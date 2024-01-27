NFL Playoff Pickem: Conference Championship Round: The NFL Conference Championships kick off Sunday at 3 p.m. Eastern. The Chiefs play the Ravens as 4-point favorites and Lions play the 49ers as 7.5-point favorites. Werty is leading the contest by one point over Ic23b. Make your picks.
Some players aren't being credited for the Aidan Hutchinson sack. Will fix.
posted by rcade at 08:27 AM on January 27, 2024
And I didn't get credit for picking Aaron Jones of the Packers as the week's leading rusher.
posted by NoMich at 08:34 AM on January 27, 2024
My picks:
Ravens by 9 (lock)
Lions by 5 (lock)
Passer: Jared Goff
Rusher: L. Jackson (BAL)
Receiver: A. St. Brown (DET)
Player with interception: C.J. Gardner-Johnson (DET)
Go Lions Go!
posted by NoMich at 08:37 AM on January 27, 2024
My picks:
Ravens by 10 (lock)
Lions by 10 (lock)
Passer: Lamar Jackson
Rusher: Gus Edwards
Receiver: Kelce (Kansas City)
Player with interception: Bosa (San Francisco)
posted by tommybiden at 09:07 AM on January 27, 2024
I believe Will Anderson Jr had a sack as well.
posted by Ufez Jones at 11:14 AM on January 27, 2024
My picks:
Ravens by 10 (lock)
Lions by 3 (lock)
Passer: Jared Goff
Rusher: Lamar Jackson....Yes Lamar Jackson
Receiver: Brandon Aiyuk
Player with interception: C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Lions)
GO LIONS !!!!!
posted by ic23b at 02:28 PM on January 27, 2024
My picks:
Ravens by 3 (lock)
Lions by 3 (lock)
Passer: Jared Goff
Rusher: Isaiah Pacheco
Receiver: Amon-Ra St. Brown
Player with interception: Geno Stone
Rooting for the city of Detroit.
posted by rcade at 08:26 AM on January 27, 2024