Y. Giants by 7
Philadelphia by 9 LOCK
Seattle by 9 LOCK
Oakland by 3
Arizona by 3
Minnesota by 6
L.A. Rams by 10 LOCK
San Francisco by 9 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 3
New Orleans by 14 LOCK
posted by cixelsyd at 01:23 PM on December 11
Baltimore by 19
New England by 17
Tampa Bay by 6
Green Bay by 7
Houston by 10
Kansas City by 13
Miami by 3
Philadelphia by 7
Seattle by 10
Oakland by 3
Cleveland by 6
Minnesota by 10
L.A. Rams by 13
San Francisco by 10
Buffalo by 14
New Orleans by 17
posted by grum@work at 05:32 PM on December 11
Baltimore by 21 lock
posted by rumple at 08:46 PM on December 11
We are the NFC Least of SpoFi.
Baltimore by 18 LOCK
New England by 15 LOCK
Tampa Bay by 10 LOCK
Green Bay by 7 LOCK
Tennessee by 3
Kansas City by 5 LOCK
Miami by 3 LOCK
Philadelphia by 12 LOCK
Seattle by 4
Oakland by 13 LOCK
Arizona by 5
L.A. Chargers by 7
L.A. Rams by 3
San Francisco by 5 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 12 LOCK
New Orleans by 7 LOCK
posted by jjzucal at 09:55 AM on December 12
LOCK Baltimore by 17 LOCK
LOCK New England by 18 LOCK
Detroit by 3
Chicago by 3
Tennessee by 3
LOCK Kansas City by 10 LOCK
N.Y. Giants by 2
Philadelphia by 5
Seattle by 6
Oakland by 1
Arizona by 2
Minnesota by 7
L.A. Rams by 10
LOCK San Francisco by 14 LOCK
Buffalo by 3
LOCK New Orleans by 12 LOCK
posted by bender at 04:07 PM on December 12
Baltimore by 20 - LOCK
New England by 7 - LOCK
Tampa Bay by 3
Green Bay by 3
Tennessee by 7
Kansas City by 6 - LOCK
N.Y. Giants by 3
Philadelphia by 7
Seattle by 6
Oakland by 6
Arizona by 3
Minnesota by 3
Dallas by 4
San Francisco by 17 - LOCK
Pittsburgh by 3
New Orleans by 20 - LOCK
posted by tron7 at 05:01 PM on December 12
Baltimore by 10 -- lock
posted by rcade at 06:10 PM on December 12
Sitting in TD Garden right now waiting for Celtics vs 76ers. Meanwhile, Baltimore by 23 LOCK
posted by Howard_T at 07:57 PM on December 12
Baltimore by 17 LOCK
posted by jagsnumberone at 08:05 PM on December 12
New England by 24 LOCK
Detroit by 6
Chicago by 7
Tennessee by 6
Kansas City by 14 LOCK
N.Y. Giants by 9
Philadelphia by 13 LOCK
Seattle by 10 LOCK
Oakland by 6
Arizona by 7
Minnesota by 10
Dallas by 7
San Francisco by 13 LOCK
Pittsburgh by 7
New Orleans by 17 LOCK
posted by rumple at 10:26 PM on December 14
Saturday night and I have to get up early for church tomorrow morning. I'm helping out at the 0800 Eucharist, so I need my beauty sleep.
Bears in NH have not yet gone to hibernation, lots of bird feeders torn up lately, but Bears won't be active enough in Wisconsin. Green Bay by 9
I wrote Broncos off last week, so they embarrassed Texans. Chiefs might be susceptible to a decent defensive performance. Kansas City by 10
Buccaneers beat a decent Colts team last week. They should be able to tame some Lions. Tampa Bay by 7
Fish swim well in the Jersey swamp. Miami by 13 LOCK
The "Iggles" should fly right through DC. Philadelphia by 10 LOCK
OK, this is really the week that the Patriots find their offense. New England by 17 LOCK
The question is, "What would Ron Rivera do? " Seattle by 14 LOCK
Texans looked bad last week, Titans looked good. Tennessee by 12
Browns have succeeded in making the preseason pundits look really bad. Arizona by 10
Can the Raiders recover from a bad loss? Oakland by 6
The most successful Minnesota team in Los Angeles is the Lakers. Vikings will do well
Minnesota by 15 LOCK
Steelers and Bills entertain playoff hopes. Buffalo by 4
Ponies need to pray to a Saint, but not one of those they will meet on the field
New Orleans by 15 LOCK
posted by Howard_T at 11:10 PM on December 14
Baltimore by 17 LOCK (earlier in thread)
New England by 20 LOCK
Tampa Bay by 13 LOCK
Green Bay by 14 LOCK
Tennessee by 6
Kansas City by 4
NY Giants by 7
Philadelphia by 4 LOCK
Seattle by 10 LOCK
Jacksonville by -20
Arizona by 2
Minnesota by 7 LOCK
Dallas by 3
San Francisco by 15 LOCK
Buffalo by 4 LOCK
New Orleans by 7 LOCK
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:30 AM on December 15
Oh and DUUUUVVVAAALLL!!! (Man, we suck, but I just can't bail on them.)
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:32 AM on December 15
SUNDAY
New England by 12
Detroit by 6
Green Bay by 8
Houston by 4
Kansas City by 14
Miami by 5
Philadelphia by 9
Seattle by 12
Oakland by 6
Cleveland by 6
Minnesota by 6
L.A. Rams by 6
San Francisco by 9
Buffalo by 5
MONDAY
New Orleans by 12
posted by NoMich at 10:21 AM on December 15
New England by 11 (lock)
Tampa Bay by 7
Green Bay by 4
Tennessee by 4
Kansas City by 9 (lock)
N.Y. Giants by 1
Philadelphia by 6
Seattle by 5
Oakland by 5
Cleveland by 5
Minnesota by 2
L.A. Rams by 1
San Francisco by 11 (lock)
Pittsburgh by 1
New Orleans by 9 (lock)
posted by rcade at 12:16 PM on December 15
Oh and DUUUUVVVAAALLL!!! (Man, we suck, but I just can't bail on them.)
Hard to believe they've fallen so fast. When Minshew came in I thought if he could just be average the great defense would be enough to win some games. Now I watch the defense with hands over my face.
posted by rcade at 12:30 PM on December 15
THURSDAY
Balmer by 14
posted by NoMich at 07:46 AM on December 11