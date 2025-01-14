Enter the SportsFilter NFL Playoff Pickem: The wild card round of the NFL playoffs begins this afternoon when the Los Angeles Chargers play the Houston Texans. Pick the winner of each game along with some props to establish your prognosticative dominance on a lovingly crafted artisanal-batch bespoke sports blog. Good luck!
My picks:
Chargers by 3 (lock)
Ravens by 9 (lock)
Bills by 8 (lock)
Eagles by 5 (lock)
Buccaneers by 3 (lock)
Vikings by 3 (lock)
Passer: Baker Mayfield
Rusher: S. Barkley (PHI)
Receiver: J. Jefferson (MIN)
Player with interception: M. Humphrey (BAL)
I'm going to lock every pick that I am able to for the whole playoff season.
posted by NoMich at 10:49 AM on January 11, 2025
Why no Sam Darnold in the QB drop down list?
posted by NoMich at 10:49 AM on January 11, 2025
Fixed. I thought I had everybody because there were 12 quarterbacks, but Jared Goff was in there despite Detroit's bye.
posted by rcade at 11:07 AM on January 11, 2025
My picks:
Chargers by 5
Ravens by 14 (lock)
Bills by 10 (lock)
Eagles by 9 (lock)
Commanders by 8
Rams by 3
Passer: Lamar Jackson
Rusher: Derrick Henry
Receiver: Terry McLaurin
Player with interception: Marlon Humphrey
posted by tommybiden at 12:36 PM on January 11, 2025
My picks:
Chargers by 6
Ravens by 4
Bills by 13 (lock)
Eagles by 10 (lock)
Commanders by 6
Rams by 6
Passer: Justin Herbert
Receiver: Barkley
posted by tahoemoj at 01:01 PM on January 11, 2025
Revised picks:
Player with interception: McCollogh (LAR)
posted by tahoemoj at 01:03 PM on January 11, 2025
My picks:
Chargers by 8
Ravens by 9 (lock)
Bills by 11 (lock)
Eagles by 6
Commanders by 5
Vikings by 1
Passer: Sam Darnold
Rusher: Saquon Barkley
Receiver: Nico Collins
Player with interception: CJ Gardner-Johnson
posted by gridironarizona at 01:55 PM on January 11, 2025
My picks:
Texans by 7
Ravens by 13 (lock)
Bills by 17 (lock)
Eagles by 3
Commanders by 7
Vikings by 14 (lock)
Passer: Matthew Stafford
Rusher: Barkley
Receiver: J. Jefferson
Player with interception: Murphy Jr
posted by rumple at 02:02 PM on January 11, 2025
My picks:
Texans by 11
Steelers by 3
Bills by 10 (lock)
Eagles by 5
Commanders by 4
Vikings by 7
Passer: Lamar Jackson
Rusher: Saquon Barkley
Receiver: Justin Jefferson
Player with interception: Byron Murphy, Jr.
posted by bender at 02:08 PM on January 11, 2025
Revised picks:
Texans by 11 (lock)
posted by bender at 02:08 PM on January 11, 2025
My picks:
Chargers by 3
Ravens by 10 (lock)
Bills by 17 (lock)
Eagles by 7 (lock)
Commanders by 3
Rams by 3
Passer: Josh Allen
Rusher: Saquon Barkley
Receiver: Ladd McConkey
Player with interception: Marlon Humphrey
GO LIONS!! (next week)
posted by ic23b at 02:52 PM on January 11, 2025
My picks:
Texans by 9
Ravens by 10
Bills by 14 (lock)
Eagles by 6
Buccaneers by 7
Vikings by 4
Passer: Baker Mayfield
Rusher: D. Henry
Receiver: J. Jefferson
Player with interception: Gardner-Johnson
posted by Ufez Jones at 02:57 PM on January 11, 2025
My picks:
Ravens by 17 (lock)
Bills by 10 (lock)
Eagles by 7 (lock)
Buccaneers by 6
Vikings by 13 (lock)
I'm few minutes late (10 minutes into 1st game) if you allow me: Chargers by 6 (no lock), passing yards--Mayfield, rushing yards--Henry, receiving yards--Jefferson, Interception--Gardner-Johnson. Thanks
posted by jagsnumberone at 05:01 PM on January 11, 2025
My picks:
Ravens by 13 (lock)
Bills by 6 (lock)
Packers by 3
Commanders by 3
Vikings by 3
posted by tron7 at 05:03 PM on January 11, 2025
My picks:
Chargers by 3
Ravens by 10 (lock)
Bills by 10 (lock)
Eagles by 3
Buccaneers by 3
Vikings by 7 (lock)
Passer: Lamar Jackson
Rusher: Saquon Barkley
Receiver: Mike Evans
Player with interception: Marlon Humphrey
I want the Bucs to win but I'm worried about that one. It seems like the best upset potential of the weekend.
posted by rcade at 10:11 AM on January 11, 2025