December 19, 2024

NFL Pickem Week 16: Penix Time: The NFL returns Thursday night with a Chargers/Broncos matchup. Scores were crazy high in the pickem last weekend. Ic23b scored 129 to pass Rumple for first place. Tommybiden won the week with 158. Make your picks and get ready -- Festivus is near.

posted by rcade to football at 09:01 AM - 11 comments