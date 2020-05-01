December 11, 2019

NFL Pick 'Em Week 15: NFC Least Edition: Only three weeks to go in the NFL Pick 'Em. The Jets visit the Ravens Thursday night to start the NFL's fifteenth week. In our pick 'em contest, Tron7 scores a week-best 98 to take a staggering 50-point lead over Cixelsyd. Jagsnumberone holds on to third despite demonstrating unwavering loyalty to Duuuuval. Make your picks.

This Week's Games

N.Y. Jets at Baltimore on Fox (Thursday)

New England at Cincinnati on CBS (Sunday)

Tampa Bay at Detroit on Fox (Sunday)

Chicago at Green Bay on Fox (Sunday)

Houston at Tennessee on CBS (Sunday)

Denver at Kansas City on CBS (Sunday)

Miami at N.Y. Giants on CBS (Sunday)

Philadelphia at Washington on Fox (Sunday)

Seattle at Carolina on Fox (Sunday)

Jacksonville at Oakland on CBS (Sunday)

Cleveland at Arizona on CBS (Sunday)

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers on CBS (Sunday)

L.A. Rams at Dallas on Fox (Sunday)

Atlanta at San Francisco on Fox (Sunday)

Buffalo at Pittsburgh on NBC (Sunday)

Indianapolis at New Orleans on ESPN (Monday)



Last Week's Results

Chicago 31, Dallas 24 (5 < 7 < 9)

Atlanta 40, Carolina 20 (14 < 20 < 26)

Baltimore 24, Buffalo 17 (5 < 7 < 9)

Cleveland 27, Cincinnati 19 (6 < 8 < 10)

Green Bay 20, Washington 15 (3 < 5 < 7)

Minnesota 20, Detroit 7 (9 < 13 < 17)

San Francisco 48, New Orleans 46 (1 < 2 < 3)

N.Y. Jets 22, Miami 21 (1 < 1 < 1)

Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 35 (2 < 3 < 4)

Denver 38, Houston 24 (10 < 14 < 18)

L.A. Chargers 45, Jacksonville 10 (24 < 35 < 46)

Tennessee 42, Oakland 21 (15 < 21 < 27)

Kansas City 23, New England 16 (5 < 7 < 9)

Pittsburgh 23, Arizona 17 (4 < 6 < 8)

L.A. Rams 28, Seattle 12 (11 < 16 < 21)

Philadelphia 23, N.Y. Giants 17 (4 < 6 < 8)



Player Scores

bender's picks Chicago by 5, 8 points

Atlanta by 8 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 2, 0 points

Cleveland by 2, 5 points

Green Bay by 8 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 11 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 7, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 6, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 10 points

Houston by 10 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 4, 0 points

Tennessee by 5, 5 points

New England by 3, 0 points

Arizona by 1, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 4, 5 points

Philadelphia by 17 [lock], 10 points



cixelsyd's picks Dallas by 3, 0 points

Atlanta by 7, 5 points

Baltimore by 7, 10 points

Cleveland by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 10 [lock], 16 points

San Francisco by 7, 5 points

Miami by 3, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 5, 5 points

Houston by 7 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 8, 5 points

Tennessee by 4, 5 points

Kansas City by 6, 8 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 9 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 7, 8 points



cl's picks Atlanta by 6, 5 points

Buffalo by 6, 0 points

Cleveland by 10 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 14 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 6, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 7, 5 points

Indianapolis by 6, 0 points

Houston by 7 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points

Tennessee by 6, 5 points

New England by 12, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 10 [lock], 10 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

Philadelphia by 21 [lock], 10 points



grum@work's picks Dallas by 7, 0 points

Carolina by 6, 0 points

Baltimore by 7, 10 points

Cleveland by 6, 8 points

Green Bay by 17 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 9, 8 points

New Orleans by 7, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points

Indianapolis by 10, 0 points

Houston by 13 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 9, 5 points

Oakland by 7, 0 points

Kansas City by 3, 5 points

Pittsburgh by 7, 8 points

Seattle by 10, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 8, 0 points



Howard_T's picks Dallas by 13, 0 points

New Orleans by 6, 0 points

Cleveland by 10, 8 points

Houston by 17 [lock], -10 points

Indianapolis by 12, 0 points

Miami by 9, 0 points

Minnesota by 16 [lock], 16 points

Atlanta by 10 [lock], 10 points

Baltimore by 17 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 19 [lock], 10 points

Jacksonville by 4, 0 points

New England by 6, 0 points

Arizona by 9, 0 points

Tennessee by 16, 8 points

Philadelphia by 8, 8 points



ic23b's picks Chicago by 4, 5 points

Atlanta by 10, 5 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points

Cleveland by 3, 5 points

Green Bay by 17 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 8, 5 points

San Francisco by 6, 5 points

Miami by 4, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 10 points

Houston by 10, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points

Tennessee by 12, 5 points

Kansas City by 4, 5 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

L.A. Rams by 6, 5 points

Philadelphia by 10, 5 points



jagsnumberone's picks Dallas by 3, 0 points

Atlanta by 10, 5 points

Baltimore by 7, 10 points

Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 10 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 12 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 4, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points

Indianapolis by 6, 0 points

Houston by 7, 0 points

Jacksonville by 3, 0 points

Tennessee by 6, 5 points

New England by 4, 0 points

Arizona by 5, 0 points

Seattle by 3, 0 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points



jjzucal's picks Dallas by 5, 0 points

Atlanta by 3, 5 points

Buffalo by 2, 0 points

Cleveland by 15 [lock], 10 points

Green Bay by 12 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 18 [lock], 10 points

San Francisco by 7, 5 points

Miami by 4 [lock], -10 points

Tampa Bay by 5, 5 points

Houston by 9, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 12 [lock], 10 points

Oakland by 10 [lock], -10 points

New England by 13 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 7 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 10, 5 points



NoMich's picks Dallas by 6, 0 points

Atlanta by 12 [lock], 10 points

Buffalo by 6, 0 points

Cleveland by 6, 8 points

Green Bay by 16 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 14 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 5, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 4, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points

Houston by 14 [lock], -10 points

Jacksonville by 5, 0 points

Oakland by 4, 0 points

New England by 5, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 9, 5 points

Seattle by 6, 0 points

Philadelphia by 9, 5 points



rcade's picks Dallas by 3, 0 points

Atlanta by 3, 5 points

Baltimore by 4, 5 points

Cleveland by 9 [lock], 16 points

Green Bay by 14 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 17 [lock], 16 points

New Orleans by 3, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 5, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 2, 8 points

Houston by 9 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 2, 5 points

Tennessee by 3, 5 points

New England by 4, 0 points

Pittsburgh by 4, 8 points

L.A. Rams by 1, 5 points

Philadelphia by 10 [lock], 10 points



rumple's picks Chicago by 3, 5 points

Atlanta by 6, 5 points

Buffalo by 6, 0 points

Cleveland by 7, 8 points

Green Bay by 17 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 13 [lock], 20 points

New Orleans by 7, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 3, 5 points

Tampa Bay by 3, 10 points

Houston by 10, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points

Tennessee by 10, 5 points

New England by 15 [lock], -10 points

Arizona by 3, 0 points

Seattle by 13 [lock], -10 points

Philadelphia by 7, 8 points



tahoemoj's picks Dallas by 7, 0 points

Atlanta by 6, 5 points

Baltimore by 3, 5 points

Cincinnati by 3, 0 points

Green Bay by 13 [lock], 10 points

Minnesota by 12 [lock], 16 points

San Francisco by 6, 5 points

Miami by 10, 0 points

Tampa Bay by 6, 5 points

Houston by 17 [lock], -10 points

L.A. Chargers by 7, 5 points

Tennessee by 13, 5 points

Kansas City by 10, 5 points

Arizona by 4, 0 points

Seattle by 7, 0 points

N.Y. Giants by 6, 0 points



tommytrump's picks Dallas by 11, 0 points

Atlanta by 7, 5 points

Baltimore by 11, 5 points

Cleveland by 7, 8 points

Green Bay by 28, 5 points

Minnesota by 17, 8 points

New Orleans by 2, 0 points

N.Y. Jets by 1, 10 points

Indianapolis by 3, 0 points

Houston by 10, 0 points

L.A. Chargers by 6, 5 points

Tennessee by 2, 5 points

Kansas City by 5, 8 points

Arizona by 4, 0 points

Seattle by 8, 0 points

Philadelphia by 14, 5 points

