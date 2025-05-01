NFL Pickem: All the Marbles: The final weekend of the NFL regular season has a Saturday doubleheader followed by the remaining 14 games Sunday afternoon. Ic23b has a healthy 49-point lead with week winner NoMich in second. I only scored 85 despite getting 15 of 16 games correct, which is a feat unto itself. Make your picks.
My picks:
Ravens by 19 (lock)
Bengals by 1
Falcons by 9 (lock)
Commanders by 6 (lock)
Packers by 9 (lock)
Texans by 2
Colts by 5
Bills by 10 (lock)
Eagles by 5
Buccaneers by 10 (lock)
Broncos by 1
Chargers by 4
Seahawks by 7
Jets by 4
Cardinals by 3
Lions by 7
posted by tommybiden at 10:10 AM on January 03, 2025
My picks:
Ravens by 7 (lock)
Bengals by 3
Falcons by 3
Cowboys by 2
Packers by 10 (lock)
Texans by 7
Colts by 13 (lock)
Bills by 5
Giants by 7
Buccaneers by 5
Broncos by 7
Chargers by 3
Rams by 7 (lock)
Jets by 3
Cardinals by 10 (lock)
Lions by 4
Man, it wasn't that long ago that I was in the top 2 or 3, and now I'm battling to not be the Costanza...
posted by bender at 10:48 AM on January 03, 2025
My picks:
Ravens by 20 (lock)
Bengals by 6
Falcons by 13 (lock)
Commanders by 14 (lock)
Packers by 12 (lock)
Texans by 8
Colts by 5
Bills by 3
Eagles by 3
Buccaneers by 11 (lock)
Broncos by 3
Chargers by 7
Seahawks by 4
Dolphins by 8
Cardinals by 10
Lions by 4 (lock)
GO LIONS
posted by ic23b at 11:31 AM on January 03, 2025
My picks:
Ravens by 21 (lock)
Bengals by 5
Falcons by 14 (lock)
Commanders by 7
Packers by 14 (lock)
Titans by 5
Jaguars by 5
Bills by 12 (lock)
Eagles by 10 (lock)
Buccaneers by 14 (lock)
Broncos by 5
Chargers by 7 (lock)
Seahawks by 7
Dolphins by 7
Cardinals by 7
Lions by 5
posted by NoMich at 11:45 AM on January 03, 2025
My picks:
Ravens by 13 (lock)
Bengals by 6 (lock)
Panthers by 6 (lock)
Commanders by 13 (lock)
Packers by 17 (lock)
Texans by 13 (lock)
Colts by 4 (lock)
Bills by 13 (lock)
Eagles by 20 (lock)
Buccaneers by 13 (lock)
Chiefs by 6 (lock)
Chargers by 17 (lock)
Rams by 7 (lock)
Jets by 6 (lock)
49ers by 10 (lock)
Lions by 7 (lock)
Something very strange happened with my picks last week, as there is no way I would have picked against the Bengals in any week, let alone locked them to lose. Couple other selections seem counterintuitive, as well. Doesn't really matter, as I've been out of the running since about Week 3, and there is a very strong chance of user/bourbon whiskey error.
posted by tahoemoj at 01:56 PM on January 03, 2025
My picks:
Ravens by 17 (lock)
Steelers by 10
Falcons by 13 (lock)
Commanders by 10
Packers by 21 (lock)
Texans by 7
Colts by 13 (lock)
Bills by 17 (lock)
Eagles by 20 (lock)
Buccaneers by 13 (lock)
Chiefs by 15 (lock)
Raiders by 7
Seahawks by 10
Dolphins by 7
Cardinals by 13 (lock)
Lions by 13 (lock)
Jeez I was just leading this thing and now I have to go big and probably also go home :)
posted by rumple at 02:38 PM on January 03, 2025
My picks:
Ravens by 21 (lock)
Bengals by 3 (lock)
Falcons by 3 (lock)
Commanders by 13 (lock)
Packers by 6 (lock)
Texans by 3 (lock)
Colts by 3 (lock)
Bills by 12 (lock)
Eagles by 13 (lock)
Buccaneers by 8 (lock)
Broncos by 3 (lock)
Chargers by 7 (lock)
Rams by 3 (lock)
Dolphins by 3 (lock)
49ers by 3 (lock)
Lions by 6 (lock)
posted by tron7 at 05:01 PM on January 03, 2025
Revised picks:
Titans by 3 (lock)
Seahawks by 3 (lock)
posted by tron7 at 05:05 PM on January 03, 2025
My picks:
Ravens by 14 (lock)
Bengals by 4 (lock)
Falcons by 3 (lock)
Cowboys by 7 (lock)
Packers by 10 (lock)
Texans by 14 (lock)
Jaguars by 6 (lock)
Bills by 10 (lock)
Eagles by 3 (lock)
Buccaneers by 23 (lock)
Chiefs by 3 (lock)
Chargers by 10 (lock)
Rams by 6 (lock)
Jets by 2 (lock)
Cardinals by 7 (lock)
Lions by 4 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 09:48 PM on January 03, 2025
My picks:
Ravens by 21 (lock)
Steelers by 7
posted by Ufez Jones at 09:31 AM on January 04, 2025
@rcade: Any chance that we can get the results of the CFL Pickem ?
posted by ic23b at 12:09 PM on January 04, 2025
My picks:
Ravens by 17 (lock)
Steelers by 3
posted by rcade at 02:49 PM on January 04, 2025
Revised picks:
Falcons by 10 (lock)
Commanders by 7 (lock)
Packers by 14 (lock)
Texans by 3
Colts by 3
Bills by 7
Eagles by 3
Buccaneers by 10 (lock)
Broncos by 7 (lock)
Chargers by 10 (lock)
Rams by 10 (lock)
Dolphins by 7
49ers by 3
Lions by 3
posted by rcade at 09:56 AM on January 05, 2025
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 09:18 AM on January 03, 2025