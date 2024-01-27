January 27, 2024

NFL Playoff Pickem: Conference Championship Round: The NFL Conference Championships kick off Sunday at 3 p.m. Eastern. The Chiefs play the Ravens as 4-point favorites and Lions play the 49ers as 7.5-point favorites. Werty is leading the contest by one point over Ic23b. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 07:50 AM - 7 comments

My picks:

Ravens by 3 (lock)
Lions by 3 (lock)
Passer: Jared Goff
Rusher: Isaiah Pacheco
Receiver: Amon-Ra St. Brown
Player with interception: Geno Stone

Rooting for the city of Detroit.

posted by rcade at 08:26 AM on January 27, 2024

Some players aren't being credited for the Aidan Hutchinson sack. Will fix.

posted by rcade at 08:27 AM on January 27, 2024

And I didn't get credit for picking Aaron Jones of the Packers as the week's leading rusher.

posted by NoMich at 08:34 AM on January 27, 2024

My picks:

Ravens by 9 (lock)
Lions by 5 (lock)
Passer: Jared Goff
Rusher: L. Jackson (BAL)
Receiver: A. St. Brown (DET)
Player with interception: C.J. Gardner-Johnson (DET)

Go Lions Go!

posted by NoMich at 08:37 AM on January 27, 2024

My picks:

Ravens by 10 (lock)
Lions by 10 (lock)
Passer: Lamar Jackson
Rusher: Gus Edwards
Receiver: Kelce (Kansas City)
Player with interception: Bosa (San Francisco)

posted by tommybiden at 09:07 AM on January 27, 2024

I believe Will Anderson Jr had a sack as well.

posted by Ufez Jones at 11:14 AM on January 27, 2024

My picks:

Ravens by 10 (lock)
Lions by 3 (lock)
Passer: Jared Goff
Rusher: Lamar Jackson....Yes Lamar Jackson
Receiver: Brandon Aiyuk
Player with interception: C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Lions)

GO LIONS !!!!!

posted by ic23b at 02:28 PM on January 27, 2024

