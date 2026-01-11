January 09, 2026

Enter the SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pickem: The NFL playoffs begin tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. Eastern when the Los Angeles Rams visit the Carolina Panthers. SportsFilter is holding an NFL Playoff Pickem to pick the winners and spreads, locking any pick to heighten the risk and reward. There are also some player props. Step right up and make your picks. No wagering please.

posted by rcade to football at 05:27 PM - 15 comments