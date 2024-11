November 13, 2024

NFL Pickem Week 11: Is This Detroit's Year?: The SportsFilter NFL Pickem returns after an unplanned week off. On Thursday night Washington and Philadelphia meet as the only NFC East teams worth a damn. Rumple holds on to first after scoring 90 in week 9. Tron7 wins the week with 102. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 10:37 PM - 11 comments