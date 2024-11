October 31, 2024

NFL Pickem Week 9: B-E-T-S Bets Bets Bets: Aaron Rodgers and the 2-6 New York Jets are favored to beat the 6-2 Houston Texans tonight on Thursday Night Football. Who is making that bet? Not Rumple, probably, who is leading the pickem for a second week in a row. Werty is in second 12 back. NoMich wins the week with 100. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 04:09 PM - 12 comments