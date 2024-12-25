December 24, 2024

NFL Pickem Week 17: Happy Footmas: There's NFL football all over the place the next seven days, starting with two games on Netflix Christmas Day: Chiefs/Steelers and Ravens/Texans. Eight of the 16 games this week have a timeslot to themselves. Ic23b is holding onto first 16 ahead of Rumple. NoMich wins the week with 108. Make your picks, ye merry gentlemen.

posted by rcade to football at 02:01 PM - 11 comments