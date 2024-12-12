December 11, 2024

NFL Pickem Week 15: Ask Me About My Fantasy Team: The 15th week of the NFL season kicks off Thursday night when the resurgent San Francisco 49ers meet the resurgent Los Angeles Rams. Rumple holds onto first in our pickem by 25 points. Ufez wins the week with 104. Four of us thought the Chargers would upset the Chiefs, who've looked beatable all season while losing just once. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 03:37 PM - 7 comments

Current Standings

posted by rcade at 03:37 PM on December 11, 2024

Hmmmm...my picks are not showing up in this thread.

posted by NoMich at 08:49 AM on December 12, 2024

Same, NoMich, we seem to be in last week's thread, perplexing ;)

posted by tommybiden at 08:57 AM on December 12, 2024

rcaaaaaaade!!!

posted by NoMich at 09:11 AM on December 12, 2024

Oh yeah me neither but I made them anyway. For tonight, 49ers by 3

posted by rumple at 12:03 PM on December 12, 2024

Nice info, thanks for sharing. simpcoty

posted by Moon at 03:25 PM on December 12, 2024

Mine Too. Rams by 4 (No Lock)

posted by ic23b at 03:28 PM on December 12, 2024

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.