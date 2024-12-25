NFL Pickem Week 17: Happy Footmas: There's NFL football all over the place the next seven days, starting with two games on Netflix Christmas Day: Chiefs/Steelers and Ravens/Texans. Eight of the 16 games this week have a timeslot to themselves. Ic23b is holding onto first 16 ahead of Rumple. NoMich wins the week with 108. Make your picks, ye merry gentlemen.
The NFL managed to make Wednesday games work by scheduling all four teams last week on Saturday. Four days' rest is still too little but I can't see the league ever giving that up.
posted by rcade at 02:10 PM on December 24, 2024
My picks:
Chiefs by 3
Ravens by 6
Seahawks by 4
Chargers by 4
Bengals by 4
Rams by 7 (lock)
Bills by 11 (lock)
Raiders by 3
Colts by 8 (lock)
Eagles by 9 (lock)
Buccaneers by 8 (lock)
Jaguars by 3
Dolphins by 7
Vikings by 1
Commanders by 4
Lions by 4
I'd be privately hoping for a Jags loss for draft reasons but Trent Baalke would either botch the pick or get insufficient trade value for it.
posted by rcade at 02:16 PM on December 24, 2024
My picks:
Chiefs by 7
Ravens by 7
Seahawks by 7
Chargers by 7 (lock)
Bengals by 3
Rams by 7 (lock)
Bills by 13 (lock)
Saints by 3
Colts by 6
Eagles by 3
Buccaneers by 6 (lock)
Jaguars by 3
Dolphins by 7 (lock)
Packers by 3
Commanders by 3
Lions by 7 (lock)
posted by tron7 at 06:29 PM on December 24, 2024
My picks:
Steelers by 3
Texans by 3
Seahawks by 7
Chargers by 7
Bengals by 10 (lock)
Rams by 7
Bills by 17 (lock)
Raiders by 7
Giants by 3
Eagles by 9
Buccaneers by 6
Jaguars by 4
Browns by 6
Vikings by 7
Commanders by 3
Lions by 9
posted by rumple at 06:47 PM on December 24, 2024
My picks:
Chiefs by 3
Ravens by 10 (lock)
Seahawks by 9 (lock)
Chargers by 4
Bengals by 10 (lock)
Rams by 13 (lock)
Bills by 24 (lock)
Raiders by 7
Colts by 7
Eagles by 13 (lock)
Buccaneers by 3
Titans by 3
Dolphins by 13 (lock)
Vikings by 3
Commanders by 8 (lock)
Lions by 16 (lock)
GO LIONS
posted by ic23b at 07:18 PM on December 24, 2024
My picks:
Steelers by 4
Texans by 7
Bears by 9 (lock)
Chargers by 3
Bengals by 13 (lock)
Cardinals by 5
Bills by 14 (lock)
Saints by 3
Colts by 3
Eagles by 5 (lock)
Buccaneers by 12 (lock)
Titans by 7
Browns by 3
Vikings by 7
Commanders by 17 (lock)
Lions by 4
posted by bender at 10:17 PM on December 24, 2024
My picks:
Steelers by 3 (lock)
Ravens by 7 (lock)
Seahawks by 14 (lock)
Chargers by 10 (lock)
Bengals by 6 (lock)
Rams by 3 (lock)
Bills by 24 (lock)
Raiders by 3 (lock)
Colts by 7 (lock)
Eagles by 4 (lock)
Buccaneers by 9 (lock)
Jaguars by 6 (lock)
Browns by 3 (lock)
Vikings by 3 (lock)
Commanders by 7 (lock)
Lions by 27 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 11:25 PM on December 24, 2024
My picks:
Steelers by 3
Ravens by 8
Seahawks by 9 (lock)
Chargers by 6 (lock)
Bengals by 6
Rams by 5
Bills by 17 (lock)
Raiders by 3
Colts by 7
Eagles by 6
Buccaneers by 10 (lock)
Jaguars by 3
Dolphins by 8
Vikings by 8
Commanders by 7
Lions by 14 (lock)
posted by Ufez Jones at 11:30 PM on December 24, 2024
Hey rcade: For last week's results, you have it that the Broncos beat the Chargers. Didn't the Chargers win that game?
posted by NoMich at 08:26 AM on December 25, 2024
My picks:
Chiefs by 7 (lock)
Ravens by 7 (lock)
Seahawks by 7 (lock)
Chargers by 7 (lock)
Bengals by 7 (lock)
Rams by 14 (lock)
Bills by 14 (lock)
Raiders by 7
Colts by 10 (lock)
Eagles by 7 (lock)
Buccaneers by 8 (lock)
Jaguars by 6
Dolphins by 7 (lock)
Vikings by 5
Commanders by 7 (lock)
Lions by 6
posted by NoMich at 08:33 AM on December 25, 2024
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 02:02 PM on December 24, 2024