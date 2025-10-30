NFL Pickem Week 9: Torn Labrum Fractured Shoulder Socket: The second half of the NFL season begins Thursday night when the Ravens and Dolphins try to get their third wins. We all get an extra hour on Sunday to prepare our predictions, seasonal and daily fantasy lineups, prop bets and survivor picks. Maybe this is all getting out of hand. Jagsnumberone leads the pickem standings by 11. Tommybiden wins the week with 89. Sorry for all the garbage time snaps, Carson Wentz.
My picks:
Ravens by 13 (lock)
Bengals by 7
Lions by 7
Packers by 10 (lock)
Chargers by 3
Patriots by 9
Giants by 3
Steelers by 10 (lock)
Broncos by 6
Jaguars by 3
Rams by 10 (lock)
Chiefs by 6
Seahawks by 7
Cowboys by 13 (lock)
posted by rumple at 10:14 PM on October 29, 2025
My picks:
Ravens by 7
Bengals by 4
Lions by 23 (lock)
Packers by 14 (lock)
Chargers by 17 (lock)
Patriots by 3
49ers by 6
Colts by 11 (lock)
Broncos by 7 (lock)
Jaguars by 6
Rams by 18 (lock)
Bills by 3
Seahawks by 3
Cowboys by 5
posted by ic23b at 11:18 PM on October 29, 2025
My picks:
Ravens by 18 (lock)
Bengals by 4
Lions by 9
Packers by 23 (lock)
Chargers by 10
Patriots by 6
49ers by 7
Colts by 5
Texans by 6
Jaguars by 11 (lock)
Rams by 13 (lock)
Chiefs by 9
Seahawks by 3
Cowboys by 4
Can Patriots make it 6 in a row? They just might be able to.
posted by Howard_T at 12:23 AM on October 30, 2025
My picks:
Ravens by 7 (lock)
Bengals by 3
Lions by 10 (lock)
Packers by 6 (lock)
Chargers by 7 (lock)
Patriots by 6
49ers by 4
Steelers by 3
Broncos by 3
Jaguars by 9 (lock)
Rams by 16 (lock)
Bills by 4
Seahawks by 5
Cowboys by 13 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:43 AM on October 30, 2025
My picks:
Ravens by 3
Bears by 3
Lions by 17 (lock)
Packers by 14 (lock)
Chargers by 10
Patriots by 7 (lock)
Giants by 3
Colts by 3
Texans by 3
Jaguars by 7
Rams by 17 (lock)
Chiefs by 3
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Cowboys by 7
Justin Herbert's stock was so low before the season among fantasy football pundits. Everybody thought he'd spend the whole season handing the ball off. Instead he leads the league with 2,140 passing yards and is tied for third with 16 passing touchdowns. Upsets I like: Giants over 49ers at home. The Chiefs are favored by 2.5 over the Bills on the road, a line I agree with after watching Patrick Mahomes, Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce on Monday night. I don't see how anyone stops that offense ever. Yahoo's pickem herd favors Buffalo 68% to 32%.
posted by rcade at 08:00 PM on October 29, 2025