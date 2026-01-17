NFL Playoff Pickem Week 2: Divisional Round: The NFL playoffs resume Saturday afternoon when the Buffalo Bills visit the Denver Broncos in what will sadly not be a snow game. Ufez Jones leads the pickem standings after getting 5 of 6 winners and leading rusher Saquon Barkley correct. Make your picks.
My picks:
Broncos by 3
Seahawks by 4
Patriots by 7
Rams by 6 (lock)
Passer: Stafford
Rusher: W. Marks
Receiver: Nacua
Sacker: Hunter (Houston)
posted by ic23b at 11:36 AM on January 16, 2026
My picks:
Bills by 8 (lock)
Seahawks by 9 (lock)
Texans by 10 (lock)
Rams by 11 (lock)
Passer: Stafford
Rusher: Cook III
Receiver: Nacua
Sacker: Williams (Seattle)
posted by tommybiden at 01:28 PM on January 16, 2026
Question: It's 'Player with a Sack', correct, not Interception?
posted by tommybiden at 02:12 PM on January 16, 2026
My picks:
Broncos by 4
Seahawks by 10
Patriots by 9
Bears by 11
Passer: Drake "Drake Maye" Maye
Rusher: Stephenson (NE)
Receiver: Nacua
Sacker: Williams (NE)
New England at Denver for the AFC title? If it happens, it will be at some history repeating.
posted by Howard_T at 02:26 PM on January 16, 2026
Revised picks:
Sacker: Jones (NE)
We do mean interception not sacks.
posted by Howard_T at 02:29 PM on January 16, 2026
My picks:
Broncos by 5
Seahawks by 7
Patriots by 7
Rams by 8
Passer: M. Stafford (LAR)
Rusher: J. Cook (BUF)
Receiver: P. Nacua (LAR)
Sacker: M. Williams (NEP)
posted by NoMich at 02:55 PM on January 16, 2026
Question: It's 'Player with a Sack', correct, not Interception?
Yes. Sack or two partial sacks. I have corrected the label.
posted by rcade at 06:08 PM on January 16, 2026
My picks:
Bills by 13
Seahawks by 3
Texans by 3
Rams by 7
Passer: Caleb Williams
Rusher: Cook
Receiver: Nacua
Player with interception: Will Anderson
posted by jagsnumberone at 10:56 PM on January 16, 2026
My picks:
Bills by 11 (lock)
Seahawks by 13 (lock)
Patriots by 4
Rams by 8
Passer: Sam Darnold
Rusher: Kyren Williams
Receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Player with interception: K'Lavon Chaisson
posted by gridironarizona at 02:07 AM on January 17, 2026
My picks:
Bills by 3
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Patriots by 7
Rams by 4
Passer: Matt Stafford
Rusher: Kenneth Walker III
Receiver: Courtland Sutton
Player with interception: Jarran Reed (SEA)
posted by Ufez Jones at 12:12 PM on January 17, 2026
My picks:
Bills by 6
49ers by 4
Texans by 7
Bears by 3
Passer: C. Williams
Rusher: J. Cook
Receiver: P. Nakua (LAR)
Player with interception: D. Hunter
posted by tahoemoj at 12:27 PM on January 17, 2026
My picks:
Bills by 3
Seahawks by 3
Patriots by 10 (lock)
Rams by 3
Passer: Matthew Stafford
Rusher: James Cook
Receiver: Puka Nacua
Sacker: Danielle Hunter
posted by rcade at 10:49 AM on January 16, 2026