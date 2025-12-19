December 18, 2025

SportsFilter NFL Pickem Week 16: Oh the Ligaments: The NFL heads into its sixteenth week tonight without Patrick Mahomes and Micah Parsons, victims of the dreaded ligament tears. The Rams and Seahawks are both 11-3 headed into tonight's game at Lumen Field. Jagsnumberone leads our pickem standings and Howard_T wins the week with 103 after hitting all six locks. Make your picks.

