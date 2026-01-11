Enter the SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pickem: The NFL playoffs begin tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. Eastern when the Los Angeles Rams visit the Carolina Panthers. SportsFilter is holding an NFL Playoff Pickem to pick the winners and spreads, locking any pick to heighten the risk and reward. There are also some player props. Step right up and make your picks. No wagering please.
Revised picks:
Receiver: Puka Nacua
Player with interception: Jalen Ramsey
posted by rcade at 05:35 PM on January 09, 2026
My picks:
Rams by 16 (lock)
Bears by 3
Bills by 4
Eagles by 7
Patriots by 8 (lock)
Texans by 3 (lock)
Passer: Stafford
Rusher: Cook
Receiver: Puka Nacua
Player with interception: Kevin Byard III
posted by ic23b at 06:13 PM on January 09, 2026
My picks:
Rams by 10
Packers by 3
posted by NoMich at 06:18 PM on January 09, 2026
Revised picks:
Rams by 10 (lock)
Bills by 2
Eagles by 3
Patriots by 4
Texans by 3
Passer: M. Stafford (LAR)
Rusher: S. Barkley (PHI)
Receiver: P. Nacua (LAR)
Player with interception: K. Byard (CHI)
posted by NoMich at 06:24 PM on January 09, 2026
My picks:
Rams by 13 (lock)
Bears by 6
Jaguars by 7
49ers by 4
Chargers by 6
Texans by 12 (lock)
Passer: M. Stafford (LAR)
Rusher: C. McCaffrey (SFO)
Receiver: P. Nacua (LAR)
Player with interception: Stingley (HOU)
So I totally dropped the ball on the regular season pick 'em. Here to claim my rightful Costanza.
posted by tahoemoj at 06:46 PM on January 09, 2026
My picks:
Rams by 11 (lock)
Bears by 1
Jaguars by 3
Eagles by 13 (lock)
Patriots by 4
Steelers by 4
Passer: Matthew Stafford
Rusher: Saquon Barkley
Receiver: Puka Nacua
Player with interception: Jaylinn Hawkins
posted by gridironarizona at 01:27 AM on January 10, 2026
My picks:
Rams by 17 (lock)
Bears by 3
Jaguars by 6
Eagles by 3
Patriots by 7
Texans by 3
Passer: Stafford
Rusher: Barkley
Receiver: Nacua
Player with interception: Devin Lloyd
Rcade, this was the match up that made me the most nervous. Duuuuuval!!!
posted by jagsnumberone at 09:39 AM on January 10, 2026
My picks:
Rams by 14 (lock)
Bears by 5
Bills by 10 (lock)
Eagles by 9 (lock)
Chargers by 4
Texans by 7 (lock)
Passer: Stafford
Rusher: Cook III
Receiver: Nacua
Player with interception: Byard III
posted by tommybiden at 09:40 AM on January 10, 2026
My picks:
Rams by 10
Bears by 16 (lock)
Jaguars by 13
49ers by 3
Patriots by 2
Patriots in the playoffs? How the blazes did that happen?
posted by Howard_T at 02:14 PM on January 10, 2026
My picks:
Rams by 7
Packers by 7
Bills by 4
49ers by 7
Patriots by 10 (lock)
Texans by 4 (lock)
Passer: Stafford
Rusher: Cook III
Receiver: St. Brown
Player with interception: Marcus Jones
posted by bender at 02:32 PM on January 10, 2026
My picks:
Panthers by 3
Bears by 11 (lock)
Bills by 3
49ers by 8
Patriots by 13 (lock)
Texans by 6
Passer: Maye
Rusher: Barkley
Receiver: Nacua
Player with interception: Kevin Byard (CHI)
posted by Ufez Jones at 02:46 PM on January 10, 2026
Revised picks:
Texans by 12 (lock)
posted by Howard_T at 09:19 PM on January 10, 2026
Didn't look at the prop bets. Can I not pick players who have not yet played?
posted by Howard_T at 09:21 PM on January 10, 2026
Can I not pick players who have not yet played
I'd say yes (for whatever that's worth), and you lose any tiebreaker.
posted by tommybiden at 01:14 PM on January 11, 2026
My picks:
Rams by 10 (lock)
Bears by 3
Jaguars by 7 (lock)
49ers by 3
Patriots by 13 (lock)
Texans by 3
Passer: Trevor Lawrence
Rusher: Christian McCaffery
Player with interception: Puka Nacua
I wanted to go to the Jaguars game Sunday but decided to pay my mortgage instead. This Jacksonville team is the best since 1999.
