NFL Playoff Pickem Divisional Round: The divisional round of the NFL playoffs begins Saturday afternoon when the Houston Texans visit the Kansas City Chiefs. Pick all four game winners and four props. With some scores yet to be tabulated, Ic23b leads by one over Tommybiden. Make your picks.
My picks:
Chiefs by 7 (lock)
Lions by 7 (lock)
Rams by 3
Bills by 3
Passer: Jared Goff
Rusher: Saquon Barkley
Receiver: Terry McLaurin
Player with interception: Daryl Stingley Jr.
posted by rcade at 09:35 PM on January 17, 2025
My picks:
Chiefs by 4
Lions by 12 (lock)
Rams by 3
Bills by 7
Passer: Jared Goff
Rusher: D Henry
Receiver: A R St. Brown
Player with interception: K Joseph (Det)
posted by tahoemoj at 10:39 PM on January 17, 2025
My picks:
Chiefs by 8 (lock)
Lions by 8
Eagles by 7 (lock)
Bills by 3
Passer: Jared Goff
Rusher: Saquon Barkley
Receiver: Puka Nacua
Player with interception: Kamren Kinchens
posted by gridironarizona at 01:49 AM on January 18, 2025
My picks:
Chiefs by 12 (lock)
Lions by 17 (lock)
Rams by 3
Ravens by 4
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: Derrick Henry
Receiver: AMON-RA ST. BROWN
Player with interception: Kerby Joseph
GO LIONS !!!!!
posted by ic23b at 02:29 AM on January 18, 2025
My picks:
Texans by 3 (lock)
Lions by 23 (lock)
Rams by 6 (lock)
Bills by 3 (lock)
Passer: Jared Goff
Rusher: Gibbs
Receiver: Nacua
Player with interception: Kirby Joseph
posted by jagsnumberone at 06:37 AM on January 18, 2025
Revised picks:
Bills by 3
posted by jagsnumberone at 06:38 AM on January 18, 2025
My picks:
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Lions by 11 (lock)
Eagles by 6
Bills by 4
Passer: Josh Allen
Rusher: Derrick Henry
Receiver: Terry McLaurin
Player with interception: Marlon Humphrey
posted by tommybiden at 10:42 AM on January 18, 2025
My picks:
Chiefs by 9 (lock)
Lions by 9 (lock)
Eagles by 6 (lock)
Ravens by 2 (lock)
Passer: Jared Goff
Rusher: S. Barkley (PHI)
Receiver: P. Nacua (LAR)
Player with interception: D. Slay (PHI)
Come on Lions! Don't Lions up this opportunity!
posted by NoMich at 11:07 AM on January 18, 2025
My picks:
Chiefs by 3
Lions by 14 (lock)
Eagles by 6
Ravens by 5
Passer: Matthew Stafford
Rusher: Saquon Barkley
Receiver: Nico Collins
Player with interception: Kerby Joseph (DET)
I think I'm still owed credit for Derrick Henry last weekend, rcade.
posted by Ufez Jones at 12:59 PM on January 18, 2025
My picks:
Chiefs by 12 (lock)
Lions by 4
Rams by 3
Bills by 7
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: Jahmyr Gibbs
Receiver: Amon-Ra St. Brown
Player with interception: Tarpon Johnson
posted by bender at 01:00 PM on January 18, 2025
Revised picks:
Player with interception: Taron Johnson
posted by bender at 01:00 PM on January 18, 2025
Done. All props and picks should now be reflected in the standings. The lead is still ic23b over Tommybiden by 1.
posted by rcade at 01:31 PM on January 18, 2025
My picks:
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Lions by 14 (lock)
Eagles by 7 (lock)
Ravens by 4
Passer: Patrick Mahomes
Rusher: Barkley
Receiver: Kelce
Player with interception: Z. Baun
posted by rumple at 02:24 PM on January 18, 2025
Current Standings
Passer: C.J. Stroud, 282 yards
Rusher: Derrick Henry, 186 yards
Receiver: Ladd McConckey, 197 yards
Interceptors: Deane Leonard, Derek Stingley Jr., Eric Murray, Kamari Lassiter, Zack Baun, Darius Slay Jr., Quinyon Mitchell, Cobie Durant
All props and picks should be reflected in the score.
posted by rcade at 09:33 PM on January 17, 2025