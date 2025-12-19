SportsFilter NFL Pickem Week 16: Oh the Ligaments: The NFL heads into its sixteenth week tonight without Patrick Mahomes and Micah Parsons, victims of the dreaded ligament tears. The Rams and Seahawks are both 11-3 headed into tonight's game at Lumen Field. Jagsnumberone leads our pickem standings and Howard_T wins the week with 103 after hitting all six locks. Make your picks.
My picks:
Rams by 3
Eagles by 7 (lock)
Bears by 3
Bills by 17 (lock)
Cowboys by 7 (lock)
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Bengals by 3
Saints by 14 (lock)
Vikings by 7 (lock)
Panthers by 3
Jaguars by 3
Falcons by 7 (lock)
Steelers by 7 (lock)
Texans by 14 (lock)
Patriots by 3
49ers by 10 (lock)
Gardner Minshew and his jorts will lead Kansas City to victory over Tennessee. Baker Mayfield, who kind of looks like he could be Gardner's brother, will lead Tampa Bay to disappointment against Carolina.
posted by rcade at 11:52 AM on December 18, 2025
My picks:
Rams by 6
More coming soon.
posted by Howard_T at 12:43 PM on December 18, 2025
My picks:
Seahawks by 7
Eagles by 9
Bears by 7
Bills by 13 (lock)
Cowboys by 6
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
Dolphins by 3
Saints by 3
Giants by 3
Panthers by 6
Broncos by 9
Cardinals by 9
Lions by 9
Texans by 13 (lock)
Patriots by 7
Colts by 7
posted by rumple at 01:00 PM on December 18, 2025
My picks:
Seahawks by 7
Eagles by 7 (lock)
Bears by 3
Bills by 12 (lock)
Chargers by 6
Titans by 3
Dolphins by 2
Saints by 2
Vikings by 3
Buccaneers by 3
Broncos by 12 (lock)
Cardinals by 2
Steelers by 4
Texans by 17 (lock)
Patriots by 7
49ers by 5
posted by bender at 01:17 PM on December 18, 2025
My picks:
Seahawks by 6 (lock)
Eagles by 21 (lock)
Bears by 2
Bills by 22 (lock)
Chargers by 7 (lock)
Titans by 1
Bengals by 10 (lock)
Jets by 4
Vikings by 8 (lock)
Buccaneers by 11 (lock)
Broncos by 9 (lock)
Falcons by 12 (lock)
Lions by 5
Texans by 13 (lock)
Ravens by 4
49ers by 19 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 01:42 PM on December 18, 2025
My picks:
Rams by 3
Eagles by 13 (lock)
Packers by 3
Bills by 17 (lock)
Chargers by 6
Chiefs by 4
Bengals by 7
Saints by 3
Vikings by 11 (lock)
Buccaneers by 4
Jaguars by 7
Falcons by 6
Lions by 10
Texans by 21 (lock)
Ravens by 3
49ers by 5
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:12 PM on December 18, 2025
My picks:
Rams by 6 (lock)
Eagles by 6 (lock)
Bears by 8 (lock)
posted by NoMich at 04:00 PM on December 18, 2025
My picks:
Rams by 7 (lock)
Eagles by 17 (lock)
Bears by 3 (lock)
Bills by 11 (lock)
Cowboys by 4 (lock)
Titans by 4 (lock)
Dolphins by 3 (lock)
Saints by 5 (lock)
Vikings by 12 (lock)
Panthers by 5 (lock)
Broncos by 3 (lock)
Cardinals by 5 (lock)
Lions by 16 (lock)
Texans by 20 (lock)
Patriots by 9 (lock)
49ers by 6 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 04:25 PM on December 18, 2025
My picks:
Seahawks by 3
Eagles by 6 (lock)
Packers by 3
Bills by 13 (lock)
Chargers by 3
Chiefs by 3
Dolphins by 3
Saints by 6
Vikings by 3
Buccaneers by 6
Broncos by 7 (lock)
Falcons by 3 (lock)
Lions by 10 (lock)
Texans by 10 (lock)
Ravens by 3
49ers by 6 (lock)
posted by tron7 at 05:09 PM on December 18, 2025
My picks:
Seahawks by 8
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:01 PM on December 18, 2025
Some scores from week 15 need corrections because of picks that need to be entered correctly. I can't get into the database from my location, so I'll be fixing them later.
posted by rcade at 11:10 AM on December 18, 2025