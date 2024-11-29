November 27, 2024

NFL Pickem Week 13: Turkey Bowl Time: Thanksgiving Day brings us the Bears/Lions, Giants/Cowboys and Dolphins/Packers to start the thirteenth week of the NFL season. Rumple holds on to first place in the pickem by 36 points. NoMich wins the week with 68. Nobody thought Dallas could beat Washington. Make your picks and pass the gravy.

posted by rcade to football at 12:56 PM - 13 comments