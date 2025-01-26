NFL Playoff Pickem: Conference Championships: The NFL decides its Super Bowl 0x3B entrants on Sunday when the upstart Washington Commanders visit the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills carry the hopes of 49 states and try to keep the unstoppable Kansas City Chiefs from their third consecutive AFC title. Make your picks!
My picks:
Eagles by 4 (lock)
Bills by 3 (lock)
Passer: Josh Allen
Rusher: Saquon Barkley
Receiver: Terry McLaurin
Player with interception: Jaden Hicks
Has there been a playoff team more ignored than the Eagles? They're going to grind it out and keep the ball away from Jayden Daniels. It won't be pretty but it will be effective.
posted by rcade at 11:14 AM on January 25, 2025
My picks:
Eagles by 10 (lock)
Bills by 4
Passer: Josh Allen
Rusher: Saquon Barkley
Receiver: Terry McLaurin
Player with interception: Damar Hamlin
posted by tommybiden at 12:14 PM on January 25, 2025
My picks:
Eagles by 4 (lock)
Bills by 3 (lock)
Passer: Jayden Daniels
Rusher: Barkley
Receiver: McLaurin
Player with interception: Hamelin (Buf)
posted by tahoemoj at 12:42 PM on January 25, 2025
My picks:
Commanders by 4 (lock)
Bills by 6 (lock)
Passer: Jayden Daniels
Rusher: Barkley
Receiver: Terry McLaurin
Player with interception: Darius Slay Jr.
Picked who I want to win not necessarily who I think will win. last week put me out of the running anyway.
posted by ic23b at 01:05 PM on January 25, 2025
My picks:
Eagles by 8 (lock)
Chiefs by 5 (lock)
Passer: Josh Allen
Rusher: S. Barkley (PHI)
Receiver: K. Shakir (BUF)
Player with interception: D. Slay (PHI)
I hate football.
posted by NoMich at 03:16 PM on January 25, 2025
My picks:
Eagles by 10 (lock)
Bills by 3 (lock)
Passer: Josh Allen
Rusher: Barkley
Receiver: Shakir
Player with interception: Hamlin
posted by jagsnumberone at 08:20 PM on January 25, 2025
My picks:
Commanders by 7
Bills by 7
Passer: Jayden Daniels
Rusher: James Cook
Receiver: Terry McLaurin
Player with interception: Taron Johnson
posted by bender at 08:33 PM on January 25, 2025
My picks:
Commanders by 3
Chiefs by 3
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: James Cook
Receiver: Terry McLaurin
Player with interception: Mike Sainristil
posted by gridironarizona at 02:39 AM on January 26, 2025
My picks:
Commanders by 6
Bills by 7
Passer: Jayden Daniels
Rusher: Saquon Barkley
Receiver: Khalil Shakir
Player with interception: Taylor Rapp
posted by Ufez Jones at 12:23 PM on January 26, 2025
My picks:
Eagles by 13 (lock)
Chiefs by 7 (lock)
Passer: Josh Allen
Rusher: Barkley
Receiver: Kelce
Player with interception: Q Mitchell
posted by rumple at 02:05 PM on January 26, 2025
Current Standings
Prop winners for Week 2
Passer: Matthew Stafford, 324 yards
Rusher: Saquon Barkley, 205 yards
Receiver: Amon-Ra St. Brown, 137 yards
Interceptors: Mike Sainristil (2), Quan Martin, Jeremy Chinn, Taylor Rapp
posted by rcade at 11:09 AM on January 25, 2025