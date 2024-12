December 05, 2024

NFL Pickem Week 14: Deliver Me from Pick-Sixes: We've reached week 14 of the NFL season and there's a surprisingly good game tonight on Amazon Prime as the 9-3 Green Bay Packers visit the 11-1 Detroit Lions. Rumple's lead in the pickem has shrunk to 24 with week-winner Ic23b scoring 121. Sadly Jameis Winston is not on a national game this weekend.

posted by rcade to football at 09:30 AM - 13 comments