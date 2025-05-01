January 03, 2025

NFL Pickem: All the Marbles: The final weekend of the NFL regular season has a Saturday doubleheader followed by the remaining 14 games Sunday afternoon. Ic23b has a healthy 49-point lead with week winner NoMich in second. I only scored 85 despite getting 15 of 16 games correct, which is a feat unto itself. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 09:18 AM - 14 comments