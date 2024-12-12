December 11, 2024

NFL Pickem Week 15: Ask Me About My Fantasy Team: The 15th week of the NFL season kicks off Thursday night when the resurgent San Francisco 49ers meet the resurgent Los Angeles Rams. Rumple holds onto first in our pickem by 25 points. Ufez wins the week with 104. Four of us thought the Chargers would upset the Chiefs, who've looked beatable all season while losing just once. Make your picks.

