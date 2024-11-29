NFL Pickem Week 13: Turkey Bowl Time: Thanksgiving Day brings us the Bears/Lions, Giants/Cowboys and Dolphins/Packers to start the thirteenth week of the NFL season. Rumple holds on to first place in the pickem by 36 points. NoMich wins the week with 68. Nobody thought Dallas could beat Washington. Make your picks and pass the gravy.
My picks:
Lions by 10 (lock)
Cowboys by 3
Packers by 7
Raiders by 17 (lock)
Falcons by 3
Bengals by 3
Vikings by 3
Patriots by 3
Seahawks by 7 (lock)
Commanders by 10 (lock)
Jaguars by 3
Rams by 3
Buccaneers by 7
Ravens by 3
Bills by 7 (lock)
Broncos by 7
The Monday night game ought to be Philadelphia at Baltimore.
posted by rcade at 01:08 PM on November 27, 2024
My picks:
Lions by 10 (lock)
Giants by 7
Packers by 14 (lock)
Chiefs by 12 (lock)
Chargers by 3
Bengals by 3
Vikings by 11 (lock)
Colts by 4
Seahawks by 5
Commanders by 7
Texans by 11
Rams by 3
Buccaneers by 11 (lock)
Ravens by 5
Bills by 17 (lock)
Broncos by 3
posted by bender at 01:26 PM on November 27, 2024
My picks:
Lions by 8
Cowboys by 14 (lock)
Packers by 8
Chiefs by 12 (lock)
posted by NoMich at 01:56 PM on November 27, 2024
My picks:
Lions by 10 (lock)
Cowboys by 3
Packers by 3
Chiefs by 10 (lock)
Chargers by 3
Steelers by 3
Vikings by 3
Patriots by 3
Commanders by 7 (lock)
Texans by 3
Rams by 3
Buccaneers by 7 (lock)
Ravens by 3
Bills by 3
Broncos by 6 (lock)
posted by tron7 at 02:07 PM on November 27, 2024
My picks:
Lions by 14 (lock)
Cowboys by 7 (lock)
Packers by 6
Chiefs by 10
Chargers by 7
Bengals by 6
Cardinals by 4
Colts by 3
Seahawks by 10
Commanders by 13
Texans by 17 (lock)
Rams by 6
Buccaneers by 10
Eagles by 4
Bills by 16 (lock)
Browns by 4
I gotta be more careful when I review my picks. Somehow, I had locked the Pats over the Dolphins las week instead of the other way around. Maybe I can get Rudy Giuliani to prove my picks were tampered with?
posted by tahoemoj at 02:12 PM on November 27, 2024
Revised picks:
Falcons by 8
Bengals by 8
Vikings by 8
Patriots by 6
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Commanders by 8
Jaguars by 6
Rams by 8
Buccaneers by 8
Ravens by 6
Bills by 12 (lock)
Broncos by 6
posted by NoMich at 03:24 PM on November 27, 2024
My picks:
Lions by 23 (lock)
Cowboys by 10 (lock)
Packers by 7 (lock)
Chiefs by 13 (lock)
Falcons by 4
Bengals by 7 (lock)
Vikings by 3
Colts by 7 (lock)
Seahawks by 6
Commanders by 3 (lock)
Jaguars by 2
Rams by 7
Buccaneers by 6 (lock)
Ravens by 3
Bills by 10 (lock)
Broncos by 5
posted by jagsnumberone at 10:20 PM on November 27, 2024
My picks:
Lions by 23 (lock)
Cowboys by 3
Packers by 13 (lock)
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Chargers by 6 (lock)
Bengals by 4
Vikings by 7
Colts by 4
Seahawks by 3
Commanders by 6
Texans by 10 (lock)
Rams by 8 (lock)
Buccaneers by 3
Ravens by 3
Bills by 6
Broncos by 4
GO LIONS !!!!
posted by ic23b at 06:14 AM on November 28, 2024
My picks:
Lions by 19 (lock)
Cowboys by 6
Dolphins by 7
Chiefs by 24 (lock)
Wishing all of the USian SpoFites a Happy Thanksgiving from chilly but beautiful Montreal.
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:17 AM on November 28, 2024
My picks:
Lions by 18 (lock)
Cowboys by 1
Packers by 7 (lock)
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Falcons by 3
Bengals by 3
Vikings by 7
Colts by 8
Seahawks by 10 (lock)
Commanders by 10 (lock)
Texans by 10 (lock)
Rams by 6
Buccaneers by 14 (lock)
Eagles by 4
Bills by 11 (lock)
Browns by 4
posted by tommybiden at 10:19 AM on November 28, 2024
My picks:
Lions by 13 (lock)
Cowboys by 7
Packers by 10 (lock)
Chiefs by 17 (lock)
Falcons by 6
Steelers by 6
Vikings by 13 (lock)
Patriots by 3
Seahawks by 7
Commanders by 9
Texans by 14 (lock)
Saints by 3
Buccaneers by 3
Ravens by 6
Bills by 10
Broncos by 6
posted by rumple at 01:53 PM on November 28, 2024
Current Standings
