October 29, 2025

NFL Pickem Week 9: Torn Labrum Fractured Shoulder Socket: The second half of the NFL season begins Thursday night when the Ravens and Dolphins try to get their third wins. We all get an extra hour on Sunday to prepare our predictions, seasonal and daily fantasy lineups, prop bets and survivor picks. Maybe this is all getting out of hand. Jagsnumberone leads the pickem standings by 11. Tommybiden wins the week with 89. Sorry for all the garbage time snaps, Carson Wentz.

posted by rcade to football at 07:39 PM - 5 comments